6 Best Rewarding Games to Play In 2020

Everyone likes a little bonus from time to time as it gives us the impression that we’re not just a number in a big corporation’s database and they really do want to reward us. It doesn’t even have to be a very big bonus.

As you’d expect, there are some excellent examples of games doing this already and reaping the literal rewards themselves in terms of growing player numbers, loyal followers and, naturally, increased revenue too.

In this article, we are going to talk about the games that reward your loyalty. Here are some of the very best of them.

Fortnite

Fortnite is rated as the top-grossing mobile game in the US for the year through October 2019. It has generated daily revenues of $2,168,504, crushing other top attractions like Candy Crush Saga, ROBLOX, Homescapes, Toon Blast, and even Pokémon GO.

It was really only the incredible first prize in last July’s Fortnite world championships that grabbed headlines. But it’s something that millions all around the world have known about for some time now.

The involving nature of the game, as well as the fanatical nature of its players, means that creators Epic Games have had plenty of ways to enhance to experience for fans who all want to carve out some individualism for themselves.

Players can earn new skins, unlock new dance moves and emotes, get new weapons and even change the music that plays. There’s also the V bucks currency that can be earned, or even paid for with real money, making Fortnite a neatly contained world in which, if you can’t earn a reward, you can always buy it instead.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon GO uses augmented reality to juxtapose animated creatures into the real world. Available at the Google Play Store and the App Store, Pokémon GO uses a self-styled hero named Pikachu! Who brings lots of entertainment to fans far and wide.

When Pokémon Go was launched successfully, many people wondered how exactly it was going to retain its popularity.

Now, three years later, it’s still going strong, not least because of some great rewards that are all there to be claimed. In fact, this is quite a natural link as the game is all about achieving tasks in the real world.

This has been given a recent shot in the arm with the arrival of Field Tasks in 2019. These are specific missions that a player has to complete and can range from finding 10 characters to hatching 5 eggs. Successfully complete them and the player receives rewards in the form of Stardust, Rare Candy and encounters.

It seems like the game that set the pattern for others to follow is leading the way once again.

Wink’s Rewards

If the competition is fierce between competing games development companies, it’s positively savage between online bingo platforms. You only need to look at the sorts of incentives that they offer players to sign up for evidence of that. Meaning that keeping those players is critical if a site doesn’t just want to attract the bonus hunters.

Some of this can be achieved by having the best choice of games and the biggest prizes. But it often needs a little more to keep the players loyal. One site that has most definitely got it right is Wink Bingo with its Wink Rewards scheme.

The way it works is simple. Each time a player pays in some stake money they receive a certain number of Wink Rewards. These can then be exchanged for free games or spins on the online slots. There’s even the option to exchange them for shopping vouchers.

The real beauty of the scheme is that there are several ways to earn extra rewards, for example by completing daily challenges and players can even earn entry into the exclusive 1 Million Rewards Room.

Red Dead Redemption 2

It was probably the most hotly anticipated games of last year and there have been many reports of the extraordinary levels of commitment that Rockstar games put into a game that would live up to the expectations of gamers worldwide.

Along with the quite amazing attention to detail in the game itself, as much focus was also put on the in-game rewards that players could earn. By being intrinsically linked with the action of the game itself the rewards are logical and relevant. For example, by killing seven enemies on horseback you can earn a Horseman Bandolier. Or by breaking every kind of wild horse you can earn yourself a Horseman off-hand holster. So not only are these trophies of success, they’re useful for the playing of the game too.

The wild west scenario also makes gambling in the back rooms of bars a very natural activity, not to mention a way to earn those vital dollars to play the game.

Sony

Of the big two games and console makers, Sony’s rewards scheme compares very favorably with the rather complex Xbox live rewards from Microsoft. With the latter, there are two schemes that run concurrently plus the opportunity to rise to Gold Member status.

Far simpler to stick with Sony where you simply receive one point for every $1 you spend. What’s more, if you really get into the Sony world there’s a chance to quadruple your rewards by subscribing to PlayStation Vue, Plus, Now and Music. There’s also the option to sign up for a PlayStation credit card and get moved up to an x5 multiplier.

For every 1,000 points you get to amass you’ll save $10 in PlayStation store discounts. While this effectively equates to a 1% saving, if you do also have the credit card you can get 5% back on all digital purchases. You can also boost your points balance by redeeming trophies that you win as you play – 10 platinum’s convert to $10.

Tetris

Tetris has been around for eons. This block-building game a.k.a. the puzzle game has captivated crowds for decades, and now it’s breaking new ground in the mobile gaming industry. What’s great about Tetris is that it hasn’t had to evolve along the lines of modern-day video games which require sophisticated functionality, fully immersive audio-visuals, and complex gameplay.

Tetris is by the very nature a puzzle game that requires players to manipulate blocks so that they fit into one another and complete patterns. The official EA variant of Tetris has been remodeled and now features multiplayer functionality with leaderboards. Much like chess, dominoes, battleships, and checkers, Tetris is what Tetris is – an enduring testament to the power of entertaining gaming. Tetris by EA has a 3.9/5-star rating at the Play Store.