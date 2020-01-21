Remo Outlook PST Repair Review – Easily Repair Corrupt PST Files

Slack and Instant Messages (IM) are quite common now but still, email is the premier method for the correspondence in an organization. Along with the Thunderbird, Outlook is the most widely used email client. Being powered by Microsoft and years of stable development phases, it is the most reliable email client.

But, everything can run into errors. Right? Microsoft Outlook is no exception. On several occasions, the outlook can run into errors as well. Outlook stores everything on a single PST file, this file may run into errors due to the following reasons.

File exceeds the limit

Headers of PST became corrupt

Virus or Malware infection

Mail Exchange Server doesn’t respond

Improperly closing application

There is a built-in feature as well in the Outlook that can help you repair your corrupt PST file. But this software doesn’t always repair the file the way it was.

Now, there is this amazing Remo Outlook PST Repair that can help you can fix your PST file and get back your emails, notes, calendars, and RSS feeds as well.

Remo Outlook PST Repair Features

The following are worth considering features of this software which makes it a wonderful problem-solving toolkit for Outlook users.

Security

This Outlook repair tool is developed by Remo software with years of experience in the development and millions of trusted users. This software is free from any kind of viruses or malware. So no need to worry about your important work or personal emails.

Reliability

Remo Outlook Repair assures no damage may come to the original PST file. It works on the replica file so you do not need to make a backup file.

But, you are suggested to make a backup file as a precaution.

Support

Supported file types are the following.

PST Outlook files

OST Data files

Supported Operating Systems are following

Windows 10

Windows 8

Windows 7

Windows Vista

Windows XP

Supported Outlook versions

Outlook 2016

Outlook 2013

Outlook 2010

Outlook 2007

Are you thinking about the built-in scan software of the Outlook? No, it does not have that much wide support for broken and corrupted PST files.

Encryption

If your file is encrypted or password-protected, you don’t need to worry. It can repair even those and help you recover your important emails that were stored in your Outlook.

Why use Remo Outlook PST Repair?

Remo Outlook PST Repair is the premier software of its field and comes with all the required features needed for a perfect tool to fix your broken or corrupted PST files of outlook. It’s a wonderful utility to have the control back of your Outlook emails, notes, calendars and RSS feeds.

If you are considering simply reconnect your Outlook with your corresponding email ID instead of fixing the PST file then you won’t get back calendars and notes unless it is supported by the email hosting provider which is rare. For example, if Office 365 is your email hosting provider then things get very easy but it’s very expensive and the majority of the Small & Medium Entreprises (SMEs) do not afford this provider.

There is an in-built too as well in the outlook that allows you to fix the PST files known ScanPST.exe but most of the time it also runs in the error and fixes a few numbers of issues only. If you are unable to fix the error using the built-in software then you should definitely go for this advanced yet simple tool designed especially for this purpose by the experts.

How to use Remo Outlook PST Repair? 3 Simple Steps

This is the brief tutorial on how to repair outlook pst file with Remo Outlook PST Repair. This whole process is of three simple steps only.

Step 1: Launch Remo Repair Outlook wizard, click on the Open PST File button and select your corrupt or damaged PST file which you want to repair.

Now here, you can either Open PST File using the known location or using a built-in feature, Remo repair software can help you locate the PST file for you using the Find PST File. If you have multiple profiles in Outlook, you may choose the appropriate file using Select Outlook Profile.

Step 2: Next, select the required scanning method, provide your desired location to save the repaired PST file and click on the Repair button.

Normal Scan helps in solving Outlook minor corruptions (normal issues), whereas Smart Scan is to fix severely corrupt or damaged PST/OST files.

Step 3: After completion of the repair process, the Outlook repair program shows the repaired PST file. Preview your fixed PST file along with its recovered personal folders in an Outlook-style interface.

As you just went through the tutorial, you can fix your PST and OST data files in just three simple steps. Software is very advanced when it comes to repairing the broken and corrupted files, the algorithm runs behind it is very strong but the whole process is pretty much click-through and just needs to do few clicks to do that. The user interface of this software is very intuitive and user-friendly which is almost autonomous and you don’t have to do much on your end.

Either you are an end-user work for as an Information Technology Support (IT/Tech Support) guy, you need this software because of anyone in the company can run into this error and you may have to deal with this on daily basis.

Pricing

Remo Outlook Repair comes in a simple lifetime license of $149.97

As a part of exclusive deals, you may get special discounts on other repair softwares while purchasing this software.

Pros and Cons

The following are the pros and cons of Remo Outlook Repair software for the PST files of outlook.

Pros

Support for both PST and OST files

Windows 10 and later supported

Outlook 2016 and later supported

Repair encrypted and password protected files

Cons

Not available for Outlook Mac and Linux

Conclusion

Email clients are easy, user-friendly and more productive to use your email accounts. The first I do when I reach my workspace is to make myself a cup of tea and then open the Outlook of my Laptop and Thunderbird on my Linux Desktop as a part of my daily routine. It would be a nightmare (in the morning) come true if my Outlook is unable to process my inbox.

But, this Remo Repair software is just what we need for that kind of nightmares and a person who uses the Outlook email client regularly can understand this very much. If you are the Tech head, Human Resource Manager or procurement manager of your company, make sure to buy this software to save yourself from the disaster. Even if you are self-employed and Outlook email client user, you need this software.

Official Website

What problems did you face being an Outlook user? Have you tried this software? Please share your feedback, problems, and solutions with us in the comment box below.

Happy emailing!