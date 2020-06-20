PureVPN Review 2020

A Hong Kong based VPN, PureVPN is, no doubt, a worthy contender when it comes to the best VPNs out there. It has got a big list of features, from 2000+ servers in 140+ countries to smart kill switches and support for a wide range of protocols.

Now, the real question is “does the PureVPN hold up to what it claims, or it is just one of those products that has hyped up marketing?” To get your answer, go through the PureVPN review below:

Two-Minute PureVPN Review

Got no time to dig into details? No worries, here is everything you need to know about PureVPN:

PureVPN uses 256-bit encryption to keep your connection safe and secure

PureVPN unblocks Netflix and other streaming services no matter where you are in the world

PureVPN’s subscription plans start from just $5.82 per month

PureVPN bypasses the VPN blocks and firewalls (even China’s) easily

PureVPN doesn’t store any of the data regarding what you are doing online.

Privacy and Logs

Like almost all other VPNs, PureVPN had pretty simple privacy practices in the beginning. With the continuous development and updates, PureVPN has done nothing but to improve all users’ concerns and demands to mature its terms and conditions to ensure that its stance toward no-logs would meet even the strictest standards.

PureVPN has a “ZERO LOGS POLICY,” which means the company doesn’t store any of the data regarding what you are doing online. That includes no connection logs, no logs of browsing history, no logs of original and assigned IP addresses, and much more.

To further check the authenticity of “no monitoring, storing and sharing information” claims, PureVPN was audited by the independent auditors, Altius IT and KPMG, to verify the company’s claims about assured privacy and security without any logging behaviors whatsoever.

Security

Now that PureVPN meets expectations with respect to privacy, does it hold the bar high when it comes to the security front? PureVPN uses 256-bit encryption along with 2,048bit RSA keys. For those who are unaware, 256-bit encryption is considered to be unbreakable, and thus it is called “military-grade”. Also, there are several protocols for encryption such as PPTP, OpenVPN, SSTP, IKEv2, and L2TP/IPSec to choose from.

You also get a kill switch option with PureVPN. That means you get an additional layer of security whenever your connection drops and the VPN loses its connection. These settings are not enabled by default though; you have to set them up through the Advanced Options tab.

Speed

Speed is an essential factor to look for in a VPN whether you want to stream, torrent, or even just browse. Don’t be surprised if your speed drops after connecting to a VPN as data takes time traveling from a distant server. However, with a premium VPN, the difference should be unnoticeable.

Does PureVPN perform the same? Short answer: “it’s satisfactory.” When connected to the local server, the speed dropped a bit, but the browsing remained the same for me.

Is PureVPN strong enough for streaming sites?

Streaming sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others show content based on the location where it is being used. Unfortunately, they don’t even allow changing servers. Now that they come with strong geo-blocks, VPNs often have a hard time getting through and giving customers access to the content they desperately want to consume. That means you can’t enjoy the content that is unavailable in your region unless you don’t have a premium VPN. For example, if you’re in the US and want to enjoy BBC iPlayer, you’re probably going to be out of luck. If you’re in Germany and want to enjoy Netflix US, you’ve got the same issue.

Luckily, PureVPN is able to unblock all geo-blocks on streaming websites. When checked with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO GO and Disney+, PureVPN bypassed these geographic restrictions without a hitch.

However, for streaming on a VPN, you need good speed. PureVPN didn’t work well in that department. With a little patience, though, you can get away with it and enjoy all geographically unavailable content with PureVPN.

How to get started with PureVPN?

After going through this detailed PureVPN review and making your mind about it, it’s time to order the VPN and set up on your device. Here is a brief guide on how to get started with PureVPN:

Browse to the official website of PureVPN Go to the “Pricing” tab located on the navigation bar and select your preferred subscription plan From the given payment options, choose the most suitable one Enter your name, email address, and other credentials and click the “Pay” button Wait a few seconds till you are redirected to your payment gateway, and your payment is verified.

FAQs Is PureVPN safe to use? Yes, PureVPN is one of the most secure and safest VPNs out there. It uses the 256-bit encryption and optimized protocol that is considered top-notch when it comes to security. Is PureVPN legal? Usage of PureVPN is legal in almost every country (sadly, there are a few countries that restrict VPNs in general; it’s nothing against PureVPN). However, any illegal activity is not encouraged through VPN; you can be prosecuted by law if found guilty. How many connections do I get with PureVPN? PureVPN offers 10 simultaneous connections, which means you can connect up to 10 devices with a single account. However, users accessing the VPN should be from the same country. Please note that you don’t get multi-logins with a mobile account. Does PureVPN block ads? PureVPN comes with a built-in ad blocker that blocks ads at the DNS-level. However, you need to turn this feature on manually, as it is turned off by default. Can I Torrent with PureVPN? Yes, PureVPN comes with a dedicated feature for file sharing that ensures that your P2P connection is fast and secure. It also offers specialized servers to carry out torrent downloading.

PureVPN Pricing and Plans

PureVPN wins the game when it comes to cost and subscription plans. It offers three affordable subscription plans: 1 month ($10.95 per month), 6 months ($8.33 per month), or 1 year ($5.82 per month). The bigger the subscription plan, the better deal you get.

PureVPN also has a 7-day trial version that comes free if you subscribe to the annual subscription plan. Also, you get a 31-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

PureVPN has made payment easy. It accepts almost all leading payment options such as PayPal, Visa, and MasterCard credit cards, AliPay, BlueSnap, and Paymentwall.

Final Verdict

PureVPN is packed with loads of features which makes it a good and highly competent VPN solution. As much as you’ll be impressed by 2,000 servers in 140+ countries, 24/7 customer support, 10 simultaneous connections, split tunneling, and 31-day money-back guarantee.

PureVPN is a good VPN if you are looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on security. The price makes up for little flaws here and there, because it’s significantly cheaper than its competetors.

Try PureVPN Trial