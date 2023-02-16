Data breaches have impacted users worldwide more than ever since the pandemic. The trend spiked in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 125.74 million exposed data records, and has since decreased. However, according to Statista, in the third quarter of 2022, the number increased yet again, and we expect that the beginning of 2023 will be full of such occurrences. Although customers are the most affected in these situations, businesses have to deal with the legal aspects of cyberattacks. Let’s remember the CAM4 data breach in 2020, the biggest one in history, with more than 10 billion compromised data records.

Cybercrimes mostly happen in the healthcare, retail and financial services industries, and these organisations are the least prepared to face the consequences of a data breach. However, other sectors, such as gaming, which are expected to prioritise safety and security, happen to experience data breaches.

If you’re a gamer and are worried about your information getting stolen, here’s what you can do to avoid that.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/JomkRNkzKhE

Update your software

Software updates and patches are usually ignored or underestimated, but they’re the most important factors that can protect your online account. The reasons why they’re so essential to include the following aspects:

Software updates can repair security holes and fix or remove computer bugs;

Software patches minimise vulnerabilities;

Software updates help protect your data, from emails to bank account details;

Software updates add new features and improve existing ones on any of your devices;

Updating your software is relatively easy, especially if you use some of the latest versions of computers or laptops, which often remind you of the necessary updates you need to approve of.

But if you have older hardware versions, you may need to update its software manually. In the worst case, it can’t be updated anymore, which exposes you to significant risks. If you have a laptop or computer so old it doesn’t receive any updates, it’s best to say goodbye and take it somewhere where it can be recycled.

Avoid public internet connections

Nowadays, you can find free Wi-Fi almost anywhere if you have a walk around the city. Even Google had a project to provide free Wi-Fi globally, but it shut down since people now have affordable mobile data plans and mobile connectivity. But free Wi-Fi is not a good idea because it exposes anyone who uses it to greater risk than regular home Wi-Fi connections.

When entering your information while connecting to a public network, anyone with little hacking knowledge can access and use it for illicit purposes. They might get your bank account details, make purchases, or use your social media accounts. Therefore, it’s best to avoid game cafés or places where too many people use that Wi-Fi connection and try to limit your gaming skill at home, where your network is safer.

Be careful what you download

Whether you want the latest League of Legends skins or get cheat codes for any other game, downloading these files is usually done from suspicious websites where anyone can add whatever they like. In these files, you can also find malware that, once downloaded into your computer, acts in a few seconds and compromises your accounts and device.

This is usually happening during pirating games that are not only not ethical but not even legal. And as more people get their games from these websites rather than buy licenced and safe versions, cyberattacks know precisely who to target.

Last month, Riot Games went through a social engineering attack that exposed details about their anti-cheat platform and two unreleased games. Although gamers weren’t affected, the exposure of these sources’ codes might increase the emergence of new cheats. However, the people who get their hands on these cheat codes might get some serious malware on their devices, so it’s not advisable to get unreleased or stolen cheat codes and skins from mistrustful websites.

Add an extra layer of security

Losing your data might not sound that bad, especially if you’ve never experienced it. However, some people get psychiatric damage from these occurrences and might even develop anxiety disorders, according to https://www.publicinterestlawyers.co.uk/data-breach-compensation/data-breach-compensation-claim-examples/. Although they can claim compensation for a data breach, nothing beats an extra layer of security during online gaming. Here’s what you can do:

Create a strong username and password that you change at least two times a year;

Activate multi-factor authentication to log in to your account through your mobile device;

Activate email authentication as another login option;

Use VPN so that your IP is not easy to track by hackers;

Choose antivirus software to protect your hardware;

Remember to avoid leaving passwords around your notes app or written down on a piece of paper because these tricks are unsafe. Instead, if you can’t memorise them, use a password management system which is currently the safest tool for keeping all your passwords safe.

Unlink your social media accounts

Most online games allow you to log in or create an account through your social media accounts, such as Facebook and Gmail. Although this is an easy way to get into your account, it’s not one of the safest because you’re at risk of compromising more than one account at once.

At the same time, some gaming companies collect your data intentionally from all your social media. Riot Games mentioned in their privacy policy that they use social data from users’ Facebook accounts.

It’s best to look at the third-party accounts you’ve linked with your gaming account. For example, many people choose their Gmail accounts to connect to almost anything because the option allows it, but that’s not always the best thing to do. Therefore, always try to make new and original accounts and use a password manager tool to manage all passwords.

Wrapping up

Protecting your online accounts can be challenging, especially if you’re not suspecting online gaming platforms not to have enough security reinforced. However, it’s always best to take precautions and protect your data by having strong passwords, creating unique accounts and downloading genuine game versions.