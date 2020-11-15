If you are good at calculations and formulating strategies, then casino online slot games might just be your thing!

Many people believe that casino games are all about luck, but it is not true. Slot games are highly based on statistics and probability. If you want to try your hands on online casinos, then here are some of the most popular ones where you have the best odds of winning.

Blackjack

Regular casino players stick to Blackjack as it offers some fantastic winning chances. You can win a good amount of money sitting at home, playing this online game if you put in a sound strategy. Here, players almost get a winning advantage of 99% by strategizing right. Use the basic strategy and get desired outcomes, except only when you are counting the cards.

Baccarat

This online casino game has become popular of late because it offers one of the highest payouts. With the right calculations and strategies, you will have a high chance of winning. It is essential to formulate perfect strategies here as you will lose a lot if you fail. Here, the average house of the edge is 1.09%, which is considered relatively low. You will get three types of wagers here, namely player, banker, and tie. The banker bet offers the best odds, whereas the tie bet offers the worst.

Roulette

The game offers the same house of edge on average with different odds. You will get two types of roulette games to play, namely the American and the European version. Both the versions are almost the same, with the only difference being- American one has one green zero and a double green zero. For the European one, there is only a single green zero. You will get both versions in most online casinos, and with live dealers, the playing experience gets better. The best thing about this game is, you will not have to spend a lot of time strategizing; all you need to do here is bet. It is one of those gambling games that you can play with less knowledge and have the best odds.

Craps

This game has a vast house of edge- from 0% to 10%. However, the house edge zero comes with a catch- you might need a Don’t Pass Line or a Pass Line to qualify for the bet. The game has become popular because it offers the best odds of winning and playing this, you can gain some real money.

Three Card Poker

It is a new game in the world of casinos and has become an instant hit based on poker. The game offers high profitability, and there is a wide range of bets available, which means the game has a short attention span. Here, if the dealer wins, then the player loses all the bets and vice versa. If you find the traditional casino games to be monotonous, give three card poker a try.

Slots

The online slot games offer attractive graphics and very progressive jackpots. If you wager large denominations here, then the game offers a lower house of edge. It means you will have better jackpot winning chances. To calculate the house of the edge of this game, it is vital to know the total number of symbols in each wheel, which is not an easy task. Going by the chances, it is one of the best games that an online casino offers to win real money.

Caribbean Stud Poker

Many people find this game easy as the strategy one puts here is easier to grasp. You can practice this game for free in some online casino environments, which means you will get the chance to learn this game for free. To play Caribbean stud poker, you will need to raise with a pair or higher. You can fold in case you have less than the dealer’s qualifying hand. Here, the house of the edge is around 5.2%; however, the progressive jackpot makes up for the risk that you take in the game.

Pai Gow Poker

If the player is playing against the rule in this game, which means he is not acting as a banker, then Pai Gow Poker offers a house of the edge of 2.84%. Here, the edges come from losing the tie of the players to a bank. With the increase in the number of hands to the bank, the house of edge decreases. It comes with a considerable bonus payout, and the straight hands here have the best odds.

Video Poker

It is a popular game with simple rules and nothing hard to strategize. here, you will have to wait for some specific cards to complete a straight flush. The game offers significantly higher winning odds, but the winning frequency of getting various jackpots will vary. To strategy to play the game is simple, and beginners find it fun and exciting

Keno

Keno is all about numbers, and to win this game, there is no defined strategy. Here, the edge house is low, and looking at the winning odds, you can decide how much risk you can bear in case you lose the game. You will have to pick the correct numbers here, which is 20 out of 80, instead of the payoffs. You will be paid according to the number of correctly picked digits out of 20.

In conclusion

Before selecting any online casino games, make sure that you understand its strategies, offering higher winning odds. The list above consists of some of the most popular casino games where you have higher chances of winning some real cash. These games require some fundamental skills. If you are a beginner, choose games like Keno as they are comparatively easier and does not come with specific gaming strategies. The more numbers you pick correctly, the higher is your chances of winning. Once you love the online casino concept, try all the games and stick to the one you feel more comfortable with.