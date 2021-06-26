Faxing has been around for a long time, and, from the look of things, it might be here to stay! Even with the development of other more seemingly sophisticated technology, faxing remains to be one of the top communication methods for business.

Faxing has since migrated to the cloud and can be done online, which means goodbye to communication disruptions and hello to speed and efficiency! If you don’t already know exactly why your organization should migrate to online fax, then this article will help show some of the top reasons you should move over to virtual faxing.

The Challenge with Email

One of the most common reasons why some people don’t see the reason to shift to fax is that they assume their emails are already doing a good job. However, if security is even remotely important to you, emails do almost nothing to ensure the security of your messages.

Emails are not encrypted and, therefore, can be read and stored multiple times before they reach their desired destinations. Moreover, they will pass through multiple places on their way to their intended receiver. These might include firewalls, ISPs, virus checkers, servers, and, in the worst-case scenarios, they might pass through data harvesting robots.

If having a third party read your email messages is unimaginable, then you need to look for a new way to communicate.

Why is Faxing Better?

Even at its most basic function, faxing is way more secure than email. A fax message is safeguarded by the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). When you use a fax machine to send a message, it’s converted into a binary called base 64 before being sent through the PTSN and then reassembled once it reaches its destination.

Hacking a PTSN would require physical access to your telephone line, and not many online hackers are going to have that! But even if they were successful in intercepting your message before it reached the receiver, they would still not receive anything because it would be in a ‘deconstructed’ state, which would appear to them as mere noise.

That’s security at its best, and the fact that fax has moved to the cloud comes with a host of other advantages.

Few Resources Required

Remember those days when faxing meant a big machine had to take up space on your work desk? Well, times have changed, and with the advent of online faxing, you no longer need to worry about obtaining specialized machines, phone lines, ink, paper, or worrying about equipment maintenance, as everything is now done online.

As long as you have a good Internet connection, then you’re ready to get into Internet faxing.

Scalability

Closely related to this is the fact that many fax plans come with high limits or no limits at all. That’s good news if you plan to grow from a small to a medium or large enterprise. It can support a small or large staff without having to go through the hassle of buying new machines for each employee. Furthermore, all your faxes are covered at a single monthly or yearly rate.

Work From Anywhere

One of the best things that come along with virtual faxing is being able to work from anywhere. You’ll no longer have to worry about being confined to the office and will be able to work from anywhere that has an Internet connection.

All you’ll have to do is access your fax portal and upload the documents you want to send or open your email to see if you have received any fax messages. With how working conditions have changed for most people and a lot of people are having to work from home due to the pandemic, such flexibility will surely come in handy.

Increased Convenience

There was a time when faxing was simply painful yet the best option at the time. With online faxing, all this has changed. You don’t have to wait by the fax machine while your message is printed anymore, nor are you still limited to sending a fax to just one receiver at a time. You can even set it up so that every incoming fax is received by all the people on your email list.

This added convenience makes online faxing not only fast but highly relevant in these times where speed and reach are almost everything.

Environmentally Friendly

Faxing machines used to use billions of sheets of paper each year. A traditional faxing machine would just print out any fax message that came in, regardless of whether it was a high priority or mere spam. The only way you’d be able to know if a message was important or not was to print it, then read it.

Online-based faxing sends your fax messages to your email, and you get to have them sorted out by priority. This way, even if you read each one of them, you can do so without wasting any precious paper.

Talk of being friendly to the environment!

Increased Security

Virtual faxes are always encrypted during sending or receiving. They can only be accessed by a person who has access to the email associated with the faxing portal or one who has access to the faxing portal itself.

If you deal with important classified documents, you won’t have to worry that if you are not around when your fax machine prints a message or don’t get the printed message quickly enough, then an unauthorized person might read it. Everything will be perfectly secured, and only you or those you give access to can read your messages.

Easier Record Keeping

With virtual faxing, you won’t have to worry about physically sorting your fax messages into files or having to scan them into electronic storage of your choice. As soon as your faxes get into your email, you can just electronically sort them into the folders you want them to stay in. Also, from your fax portal, you can see a log of all incoming and outgoing faxes, which will make it easier if you want to cross-reference them in the future.

Conclusion

If you’ve been steering away from faxing because it’s old, then you should probably reconsider. It isn’t outdated despite having been here for quite some time.

In fact, when compared to email and most other modes of communication your organization could use, fax remains a very strong leader of the pack. Online faxing can offer your organization both security and convenience without compromise.