Hitting the gambling industry in the mid-90s, three card poker quickly became a massively popular poker-inspired table game in both land-based and online casinos alike.

We ranked the top 10 three card poker sites, rating them in a number of key benchmarks. We also cover the major factors you need to know, like the best casino for a lower house edge and the best 3 card poker strategy.

Red Dog Casino took the top spot as the overall best platform to play 3 card poker; however, each of the casinos in our top 10 offer something special.

Do you want to learn more? Let’s dive right in.

Best 3 Card Poker Sites In 2022

Pros:

235% deposit match bonus plus 45 free spins

Excellent variety of poker games

Three card poker can be played in demo

No payout fees on all withdrawals

Good selection of live dealer games

Cons:

Most table games on Windows-only desktop client

Red Dog ranked highly on our list because of their selections of welcome bonuses, the ability to play demo versions of most games (including three card poker), their fantastic collection of video poker titles, and overall high-quality game selection. Plus, there are no payout fees.

Table Poker Games: 5/5

You will only find one table to play 3 card poker here, which has an ante bet of a minimum of $1 to an ante bet max of $250, and the dealer’s hand must have a queen high to qualify.

The pair plus wager and ante wager payouts are slightly lower than the standard rates of most sites, but not too drastically that it would keep players away.

Pair plus wager payout rates:

Straight Flush – 35:1

Three of a Kind – 25:1

Straight – 6:1

Flush – 4:1

Pair – 1:1

Ante bonus payout rates:

Straight Flush – 4:1

Three of a Kind – 3:1

Straight – 1:1

Red Dog offers its players an excellent selection of other casino poker games, including Caribbean Stud and Hold’em, and the rare Texas Bonus Hold’em Poker.

Additional Offerings: 4.9/5

If you want to go around and enjoy many other table games, you can play some unique games here, including Caribbean 21, Red Dog, and Vegas Three Card Rummy.

The live casino here has dozens of tables, paralleled by their excellent collection of video poker games that go up to 52 hands.

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

Many generous bonuses and promotions are available at Red Dog Casino for the users. Once you make your crypto deposit, this online casino offers you the opportunity to receive a 235% deposit match plus additional 45 free spins. There also is an attractive 260% crypto deposit match and a great 24/7 bonus for existing players.

Banking: 4.8/5

Deposit methods:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Major credit cards

Neosurf

This casino site covers most of the major methods of deposits, though a few options, like bank transfers, would be a little more convenient for some players.

Payout options:

Bank transfer

Bitcoin

Credit cards

Despite offering just three payout methods, Red Dog somehow hit some major areas, and you don’t have to worry about any payout fees – which is a huge advantage.

Pros:

Detailed descriptions of the games

World-renowned poker room

Excellent poker and casino welcome package

Amazing customer service

High-quality casino games plus live dealers

Cons:

User experience could be better

After launching in 2016, Ignition swiftly became one of the most popular online poker gambling sites. They provide a welcoming environment for beginners, poker and casino welcome packages, and informative poker guides for all forms of the game, including the three card poker.

Table Poker Games: 4.9/5

At Ignition, you can enjoy two three card poker games, with an ante bet range of $1 to $500, and for the game to continue to place your play bets, the dealer’s hand must have a queen-high to qualify.

Pair plus wager payout rates:

Straight Flush – 40:1

Three of a Kind – 30:1

Straight – 6:1

Flush – 4:1

Pair – 1:1

Ante bonus payout rates:

Straight Flush – 5:1

Three of a Kind – 4:1

Straight – 1:1

For other poker-inspired games, you only have four other options to choose from: the Caribbean Hold’em and Stud Poker, Let’em Ride, and Pai Gow.

Additional Offerings: 5/5

Ignition is an amazing resource for new players because they supply strategy guides, poker instructionals, betting guides to help you learn the best ways to play responsibly, and options for practice play. So, if you want some solid poker coaching, this may be the site for you.

And if you are new to the world of online poker and want to get your feet wet but don’t know where to start, you have the perfect platform at Ignition because they implement anonymous seating, so the pros and sharps can’t target players.

For other games in the casino, you can enjoy ultra-popular progressive slots, unique table games, video poker, dozens of live dealer games, and a solid collection of specialties.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Average poker sites offer either a small poker bonus or none at all, but Ignition is anything but average with their $3,000 poker and casino welcome package.

This bonus is for a 150% deposit match for the casino and a 150% match for online poker up to $1,500 each when you make your first-ever deposit using crypto.

A huge advantage of this welcome package is that it comes with a 25x wagering requirement, which is very low.

Banking: 4.7/5

Deposit methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Credit cards

Ethereum

Litecoin

Voucher

This is an excellent platform for crypto users, which is a great source to fund your account for a zero-fee option. Credit card depositors should beware of some processing fees that apply on deposits and withdrawals.

Payout options:

Bank transfers

Check by courier

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

It is recommended to use Bitcoin for payouts because winnings are delivered within just 24 hours.

Pros:

Three card poker with a max bet of $10k

Fiat welcome bonus up to $5,000

Wide variety of banking options

Live dealer games

Cons:

Higher fees for fiat payouts

If you have ever wanted to play at a safari-themed casino, Wild Casino has you covered.

More importantly, they have an amazing selection of poker-inspired games, an excellent welcome package for new players, and calling all high rollers – you can play three card poker for up to a whopping $10,000 a play.

Table Poker Games: 4.8/5

To play 3 card poker, Wild Casino gives you two different options, each with its own features; with Triple Edge, you can play up to three hands at a time with ante bet limits of $1-$100, and Tri card poker starts with an ante bet of $1 all the way up to the high-roller option of a $10,000 ante bet.

The payout rates for a pair plus wager and an ante bonus bet are also on point with industry-standard rates, and the dealer’s hand must have a queen-high to qualify.

If you are ready to enjoy a variety of poker-based games, you can enjoy several unique options from Wild that most 3 card poker platforms don’t offer, including 6UP Pocket Poker and Big Rollover Hold’em.

Additional Offerings: 4.75/5

The table selection here is stellar, with dozens of games to choose from, and Wild’s slot selection certainly has some high progressives. Other games include live dealers in multiple languages for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

This casino site is offering new players a $5,000 welcome package. This bonus package is good on your first five deposits, which gives you an ample opportunity to explore all their offerings.

On your first-ever deposit, enter the Wild Casino bonus code WILD250 for a 250% deposit match up to $1,000. Then, use the code WILD100 on your next four deposits for 100% match up to $1,000 on each deposit.

Each deposit bonus has a rollover of 35x. Unfortunately, the contribution level for three card poker online is just 10%.

Banking: 4.7/5

Deposit methods:

10+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH

MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Visa

eCheck, MoneyGram, Money Orders, Bank Transfers

This is a solid selection indeed; just keep in mind that most methods outside of crypto are attached to fees and require large minimums.

Payout options:

10+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH

Check by courier

Bank Transfers

Credit/debit cards

This is a great selection of payout options, and all crypto methods deliver winnings within 48 hours with no fees.

Pros:

Amazing design

280% welcome package

Zero-fee payouts

Live dealers

Cons:

Only a few table games

Less total games than other casinos

Apparently, the Lost City of Atlantis was a casino – and one that is perfect for players who appreciate the design and user-friendliness of the website. Las Atlantis does have its limitations, but you can’t beat the amazing design and looks that it sports.

Table Poker Games: 4.7/5

You will only find one table to play 3 card poker at Las Atlantis – but it’s a doozy! The payout rates are slightly lower than the industry standard, but the reduced house edge for pair plus wagers more than makes up for this. The dealer’s hand must have a queen-high to qualify.

Pair plus wager payout rates:

Straight Flush – 35:1

Three of a Kind – 25:1

Straight – 6:1

Flush – 4:1

Pair – 1:1

Ante bonus rates:

Straight Flush – 3:1

Three of a Kind – 2:1

Straight – 1:1

Additional Offerings: 4.65/5

The selection of games at Las Atlantis can seem a bit underwhelming. At the time of writing this online casino offers a bit over 200 games, which is not that much. All these games are from one provider only, RTG.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

New players can use the bonus code LASATLANTIS on their first-ever deposit for a stunning 280% deposit match up to $1,000. This bonus is good on your first five deposits for a total match value of up to an impressive $14,000, with a rollover of 35x. Three cards contributes 20% to the wagering requirement.

Banking: 4.65/5

Deposit methods:

Bitcoin

American Express, Visa, MasterCard, Discover

Neosurf, Live Chat Deposit Help, Deposit by Phone

While it would be nice if this 3 card poker site offered a bit more variety in this category, the minimum deposit is only $20 for crypto users, and Neosurf is at the rare minimum of just $10.

Payout options:

Bank wire

Bitcoin

Credit card

Not many options to choose from here, and the minimum withdrawal requirement is $150, which is quite higher than most 3 card poker sites.

But with their reduced house edge on pair plus wagers, this is a casino definitely worth checking out, and the right pair plus bet may get you to the payout line in no time.

Pros:

Three card with $500 max bet

Great selection of dealer table games

Amazing sportsbook

Cons:

High processing fees on some payments

Bovada’s name has been synonymous with the online gambling world since its 2011 debut. This is a one-stop shop for players, offering a great selection of games, generous bonuses, and much more.

Table Poker Games: 4.75/5

You have two options to play 3 card poker here, known as Tri Card.

The minimum ante bet is $1 with an ante bet max of $500, and the dealer’s hand must have a high card of at least a queen to qualify for the game to continue on with play bets.

The ante bonus and pair plus payouts are set at the industry standard, which is a plus these days since many sites offer (slightly) lower payout rates.

Pair plus wager payout rates:

Straight Flush – 40:1

Three of a Kind – 30:1

Straight – 6:1

Flush – 4:1

Pair – 1:1

Ante bonus payout rates:

Straight Flush – 5:1

Three of a Kind – 4:1

Straight – 1:1

Bovada offers eight other poker casino game options, including Pai Gow, Let ‘Em Ride, Caribbean Stud Poker, and some Let ‘Em Ride and Caribbean tables even have large progressive jackpots.

Additional offerings: 4.65/5

If there is a game you like to place real money bets on, Bovada likely supplies it. The rest of their table game options include varieties of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Teen Patti, and dice games.

With over 120 high-quality slots, dozens of progressives, an excellent variety of video poker games, and a dedicated specialties section, you can spend hours on the main casino floor, completely losing track of time.

But don’t forget to leave enough time to check their live dealer games, online poker rooms with amazing tournaments, and their world-renowned sportsbook and racebook.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New players can claim a stunning $3,750 Bitcoin casino welcome bonus. This is a bonus package good on your first three deposits.

On your first-ever Bitcoin deposit, enter the bonus code BTCCWB1250, for a 125% deposit match up to $1,250. Then, on your next two Bitcoin deposits, use code BTC2NDCWB for another 125% match up to $1,250 on each deposit. Each deposit bonus has a rollover of 25x.

You can use these bonuses for three card poker; however, they contribute 20% to the wagering requirements, whereas slots and specialties contribute 100%.

Banking: 4.7/5

Deposit methods:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum

MatchPay

Major credit cards

Voucher

Bovada covers all the major offerings for deposits; however, credit cards have higher than usual fees. But if you fund your account via Bitcoin, there are zero fees.

Payout Options:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum

Check by courier

Major credit cards

Vouchers

Because Bovada focuses their banking around Bitcoin, they will reward you for using the cryptocurrency by offering lightning-fast payouts within an hour.

Runners-Up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best Sites for 3 Card Poker Online

Table Poker Games: Of course, we first examined a casino’s options and features for three card poker. We then looked to see what other poker games were available and if it was a good variety – after this, we found Red Dog to be the best option.

Additional Offerings: We understand that most gamblers like to spread their action around, so we analyzed every side of the online casinos and what variety of gaming they have to offer.

Welcome Bonus: Nearly every casino will offer a seemingly good bonus offer, but we only awarded points when the offers had fair wagering requirements.

Banking: We first looked at variety because every player has their own preferred banking method, awarding points to the 3 card poker sites that offered a large number of options with little to no fees and penalizing sites that attach high banking fees.

Everything You Need to Know About Three Card Poker

What Are the Basic Three Card Poker Rules?

The top hand in most versions is a straight flush, followed by a three-of-a-kind, so the hand rankings work the same as other poker games, minus a royal flush (which is rarely offered).

While there are some nuanced differences between each site’s offerings, the primary 3 card poker rules remain the same.

Three Card Poker Rules

Bet Options and the Deal:

Before the deal, a player places either an ante wager in the ante spot, a pair plus wager in the pair plus spot, or they can put action on both by placing an ante wager and pair plus wager.

The dealer and the player are then dealt three cards face down.

A bet must be placed in the play spot that is at least equal to the value of the player’s ante wager to continue playing.

Dealer Qualifying Guidelines for 3 Card Poker:

After placing a bet in the play spot, the cards face down will then be turned over to see if the dealer’s hand or the player’s hand is better and if the dealer qualifies.

If the dealer’s hand has a Queen or better, the dealer qualifies.

If the dealer’s hand does not qualify, the game is over, and the player receives a 1:1 on the ante wager, and the play wager is returned.

The Finishing Plays of Three Card Poker:

If the dealer wins, the game is over, and the dealer collects both the ante bet and play wagers.

If the player’s hand is better than the dealer’s hand, the player wins both the ante wager and play bet.

In case of a rare tie of two like hands of equal value, both the ante wager and play wagers are pushed.

Are 3 Card Poker Hand Rankings the Same as Pure Poker?

Three card poker hand rankings have the same rank as standard poker, just modified for fewer cards, and rarely is a mini royal flush offered, leaving a straight flush as the best hand.

How Does a Pair Plus Wager Work?

A pair plus wager is completely separate from the dealer’s hand, so the dealer does not have to qualify in order for a player to collect the pair plus bonus.

Unlike the ante play, pair plus is an optional wager on if the player’s hand has at least a pair or better, which earns a bonus payout.

Pair plus payouts can vary from casino to casino, but the bonus payout is always based on the strength of the player’s hand, with a straight flush paying out the most.

What Is an Ante Bonus in a Three Card Poker Online Game?

If a player places both an ante wager and a play wager, they may win an ante bets bonus payout. When a player’s hand contains a straight flush, three of a kind, or a straight, they will qualify and be paid a bonus, which garners higher payouts.

Comparing the Top 5 Three Card Poker Sites

Here is a quick recap of the top 3 card poker sites and what each one offers.

Red Dog : Known for offering two generous welcome offers, supplying a great collection of video poker games, practice mode for three card poker, live dealers, and there are no payout fees.

Known for offering two generous welcome offers, supplying a great collection of video poker games, practice mode for three card poker, live dealers, and there are no payout fees. Ignition : From three card poker to online poker rooms, this is an amazing poker platform for new players because of its in-depth guides, anonymous seating for online poker, and their solid payout rates for ante bets and pair plus bets.

From three card poker to online poker rooms, this is an amazing poker platform for new players because of its in-depth guides, anonymous seating for online poker, and their solid payout rates for ante bets and pair plus bets. Wild Casino : Perfect three card poker site for big rollers, offering a max bet of $10,000, along with 3 card poker for up to three hands. They also have an excellent range of banking options and a welcome bonus for new players up to $5,000.

Perfect three card poker site for big rollers, offering a max bet of $10,000, along with 3 card poker for up to three hands. They also have an excellent range of banking options and a welcome bonus for new players up to $5,000. Las Atlantis : Known for their offering of an unusually low house edge for pair plus bets and a whopping 280% welcome bonus, which you can claim now to place your play wager and pair plus bet with confidence, this is one of the best sites to use right now.

Known for their offering of an unusually low house edge for pair plus bets and a whopping 280% welcome bonus, which you can claim now to place your play wager and pair plus bet with confidence, this is one of the best sites to use right now. Bovada : Ranked one of the best destinations, they are an established brand in the industry who are known as being a one-stop-shop for gamblers, offering a robust casino, live dealers, horse racing, a sportsbook, and a poker room.

How to Sign Up at 3 Card Poker Casino Sites?

Since Red Dog ranked as the overall best three card poker platform, let’s take a look at the smooth process of signing up with them.

Step One: Open Your Account

Head over to Red Dog Casino website

Click the red “Sign Up” button located in the upper right corner of the page

Fill out the registration form accurately, including your email address

Step Two: Verify Your Email

Right away, you should receive an email after signing up requesting you to click a link to verify your email address

Step Three: Enter Your Bonus Code & Make a Deposit

After you sign in, visit the cashier at the top of the page

Fund your account with Bitcoin

Play three card poker

Play at the Best Three Card Poker Sites Today

We hope our deep dive into the world of three card poker provided you with ample information to help you decide where you want to place your ante wager, play wager, and maybe you will even score big with a pair plus.

You can start playing three card poker now by heading to Red Dog and scoring one of its generous bonuses. Just please play responsibly and have fun.