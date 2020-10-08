The “war” of consoles: PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox SeriesX

Much has changed in the gaming industry since 1972 when the first video game console hit the market. Only one thing has not changed; the “war” between companies. Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X enter the “ring” for another round.

A few days ago, the two giant companies, Sony and Microsoft, which share the largest part of the console pie, completely opened their papers regarding the new generation. The reason for the platforms taking the baton from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For months now, there has been a loss regarding this new generation as always in the industry. Leaks, rumors, posts, analysis, and controversies dominated social media and related media.

The coronavirus pandemic ruined the “celebration” and much of the two companies’ marketing, as significant events were canceled and the exhibitions that are usually the ones that give impetus to the advertising part. Anyway, the world’s eagerness for the release of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X is enormous.

The “battle” of numbers

The opposite of the two big consoles could only translate into numbers. After all, the characteristics are the reason for the confrontations between the two sides during the years they have been fighting. The differences are minimal, but the Xbox Series X is the one that gets the victory in the points in terms of power. Something similar had happened to the previous generation consoles. In fact, the gap was more significant then.

However, both sides have made a big technological leap, and according to game developers, what we will see (and play) in the coming years will not be experienced again. This is because gaming will now pass, through various means, as an experience and not just as a way of entertainment. From the controls to the sound, the experience will be very different.

The games that make the difference

Sony and Microsoft have taken a completely different approach to how they have developed in recent years. PlayStation bet a lot in recent years in the games that can be played solely in this console. “God of War,” “Uncharted,” “The Last of Us,” “Horizon,” “Days Gone,” and many more are some of the biggest brand names in the industry.

On the other hand, “Halo” and “Gears” are some of the exclusive Microsoft games with fanatical “fans.” In this category, there is no comparison. The Playstation, however, now has an incomparable masterpiece library. The Xbox, however, responds with two words: “Game Pass.”

“Game Pass”: The Microsoft service that changes the scene

Microsoft is a “giant” in many areas. The company’s infrastructure is comparable to the few in the world and can support a wide network of players without any problems. This is how he created the “Game Pass” a few years ago. That Pass came to change gaming as we knew it permanently.

In simple words, Game Pass is a Netflix-like service with games. It has a huge range of games that one can have at one’s disposal with just one subscription. In other words, he does not need to buy games, but to enjoy what the Game Pass list has. The titles included in its change over time, but it also has some heavy cards like “Red Dead Redemption 2”, one of the best games of all time. If one thinks that a new game now costs almost 70 euros, one can understand that what Microsoft offers is virtually like the users are taking advantage of the company.

However, the service still has a long way to go to “conquer” the industry. Traditional gamers who want the disc, a collector’s edition, or those who choose to invest in games rather than a list, are not convinced.

The “X box Series S” factor

The “small” X box Series S will have the same hard drive and technology as the Xbox Series X, with a 512GB drive. The target resolution will be 1440p, with Microsoft promising next-generation performance with support for up to 120FPS on some games, which is something many doubt so far. It should be noted that the disc slot is also missing from this version.

The PlayStation Duel with the Xbox lasts for years and can be expressed in a variety of ways. Asia vs. America is one of the most prevalent. Sony’s base in Asian countries is not comparable, while Microsoft, for its part, has a large part of the US that fanatically supports it. Therefore, what they advocate, advertise, and put in their shop window is entirely the opposite.

For Sony, there is a philosophy that states that experience is above all. “There is no limit to the game,” says PlayStation, which places its unique script and experience games as its greatest “good.” On the other hand, the Xbox has the service as a “Trojan horse” for consumers. Tirelessly, easily and at significantly lower cost, Microsoft offers many great game titles to its customers. A less “romantic” but highly realistic philosophy.

There can be no winner in this “war.” This is because both companies can be winners at the same time.