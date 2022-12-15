Retail trading is a skill that takes some time to pick up. Skill aside, retail traders need to have the right tools to help them get the most out of the available assets and markets they can access. PreMarkets provides users with the necessary tools and a secure platform to build their portfolios. The platform will also provide retail traders with on and off-ramps for moving their money smoothly. In addition, the brokerage does not require new users to deposit funds when opening a new account.

We will review some of the merits and demerits of using the PreMarkets platform. This guide will teach you some of the best brokerage features and how they benefit you. On the flip side, you will learn about some of the platform’s drawbacks. Here are the features of the PreMarkets platform.

Merits

No Minimum Balance

Minimum balances have become a staple of the brokerage industry. In this practice, users are expected to put down some funds when they open their brokerage accounts. PreMarkets has changed its policy to remove any obligatory fees. This policy change is in an effort to attract more retail traders to its platform. In addition, PreMarkets wants to increase its user’s chances of getting the most from their money. New users can sign up and explore the brokerage before committing capital. In addition, they can learn how to use the tools the platform provides to trade assets.

Fractional Asset Purchase

Users who do not have enough funds to purchase an asset at full value are in luck. In addition, those who would rather have a piece of an asset and see how well it performs before buying a large block will enjoy this feature. With fractional asset purchases, users can purchase assets in bits as they are not required to buy the full asset. There are numerous reasons this is beneficial, including helping traders with small balances benefit from asset upsides without purchasing the entire asset. PreMarkets is friendly to all types of traders and their fund sizes.

Learning Materials

The brokerage provides learning content for its users. Books, videos, articles, and other learning content curated by top traders are available on the platform. These materials are accessible to all users and can be accessed anytime. Furthermore, the content is suitable for all levels of traders, from beginner to advanced. These materials are PreMarkets’s way of investing in its users and ensuring they can trade assets efficiently in the markets. Traders on the platform will enjoy having these materials because they will help them grow and improve.

Demo Trading Accounts

With the knowledge gained from reading and watching the above materials, traders can improve their skills. These skills can be tested using the platform’s demo accounts. Demo accounts operate in a simulated environment that resembles live markets to keep traders’ skills sharp. Using this environment, traders can test their knowledge and see the effect in real time without risking their capital. Furthermore, users can test their strategies against various market situations to see how effective they will be in live markets. The demo accounts allow users to improve themselves risk-free. This feature will contribute to the growth of users.

Demerits

Not Available in All Regions

PreMarkets is unavailable in all countries due to restrictions or other causes that prevent the platform from being inaccessible. The most reliable way to check if your area can access their services is to check their website. Checking the website will allow users to know the countries where they are currently available and the countries where they would be available next. Therefore, new users can begin the sign-up process if their region is already being served. Individuals that do not have access to the platform will have to wait until it becomes accessible.

Final Word

PreMarkets is a pioneer in various features that benefit retail. These features ensure that retail traders can move funds and assets comfortably within their system. Visit their site for more details.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.