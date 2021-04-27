Brawl Stars is the online multiplayer battle arena game developed by Supercell, the creator of Clash of clan and Clash Royale. Same as these Brawl Stars is crammed with exciting characters with wonderful skills and totally different modes to play that hooks you up for an incredible expertise. It’s time to gather your squad for a 3-vs-3 on-line multiplayer battle arena game. Therefore the very first thing you wish to grasp is that Brawl Stars have very little cute characters known as brawlers that you just get once you begin enjoying the game. They’re all attenuated into totally different classes supported what they are doing within the game. Like most of the online multiplayer battle arena game, brawl stars will let you play with different player worldwide.

Brawl Stars is one of the product developed and launched by Supercell and it took the internet b storm with its unique graphics. The graphics are surely different and it makes the characters cute and fun. Along with its graphics and other amazing features or modes, the game is filled action and is more intense while playing some of its modes. There are over 5 different modes that you will enjoy while playing this game. Talking about the characters, you will get some basic mainstream characters to help proceed in the game. As you progress in the game the characters will be turning out different and many different characters you can buy with in game purchases or by unlocking them along the stages.

There are many characters to choose like Shelly, Bull, Colt or Nita. But it truly depends on your strategy of playing like how you want your game to be played. The controls of this game are very simple and amazing. The mechanics are simple with three buttons, there is a joystick on the left side which is basically to move your character and on the right side you will get button to attack or combat. As you will attack it will charge up your super which is a yellow button. This is below your attack button.

These cute characters named as brawlers will pave your way through the game. The first brawler that you will get is Shelly that is medium range but the damage is very well. The brawlers can only be get by opening boxes and the chances of yours getting these brawlers are by different categories depending on their rarity, uniqueness, epic, mythic and legendary.

Since its launch in 2018, Brawl stars have gained a lot of audience and most of these are teens and youngsters. With a huge community of the brawl stars players it is obvious that you want it to play on PC. Many if the mainstream platforms like YouTube have streamers streaming their gameplay live on the internet. Many of these players are using any of the powerful android emulators. This must be a lightweight android emulator because it will run the game smoothly. Android Emulators have changed the whole vision of mobile gaming on bigger screens with better resolutions and a great hardware. There are many of the android emulators available on the internet but here are some of the best android emulators that you can download and install to play Brawl Stars on PC with bigger screen, better resolution and a greater hardware.

LDPlayer

LDPlayer claims to be one of the fastest and smoothest android emulator available for you to play nearly any game that is available to you on Google Play store. LDPlayer is tested to be faster than most of your high end phones and because of that many of the users are switching to PC for traditional mobile gaming. Here are some of the features that you should know about LDPlayer.

LDPlayer is free and can be easily installed on PC. The file is of small size and easy to install.

After installation, the configuration of LDPlayer is just like most of the phones and by this means you can configure your google play store account on it.

After configuration, you can download Brawl Stars on PC and can play it like how you want.

It is available for most of the Windows versions and it is also available for macOS devices.

It supports both AMD and Intel Processors.

There are different customization settings that you can choose like key mapping, Resolution setting, GPU or hardware settings.

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is one of the main android emulators that you can download to play Brawl Stars. Bluestacks have gained millions of active users because of its consistent updates. When it was first launched there were many reported complaints about its crashing the device but since then Bluestacks have evolved so much that it is considered to be one of the pioneers android Emulators. It is also free and easy to install with few amazing features.

Conclusion

To sum up everything, you might be in search of finding a perfect android emulator and still can’t find. Well LDPlayer is a perfect choice for you that claim to be the fastest, upgradeable, updated, fast and lightweight android emulator.

