Crypto is still a relatively new asset class. However, it’s growing fast, and the market cap of cryptocurrencies has increased from $18 billion to over $350 billion in just four years. If you are still on the fence about investing in crypto or not sure if this year is a good time for you to start trading cryptocurrencies, then here are some reasons why you should invest in crypto now.

The number of wallets has increased from 9 million to 20 million

The number of wallets indicates the number of people investing in cryptocurrency. The number of wallets has increased from 9 million to 20 million, which signifies that more people are investing in crypto. Alternatively, you use crypto to receive payments from the online platform or even after playing blackjack games online.

This shows that the crypto market is growing, and its value will continue to rise over time.

Exchanges are developing new features for cryptocurrency users to facilitate their trading.

Crypto derivatives: A crypto derivative is a contract between two parties that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The underlying assets can be cryptocurrencies, stocks, or any other financial instrument.

Crypto derivatives allow traders to bet on future price movements without owning the underlying asset itself. The main advantage of this instrument is that it will enable you to profit from trade without having to purchase coins first, thus saving on fees and time spent on acquiring them.

Moreover, since there are no central exchanges where crypto derivatives trade (unlike CFDs), there’s less chance of being hacked or scammed out of your funds when buying them through an exchange like Coinbase Pro, for example.

There are more investors and traders entering the market.

The number of crypto investors and traders entering the market has increased significantly. This is due to several reasons. First, there are more investors and traders who have already made money in the market.

They want to invest more to earn a lot more money. Second, there are many new investors who want to make money by investing in cryptocurrencies. They know that cryptos have massive potential for growth in 2019 and beyond, so they want to get started before it’s too late!

Thirdly, there are many people out there who want to learn more about this revolutionary technology known as blockchain technology because they believe it has great potential for changing our world on multiple levels (such as politics).

This year is a great time to invest in crypto.

We want to explain why this is the best time to invest in cryptocurrencies.

There are more than 9 million cryptocurrency wallets, and their numbers are increasing daily. The number of exchanges developing new features for cryptocurrency users to facilitate trading has also increased.

At the same time, the number of investors and traders entering the market is growing steadily because of its popularity.

Conclusion

After reading this article, we hope that you have a better understanding of why crypto can be a good investment for you. In conclusion, it’s important to note that many factors determine the value and future of any particular cryptocurrency or token. Though the markets may fluctuate wildly from time to time, there is still plenty of room for growth if you are willing (or ready) to take on some risk.