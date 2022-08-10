Image Source: Pixabay.com

For small to medium businesses, cybersecurity has become a huge concern. Cyber attacks have risen in 2021 since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, and small enterprises are a prime target. These businesses need a solid plan for cybersecurity and a robust response strategy if they still want to remain afloat in 2022 and beyond. This post looks at ways you can protect your business from cybercriminals working day and night to cripple your operations.

Educate Employees About Cybersecurity

The first line of defense against threats from outside is good knowledge in cybersecurity. Educating your employees on matters of cybersecurity means that you have a clear message for the company. The message needs to be relatable, and understandable. Your employees also need to be aware of what shadow IT is and how to use it safely.

Relatable

When you are talking about external threats to the staff, don’t dwell on the central network. Instead, discuss the safety of their personal computer and home network intrusions. This way, an employee will personally relate to danger if someone tries to launch an attack on their laptop or phone. This will enable them to have personal responsibility for the security plan. No one wants to be the cause of a security breach that affects the company as a whole.

Understandable

Whenever possible, use simple terms that everyone understands including the non-tech employees. Try to avoid technical jargon that will confuse staff and cloud the message.

Secure Your Databases

You can secure your databases by encrypting information and setting up firewalls. This will reduce the risk of criminals in cyberspace gaining unauthorized access to the companys’ confidential information. Ensure that the wi-fi network has a strong password and is hidden.

Be selective of the information that’s stored in the database. Databases are usually used as a central location of documents and data. However, it does not mean that a database is favorable to keep any or all the company information. It is wise to back up information once a day or weekly depending on the activities in your company. Backing up data ensures that if there is an external intrusion, you will not lose the company’s data.

Set Security Policies and Practice

You need to have set practices and policies to protect your business from cyber intrusions from outside. Provide guidelines for handling and resolving issues when they arise. Ensure that you have an outline of how situations are handled, and the consequences if the staff violate the set company policies.

There has to be controlled physical access to the company’s IT equipment, and proper disposal after the company is done with them. Prevent access to company computers and laptops from unauthorized individuals.

Endnote

Cyberattacks can happen to any business when you least expect it. Companies are vulnerable to cyberattacks just like someone using a computer at home. An attack on a company can have devastating effects which costs loads of money, valuable time, and resources. The above measures will help you to protect your investment.