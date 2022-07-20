What Are Pokie Game Reels?

The early slot machines used mechanical wheels, which would stop at a certain position to determine the player’s prize amount based on the winning combination. Due to the limited possible combinations on the physical reels, slot providers could not offer high returns or jackpot prizes to the players. Creating immersive slot games with such a constraining mechanism was also tricky. This is the main reason why in and before the ‘70s, most casinos ignored slots and the card games had a majority of a gambling floor’s traffic, making it the best form of entertainment.

With the introduction of RNG algorithms and microprocessors, computerized reels achieve many reel combinations on the slot matrix. This allows software providers to add higher payout prizes and progressive jackpots, thanks to the modern slot machine mechanism. The more the overall number of reels in a slot game, the more the number of pay lines. Read on to find more about slot game reels.

What Kind Of Pokie Reels Can You Find And Play

Currently, when you visit any online or physical casino, you will find a wide range of slot reels. Below is a breakdown of these reels to help you know more about their gameplay mechanic.

3 –Reel slots : As the names suggest, 3 reel slots or 3 reel pokies

: They are the most common pokie games, and there is a high possibility that the first slot you will see after visiting a physical or online gambling site is 5-reels kind. While 5-reel slot machines are the most common among casinos, software developers find means to enhance the gaming experience. For instance, you will find software providers such as Betsoft, specializing in slots with 3-D animations or video clips. 7- Reel slots : A significant number of slots with 7 reels follow the same grid structure as 5 reel slots by having 7×3 reel structures. Having some additional reels make 7 reel slots more appealing for players who are looking to create the longest possible matches. Typically, combining 6th or 7th real to 5-reel slot features like re-spin or wild symbol make the slot experience exciting.

: Pokie games that come with 10 reels offer an immersive experience with many pay lines and winning combinations. Reading a 10 reel pay table is similar to reading a very long book; there is a lot of information. For this reason, people opt to play 10-reel slots instinctively and wait for the slot screen’s feedback on their winning. Indeed it is a bit challenging to pay attention to every symbol on a 10 by 5 slot matrix. Therefore, 10-reelers are fun but hard to strategize for. Cascade Reels : They are also called Rolling reels, falling reels, or Tumbling reels, but they all mean the same thing. In this type of slot machine reel, every symbol matched within the reels is removed from the board to make way for a new one to drop. Many players play these slots for fun to experience the avalanche reels.

Some Unique Pokie Games To Try

Some of the unique and popular pokie games you can try for every category include.

3-Reel slot : Double Diamond from IGT.

: Double Diamond from IGT. 5–Reel slot : Starburst from NetEnt.

: Starburst from NetEnt. 7–Reel slot : Zeus III is an excellent example of a unique 7-reel slot.

: Zeus III is an excellent example of a unique 7-reel slot. 10–Reel slot : A good example in this category is from Dusk till Dawn 10.

: A good example in this category is from Dusk till Dawn 10. Cascade Reels: Some popular examples of cascade reels are the Bonanza Mega ways, Jammin Jars, and Tahiti Gold.

What Reels Meaning For You As A Player

The game’s number of reels is essential to the overall gaming experience when playing slots. Regarding the game’s complexity, 3 reel slots are much simpler and mostly come with base gameplay without any special feature. Based on your perspective, this can be both good and bad. If you are a new player, starting with 3 reel games is good. However, if you want a more complex and intricate experience, try 5, 7, 10, or cascading reel titles. This is because these games come with more features, and a high winning possibility and they also include a wide range of themes and aesthetics.

Every pokie or slot machine gaming company is slightly different in the way they manifecture and develop games. Some tend to be more visual focused and some are trying to breach new types and reel machanic experiences.

Bottom Line

The gaming industry has massively advanced in all aspects. Currently, every kind of slot reel comes in different shapes and counts, such as the classical mechanical wheels in a vintage slot and virtual wheels in an online casino. Some slots offer 3 wheels, while others may reach up to 10 reels. Cascade reels are also available. Choose your preferred pokie game reels depending on the kind of gaming experience you want to have.