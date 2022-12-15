Cryptocurrencies are here to change the way we interact with finances on a daily basis. Now they are changing our consumer experience as well. Meet the limited edition of luxury Swiss watches by Franck Muller for true connoisseurs of cryptocurrencies. But it would not be crypto-related if it didn’t completely change the rules of the game. Now luxury watch buyers can get up to 100% cashback if they purchase them with a voucher bought on the decentralized platform entitled PlatinDeal hosted in the PLC Ultima ecosystem.

The ultima collection of luxury watches is created by Franck Muller, the world famous Swiss jewelry brand, in collaboration with the PLC Ultima blockchain ecosystem. The collection is limited to 111,111 exclusive watches, with only 50,000 timepieces produced per year.

Each watch is encrusted with over 20 diamonds, with a band made of premium quality alligator leather. Inspired by Bitcoin, the display features a numeral 21 instead of 12, paying tribute to the Bitcoin’s limited emission. Its gorgeous decoration is designed to captivate attention. These watches is so much more than just a beautiful accessory. It is a perfect fusion of technology and beauty designed to stand out and attract attention, demonstrating its owner’s commitment to blockchain and cryptocurrency values. These masterpieces will be definitely appreciated by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Franck Muller watches are produced in collaboration with the PLC Ultima blockchain ecosystem, a project launched by Alex Reinhardt, a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and famous business development expert. It is a decentralized ecosystem of many fintech services and products, from a crowdfunding platform to a crypto-friendly card. There is also a decentralized analogue of Amazon with a powerful cashback program. The PlatinDeal platform offers vouchers and coupons that can be bought with cryptocurrencies. These vouchers then can be used to pay for goods in hundreds of popular online stores with up to 100% cashback. This cashback program on PlatinDeal now includes luxury items such as the Ultima Collection by Franck Muller.

Buyers of luxury watches by Franck Muller can reimburse up to 100% of its cost. All one needs to do is register on the Ultima Cashback website and link his wallet address to his account, where he wants to receive cashback. Cashback is credited to a user’s wallet 13 months after the voucher is bought and is paid out in ecosystem coins, PLCU. By this time, the buyer will be able to receive the purchased watch. Please note that the watch can only be picked up in person at PLC Ultima’s Dubai office.

After receiving cashback in PLCU, internal coin of the PLC Ultima ecosystem, users may exchange coins for fiat on a dozen crypto exchanges where PLCU is listed, including Gate.io. Coins can also be spent within the ecosystem on other goods and services.

Currently, the list of PlatinDeal’s partners includes hundreds of marketplaces, such as METRO, Kaufland, Zalando, Media Markt, Shell, etc. Residents of Austria and Germany can also enjoy an Amazon cashback program. Residents of Dubai luxuriate in a cashback offered for real estate purchases. The cashback program geography is constantly expanding and every time residents of more and more countries and regions get access to unique offers.