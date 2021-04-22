If you are an anime fan then Epic seven is the perfect game for you. This anime inspired game is filled with stunning visuals and graphics that are breathtaking. Apart from other features of this game one must say that overall this game is all about its visuals. The animations will be so smooth and mesmerizing that this is addictive and you will fall in love with this game. It is originally a Manga series that is available as an RPG games on mobile platforms. The storyline of this game is also excellent and it quickly became popular with its initial launched that was only in Korea and later on a global version was released with the exception of China and Japan. It quickly became popular on iOS and Android devices. The first thing that you will absolutely love about this game is the heroes that you have because there are absolutely gorgeous.

To move your character you will have to tap on left and right across the screen to move your character. Along with the random encounters against enemies in story mission you will assemble your team of super heroes with impressive powers. The main key point is the perfect assembly of super heroes. The final ability of each of these heroes and along with awesome animations makes this game more and more addictive. At first it can be challenging but as you precede into this game this will be more fun and smooth. By gaining different elemental orbs from doing all the combat that your super heroes do the burn factor in the bottom of this screen will rise up and when it is risen up and full, once you activate it, it actually enhances one of your abilities to give it an increased power. It’s all about choosing a perfect team for your combat. As you go into these Dungeons you actually have branching Pathways that you can decide which way you want your characters to go. Overall this game have got pretty good potential to compete one of the top games.

Epic seven is addictive which means you would also like to play it on your PC. To see your favorite characters on the bigger screen in the combat will enhance your gameplay experience. Unfortunately Epic seven is only available for the mobile devices but don’t worry you can play on PC. The best way to run epic seven on PC is to download a lightweight android emulator that will let you play it with ease. You can play almost any type of mobile app and game that is available to you on play store on PC. Running Android games on PC have its own perks. You are not limited by your mobile hardware and disturbing calls. Your phone can lag between the gameplay and for that android emulator will make up for of your computer’s hardware. There is no worry of short battery life of mobile phones. It won’t make your game sluggish and slow at times and will offer the best controls with mouse and keyboard.

Now that you are excited to play Epic Seven on PC let me introduce some of the best android emulators to download. Here is the list of android emulators that are perfectly compatible with Epic seven.

LDPlayer

LDPlayer despite being few years old in this market have gained a lot of attention and clearly focused on gamers and allows you to play android games on PC. It claims to offer a soothing gaming experience and comes will all the basic essentials and features to play any game on PC. With key mapping feature you can customize your controls. From game control customization to multi instance LDPlayer is filled with tons of cool features. It is made for low end PC and run every app smoothly. It is lightweight android emulator and fast. It is easy to install and quickly downloaded. It also supports 2K gameplay resolution and you can install and uninstall nearly any mobile game. The interface is simple and easy which is fun.

Bluestacks

Bluestacks is also one of the top free android emulators out there which are compatible with Epic Seven. . With Bluestacks improve your FPS skills to show your friends with bigger screen and easy controls. Bluetstacks will be your companion for improving your gaming experience. It is available for Windows 7/8/8.1 and 10 which you can easily download Bluestacks by heading to the official website. It is easy to download and simple to install.

Nox Player

Nox player has earned its place over the years with its amazing features and it has never failed to surprise the audience. It is perfectly compatible with the Epic Seven on PC and you can easily download it from their website or official Google app store. Bigger screen, smoothness, and features like key-mapping are also one of the main key factors of the success of this player.

Conclusion

Comparing all of these best android emulators we have narrowed down all the features and for that LDPlayer is by far one of the best choices you can have for your go-to gaming experience on PC and a good compatible option to play Epic Seven on PC. The developers push new updates consistently. If you are looking for a new Android emulator, give LDPlayer a shot.