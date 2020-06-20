How to Rip a Full DVD to MP4 (HEVC/H.264) On Windows 10

Got an old favorite DVD but can’t watch it since it is an almost outdated trend now? Or you want to watch while on the go like on your phone while in commute? Well, it is easier now.

Now you can rip DVD to MP4 pretty easily on Windows 10 / 8 / 7. I know it is not easy to extract the content from an already burn DVD, but WinX DVD Ripper has made it easy peasy lemon squeezy. You can rip DVD to MP4 and other formats without compromising on your time as well as the quality of the video.

WinX DVD Ripper Features

High Quality

WinX DVD Ripper provides 1:1 mirror quality ratio when converting Full DVD to MP4 and other formats. That means it features high-quality engine, deinterlacing, and HQ encoding to rip full DVD rip without compromising on the quality of the video or audio.

Smaller Size

By any chance, if you have worked with DVDs, you might know that they hold up large data in GBs. And, when these Full Rip DVDs are supposed to be converted, it can get messy storage wise. Therefore, WinX DVD Ripper provides 80% storage-saving when DVD Rip or ISO images are converted to a small MP4 H.264 format. In simpler words, if a video or movie is of 8GBs in a DVD format, the converted version will be around 700MBs to 1GB while keeping up the quality.

Faster Conversion

DVD to MP4 conversions is a time-consuming process. But, this free DVD ripper claims to provide 47x faster real-time conversions. With the help of unique level-3 hardware acceleration and multiple core tech full DVD can be converted into MP4 in no time (just 5 minutes).

Some Extra Features of WinX Free DVD Ripper

There are some more features that WinX endures to make your experience better. These are as follows:

Accepts all types of DVDs

Got some old DVDs? You don’t have to worry about that. WinX DVD Ripper allows you to import all sorts of DVDs as input (including the 99-titles). WinX can work with not only newly purchased intact DVDs but also the old scratchy ones as well. It also supports ISO images and Video_TS type formats as well.

Very easy to use

Unlike all those technical tools that require quite some expertise to use, this WinX DVD Ripper is very beginner-friendly and easy to use. You can convert your content or even edit it with only a few clicks. Some editing options include cut, merge, crop, adjust parameters, or add subtitles.

Converts to various formats

WinX DVD Ripper not only rips DVD to MP4, but there are also many other formats as well that you can convert to. It includes MPEG, HEVC, MOV, AVI, H.264, AVC, WMV, and much more. Now, sit back and enjoy your favorite oldies videos in any format you like.

Video Compatibility

Want to rip DVD for a specific device? Like your phone? WinX has got you covered! It has already builtin compatibility supported formats for Android, iPhone, iPad, PlayStation, Xbox, and other devices. That means you don’t have to spend your precious time worrying about compatibility with devices.

How to Rip a Full DVD to MP4 (HEVC/H.264) with WinX DVD Ripper on Windows?

Now that you are convinced to get on board with WinX DVD Ripper, it’s time to set it up on your computer and do the conversion. Here is what you need to do:

First, download and install WinX DVD Ripper. While setting up, enter the license code, and activate your product. Once WinX DVD Ripper is installed successfully, it is time to convert DVD to MP4. For that, insert your DVD disc in the DVD ROM. Then, launch the WinX DVD Ripper and click “DVD Disc” button. The disc source will be selected automatically. Accept the confirmation and select the Disc File System Type as Auto Detect. This will list all the titles in the Disc. On the output window (that will pop up automatically), locate the General Profile in the category list, and select the output format. In this case, select MP4 Video (Codec: h264+aac) and click OK. Then, browse the destination folder where you want to rip your DVD on a computer. Click “RUN” button to start ripping DVD to MP4 format

Get the most out of it with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

The party doesn’t end here. As much as Free WinX DVD Ripper is full of perks, there are some more cherries on top when you switch to the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. To enjoy all the features to the best, it is mandatory to get the Platinum version as the trial version has its own limitations.

