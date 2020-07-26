For a long time, online casino lovers practiced their great hobby from home. Simultaneously, this has changed. Around three-quarters of all users of online casinos access them from tablets as well as smartphones. They use all the functions, from registration and log-in, via deposits as well as payouts, to playing all games. The advantages are obvious. The tablet is often and the smartphone is always with us. That is why we use them not only at home but everywhere. On the bus or train, while waiting in a public place, and when traveling.

Of course, it works a little differently than on a PC or notebook. If no web app or mobile website is available, an app must be installed. In addition, the website layout looks a bit different on mobile devices. For users who are just getting familiar with online casinos, this can initially seem a bit confusing. After all, there are some differences and for the less tech-savvy, this could easily be a challenge. However, handling an online casino with a tablet or smartphone is easier than it looks at first glance.

The pros and cons of mobile websites and apps

Using an online casino with a web app or mobile site means connecting to the site using one of the most popular browsers, such as Google Chrome or Firefox. If the operator offers a mobile site, you will be redirected to the version that is most adapted to your device. If you are already registered, you only need to log in and use the online casino. However, the power usage required to process the games and slots is quite high.

The situation is different when you use the app. These consume less battery and allow faster access to the games. It is enough to tap on the display.

The other side of the coin is that we can mostly exclusively use one category or one game at a time. Especially with iOS and Android devices and thanks to innovative technologies, the minimum requirements are not too high. All iPhones and iPads with an iOS version of 3.0 or higher should be fully compatible, the same as the Android end devices with a version of 4.0 or higher. Then it is logical that the performance of the end device influences the graphics performance and the game fluidity. To avoid slowdowns, you need at least a middle-class smartphone or tablet. The same applies of course to the Internet connection.

In summary, it always depends on our individual user behavior. Some of us prefer to use mobile websites, while others appreciate the pros of apps. Furthermore, it happens that we want to download an app, but there is no Wi-Fi available, and using the mobile site costs fewer data.

Bonuses and promotions for mobile users

Another important question for online casino users is whether they can receive and utilize bonuses on mobile devices in the same way as on PCs and notebooks. Well, the fact is that bonuses as a reward for using a web app or mobile website or the app are not common yet. However, we can get bonuses from mobile devices just like the other features we mentioned above and take advantage of promotions in general.

By this, we do not exclusively mean those for new customers, but also those for established customers. You can get free spins or turn the wheel of fortune for free at some online casinos simply as a reward for logging in.

Smartphones can compete with tablets in performance terms

After we have gone through all these points together, there is the question about which mobile devices are the most appropriate. The truth is that we all have personal preferences and individual user habits. Some people swear by iOS, others are more comfortable with Android. Some have exclusively used a smartphone so far, and others still prefer to own a tablet with a button phone.

Basically, most tablets undoubtedly offer a larger display than most smartphones. However, this does not mean that smartphones do not offer sharp contours or that the graphic display is clearly worse. Quite the opposite: The vast majority of the common mid-range smartphones and of course, especially those in the premium segment also have an incredibly good graphics chip. Thus, both the web apps or mobile websites and the apps work just like on a tablet. And in terms of mobility, the smartphone is even more advantageous than the tablet.

The pros and cons of tablets and smartphones

As mentioned at the beginning, we often have a tablet and always a smartphone with us. Of course, this is because the latter is much easier to keep at hand. And this makes more sense, especially for a user who wants to connect to an online casino exclusively from time to time. Not least because he can quickly stow away the mobile device again after playing. Be it in the woman’s purse or in the man’s trouser or jacket pocket. With a tablet, this is a bit more time-consuming. If you want to avoid carrying it in your hand all the time, a bag or backpack is indispensable. If you have one with you anyway, it fits perfectly. Otherwise, you must take an extra one with you.

The other side of the coin is that some graphics and text parts are much more difficult to recognize on a smartphone than on a tablet. In summary, there are many arguments in favor of a smartphone when you are on the road. It is easier to use outside your four walls, the office, or a hotel room. Apart from that, you profit from the larger display of the tablet.

The variety of games on tablets and smartphones

In terms of the available games, it does not make a difference whether you use a tablet or a smartphone. In this regard, the offer of web apps or mobile websites and apps is completely the same. Especially in the web, you will also find several slot machines in mobile casinos. We mean, among other things, the fruit slots, or other classics like Book of Ra™ as well as the progressive jackpots and the most popular video slots. It may happen that the buttons are placed differently, but that is not usually the case.

The same applies to live casino games like roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, or Monopoly Live. Moreover, the mobile offers of the major poker networks are equally suitable for tablets and smartphones. Therefore, users can participate in tournaments on the move not only at online casinos but also at poker networks. This is mostly the case for users of iOS and Android end devices.