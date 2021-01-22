8 Reasons Why Software Testing is Important

Software testing assures the efficient performance of the product, that all the bugs are detected and fixed. Reliable, useful, and user-friendly products can only be created after testing and then sold to the market. The companies need to understand that the testing stage cannot be neglected or underestimated, as carelessness in this matter may ruin even the high-level results of the development. We would like to explain a few reasons why software testing is so important, so this phase is treated seriously by all software owners.

To minimize costs.

The cost of having no test for the software or doing testing unprofessionally with the resources at your disposal is much lower than hiring a software testing vendor, or it may seem so. The bugs are very expensive, the earlier the phase, when they are fixed the better, is for the budget and company’s reputation. Running software without proper testing in the long-run will make a business spend more. Software testing agency will make sure your clients are satisfied with how everything is running.

To prevent problems through automated regression testing

Thorough automated software testing can help avoid problems with older code when new features are added. According to PractiTest statistics in 2020, 78% of organizations use test automation for functional or regression testing and only 11% of companies use no test automation.

To ensure software security.

Clients require their product to be fully reliable, which is impossible to achieve without meticulous testing. Information about the users is often stolen and used for the benefit of third parties. It should be the top priority for the developer to make sure this vulnerable part is taken care of properly and the users may feel confident. When using outsource development the product owner should realize that security is his responsibility and it has to be tested properly.

To ensure a positive client experience.

Any software should be user-friendly. Testing allows traveling the path of the customer before the product is out or at its early stages. The clients should fall in love with the software right away, they might not give a developer several chances, or wait until things work as they are supposed to. The market is quite saturated today, so users will most likely switch to another product. Proper software testing will help earn the reputation of the clients and meet high standards as soon as they start using it.

To improve further development.

When the software development is done in parallel with the testing it becomes much easier for the developers to fix things. Such work organization prevents error reproduction. Simultaneous software development and testing are effective for the teams’ time management as well and allow the team to complete the product quicker. Work with the software testing agency should be started when building a prototype with the software outsourcing company or permanent team.

To ensure software compatibility.

Today the software has to be compatible with numerous devices, operating systems, and browsers to offer more options to the user and provide a smooth experience. If the client changes the device, it should not negatively affect the performance. Testing makes software adaptable and more efficient. Greater availability will expand the audience and increase sales.

To make adding new features easier.

Technical debt within the code can often make it difficult to implement new features. Old code serves as a foundation for new code, and if the foundation has issues — they won’t provide the support needed for implementing new functionality. Testing for tech debt can prevent this problem and give developers the confidence they need to add new features to the codebase.

To improve software performance.

Software testing gives the opportunity to determine the performance of the software. Software with low or reduced performance gives a negative impact on the reputation on the market. If the software is introduced to the market and does not meet the customer’s requirements, convincing them to trust it later will be a big deal later.

Bugs in the development process are absolutely normal and bring no harm. Ignoring or not noticing them may lead to serious consequences. Software testing decreases the maintenance costs, eradicates errors, provides a positive experience for the user, and strengthens the product reputation. Smooth performance is what the user needs in the first place, so why deprive him of this? So if it is not about a one-day product but a long-term partnership with the client, it is worth taking care of reliable software testing in advance. In the long-term, it will pay off.