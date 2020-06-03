Reasons Why Companies Must Use a VPN

Before we talk about why VPNs are essential for modern organizations, let’s first explain what virtual private networks are. A VPN is an online security system that makes your connections to the internet secure. Users that apply VPNs have more privacy, anonymity, and better data security.

All the data a device sends or receives while online is encrypted so that nobody can intercept it and see its contents. Currently, almost every company uses the web to provide services or communicate with clients. Some simply use online tools for project management, while others share and store corporate data online.

Business data needs to be secure. If someone steals valuable company information, they could harm your business, steal from your financial accounts, or sabotage your organization. Failing to prevent cyber-attacks is the same as leaving your office doors unlocked. Here’s how a VPN can help.

VPN Protects Your Business Against Data Breaches and Identity Thefts

Every VPN’s core function is to encrypt all the data your employees are sending and receiving. These encryptions make it difficult for someone without authorization to gain access to your data. Securing your employees while they are online means protecting your whole business.

Firewalls are good, but they can’t detect all types of breaches that pose a threat. On the other hand, anti-virus software can’t do much to protect users after a breach has already happened. Furthermore, these things have no control over the data you receive or what happens when you send it online.

The only real way to ensure proper protection is through the use of a reliable VPN tool. Your whole organization needs to be using a VPN, especially if you have a Wi-Fi network that you all connect to daily. Furthermore, your employees and clients will be pleased to know that you use proper security measures. For instance, clients might be eager to switch to other service providers if a company suffers a data breach. In many cases, such incidents occur due to a lack of protection. Therefore, if companies want to preserve their position in the market, they need to guarantee that clients can trust their services.

Making Your Online Actions Private

Companies often believe that their internet connections are completely private and “independent” from anything else. However, this assumption does not always reflect reality. For instance, internet service providers (ISPs) give you access online, but they also might track your activities.

Furthermore, they have the power to set conditions for their users or limit the internet connection. In some countries, ISPs are actually allowed to sell users’ data to marketers. Simply put, if a company does not protect its data properly, various entities can take advantage of their data.

At the same time, websites and search engines often like to abuse their users’ data. A VPN allows you to take control of your online presence and be anonymous. It can hide your IP addresses and prevent various services from tracking your online behavior.

Your Wi-Fi is Likely to be Vulnerable

Most modern companies use Wi-Fi hotspots because they need portability and access through different devices. However, Wi-Fi spots are not as secure as you might expect them to be. Security experts agree that Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable, which is why we’ve seen some major incidents in the past.

It’s easy for someone to gain access to your networks, and from there, they can see all the actions and information being shared. Wi-Fi is also used by visitors and by employees for recreational purposes. In a lot of cases, an attack or malware occurs due to human error.

If hackers manage to infect networks with malware, all passwords, credentials, messages, and corporate information will be in danger. A VPN gives you that extra security layer that protects everyone in your company. Additionally, some employees might choose to work outside of the office. Then, they can go to a local cafe and connect to its free Wi-Fi spot. However, this decision might have fatal consequences: hackers lurking on public Wi-Fi can get access to confidential information.

Portable Security

All good business VPNs offer versions for dozens of devices, so every device you have can use a VPN. Companies today are very flexible, and there is often the need to do business while on the go. You can use a VPN on your smartphone to ensure that all your communications and data transfers remain safe. For instance, Atlas VPN encryption and encapsulation uses industry-standard techniques and protocols. So, if you are looking for a free VPN to test, you can start from this unique product.

Companies often do accounting tasks outside of the office while traveling, and so on. On the other hand, people need to communicate, collaborate, and make timely updates to ensure everyone knows the latest developments. VPNs are very convenient for this kind of work. No matter where you are, you can access the web through a virtual private network and get all of the benefits as you would when working at the office. This freedom includes getting access to all corporate resources that you might need to complete daily tasks.

Bottom Line

In the end, companies that provide Wi-Fi networks for their customers and employees should also consider getting a VPN. You never know who will access your network or what they will do. It’s best to protect your clientele and employees from any suspicious activity and give them more privacy. However, it is important that employees understand how a VPN helps them. Hence, it is beneficial for businesses to conduct cybersecurity training. During these courses, major threats and common mistakes should be explained in-depth. After all, people need to understand the risks and potential consequences to circumvent them successfully.

At the same time, people will love the fact that their security means a lot to you. Customers love companies that are innovative and care about modern technologies. Additionally, data breaches are costly. In the worst-case scenario, businesses might be unable to recover from a major data leak. In other cases, your clientele might no longer trust you after their credentials are stolen. Therefore, do not disregard the threats that can have major consequences on your business.