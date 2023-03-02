You’re probably familiar with the feeling. All through the week, you have to work a lot and generally have a bunch of things on your plate. During this time, however, you make a lot of plans. You think about everything you want to do when you have some free time. However, when the time arrives, and you get quiet moments you can spend on personal me-time, you often find yourself doing absolutely nothing.

Procrastination is a huge problem for many people, but the real trouble starts when you begin putting off things you want to do, not just the ones you have to do. That shows an evident lack of motivation and energy to start new projects. In a way, it’s completely understandable. Work responsibilities and daily chores have a way of sapping the energy out of the most vibrant and spirited people around. So, it’s no surprise that you’d simply want to lounge around with the TV on at the weekend.

However, if on Monday you feel a sense of regret and promise yourself that next Saturday will be different, only to repeat the pattern again and again, you’re probably looking to spend your free time a little differently. Here are some productive and valuable hobbies you can try, as well as some ways to find motivation when you seem to utterly lack it.

Staying motivated

It can be difficult to find motivation, and later, it is often even more challenging to maintain it. One of the ways you can achieve consistency is to remember your goals. You can do this by setting app reminders or by journaling. If you’re a chronic procrastinator, don’t expect it to work from the first moment, but eventually, you’ll find yourself doing the things you set out to do. Procrastination is often due to perfectionism. Although it can sound impossible, since perfectionism is associated with arduous work, with individuals that would toil for hours to perfect their craft, the desire to see everything turn out flawlessly can paralyze you as well, leaving you unable to even get things started.

If you have difficulty breaking the cycle of putting off things, you can reach out to a support group or start therapy. After you’ve taken the first steps, remember to give yourself positive reinforcement as often as possible and reward yourself for your successes. Seeing progress is also a great motivator, so all you need to do is take that first step. Continue to set new goals as you move forward, and tackle them one at a time to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Keep the momentum as you advance, as it can take a couple of months for a new activity to become a habit. Surround yourself with positive people that support you and your journey.

Classes

One of the most obvious things you can do to get a productive hobby is to join a class. If you’re still a student, it can help you get ahead in your studies. Even if the days of school are long behind you, there are still things you can learn. Maybe you always wanted to focus on a subject when you were a pupil, but the school environment wasn’t how you would have wanted it, and your teachers didn’t know how to help you genuinely enjoy the subject. Now’s the time to start again. For instance, you can enroll in Chemistry lessons that’ll help you discover a new love for the subject. The fees are affordable, and depending on your chosen lesson plan, you can study from home via Zoom.

Documentaries

If you enjoy reading, there are a few better ways of discovering new information. Indeed, the hobby is most often associated with productivity, as you learn so much from the pages of books. Reading fictional novels and novellas is also suitable for cognitive abilities and enables you to become more creative and open-minded.

However, the best alternative for those who aren’t so fond of books is documentaries. Essentially, they’re educational films. The best news is that there are documentary series following virtually any possible subject. So, no matter what your interests are, you can expand your knowledge a lot. You can also discover new topics you’re interested in. History, astronomy, engineering and environmentalism are some of the most common subjects. Watching documentaries can also be the start of developing new hobbies. For example, watching an arts and crafts program can inspire you to start your DIY projects and take up pottery, embroidery or painting.

Dancing

Working out is excellent for both your body and mind, but you might find going to the gym boring. Falling into a repetitive routine can cause you to return to your old habits and start procrastinating again. Luckily, there’s a simple solution. You can join a dance class. Dancing doesn’t only get your body moving, it is also a form of art. That means you have room for endless creative expression, and you’ll never feel bored doing it.

There are many types of dancing you can try regardless of your age. The benefits are the same for all types and include stress relief, improved confidence and the courage to try new things. You can also meet new people through your hobby and expand your friend group. And, of course, it’s just good fun to dance and move around. All this while giving yourself the equivalent of a full-body workout which boosts your immune system and fitness levels and improves health.

Learn something

Learning to do something new helps keep your brain alert and young. Learning a new language is one of the best exercises for your brain. Being bilingual (or trilingual or even multilingual, if you discover you acquire new languages easily) helps your mind while bringing you social, professional and financial benefits. When you travel abroad, you can be sure that you’ll have an easier time if you know the language at least partially. The locals will also be more willing to help. And, of course, learning multiple languages is valuable for your resume and can see you earning a higher salary.

You can also learn to play a musical instrument. The guitar, piano, cello, violin, flute and many others improve your ability to focus. Playing can be downright therapeutic and can enable you to relax after a long day.

When you choose productive hobbies, your self-esteem will improve. How you interact with others will also change, and you’ll become more confident.