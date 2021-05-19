When you’re trying to build your business, brand awareness is crucial. There are countless rival businesses offering more or less the same products or services that you’re offering.

When brand awareness is high, you’ll be the first plumber service, fashion retail, or business coach that pops into a consumer’s head, making you the first they’ll recommend and the first they’ll trust. Sure, your customer experience, pricing, and business value proposition are unique, but what sets you apart is the way that consumers think about your business, or in other words, your brand awareness.

Brand awareness rests on a number of things, including social media activity and user reviews, but your business website remains the supreme hub of your brand. It’s where people will land when they Google your business name and it’s their first destination if someone wants to check your prices or verify your business location.

First impressions matter, and your website is where first impressions happen. A well-branded website with consistent branding that communicates the personality and nature of your business is crucial for boosting brand awareness. The right website design makes sure that your visitors’ first impressions are positive ones which continue and amplify your overall business branding.

A number of factors make up your website branding, including your brand voice, brand images, brand tone, and brand story. When they all come together, they create a seamless brand experience that impacts your visitors’ memory and sparks their imagination, raising brand awareness and sealing their relationship with your business.

Getting website branding right to strengthen brand awareness isn’t magic; there are tried and tested principles that drive effective branding and make your website memorable in all the right ways.

1. Tell a story

Human beings are hard-wired to remember stories, ever since our cave-dwelling ancestors gave story-tellers the best seat at the fire. Isolated facts fall out of our memories, but stories get stuck in our brain. At the heart of your website branding, you need a single, coherent brand story. An “about us” page that tells the history of your business is good, but you should also weave your brand story into the whole design of your site.

For example, is your business story nostalgic, about an old family recipe? Use sepia-tinted images and old-fashioned fonts. Is it about innovation and science? If so, use plenty of clean white space. Whether it’s about fun, hope, relaxation, strength, or creativity, connect your brand story to your color choices, wording, fonts, layout, and even the length of your blog posts to help fix it in the visitor’s mind.

2. Keep usability front and center

As mentioned above, you want your brand awareness to be positive, not negative, so make sure that all your design elements don’t get in the way of simple usability. Avoid fonts, colors, and text sizes or spacing that makes your content hard to consume; light grey text, for example, is a terrible choice made by far too many websites.

You need to take the visitor seamlessly through the purchase journey until they convert, but you can’t do that until you define your conversion goal. For an ecommerce site, that’s making a purchase; for a life coach, booking a consultation; for B2B services, arranging a demo.

Ruthlessly remove anything that distracts the visitor from the conversion goal. Use a simple site structure that’s easy to follow, and make sure visitors can reach key pages like pricing, contact forms, shopping cart, or scheduling forms in a single click from anywhere on the site.

3. Keep it consistent

Consistency in branding is vital so that visitors don’t get confused about your brand values or wonder if this is the same brand as the one they know on Instagram, so make sure to use the same colors, fonts, and styles from all your other brand materials.

Confusion is death to brand awareness; it makes people feel unsure about your branding in general and want to avoid your business entirely. But on the flip side, consistent branding can raise revenue by 33%.

It also takes time for people to fix awareness of your brand in their minds — up to 7 repetitions, according to some sources. So if your brand is simple and fun, use large buttons and keep menus short. If it’s more visual, up the image ratio. The more you carry your branding through to every corner of your site, the more you’ll reinforce consumers’ understanding of your brand and raise brand awareness.

4. Create a content strategy

Content isn’t just the stuff that goes on your website, it’s also part of the branding itself. The content formats you choose help support your branding and fortify consumer brand awareness. For example, financial services should use a PDF editor to offer actionable ebooks; visual creatives should use images and photos; fashion retail businesses could offer short videos; business consultants could use infographics and case studies; you get the idea.

That doesn’t mean you need to stick to only one type of content. Videos can be effective for every type of brand and tend to grab the attention much better than text posts. Just adapt the length, style, and camera angles to your brand

5. Choose colors carefully

Even if you already have brand colors, you need to decide how to use them on your website to convey your branding and establish brand awareness. If your logo has multiple colors, choose how many to use and for which purposes. For example, which will be the main color and which the accent colors? What color will you use for buttons? Fix on a single color palette and carry it through the entire website.

It’s important not to overdo it on color, because too many colors can be overwhelming. Use white space carefully and don’t crowd too much color or text into each page, because then it’s hard to read or find the relevant information.

Website branding is your path to brand awareness

Brand awareness is vital for building your business, and your website is an important vehicle for establishing branding. By making careful use of colors, content, and storytelling, ensuring your branding remains consistent, and keeping usability at the top of your mind, you’ll be able to build an attractive website that’s easy to use and memorable to drive revenue for your company.