A powerful idea can change the world. What would have become of Google or Amazon if they had not had the resources to grow? This situation can happen to millions of startups around the world, particularly those owned by undocumented immigrants.

Lack of capital, knowledge, tools, and not knowing how to get small business grants or other funding resources can cause the ship to be abandoned or the company to not reach its full potential. Don’t let this happen to you.

According to figures from the Failory website, 20% of businesses fail during the first year of operation. The main reasons are lack of product-market fit (34%), marketing problems (22%), team problems (18%), finance problems (16%), tech problems (6%), operation problems (2%), and legal problems (2%). The absence of specialized support during the development of a company can be lethal. That is why business accelerators exist.

What is an accelerator, and what are its benefits?

These public or private institutions support companies in their initial stage (less than two years). Business accelerators offer incubation and acceleration programs, which provide advice and guidance from experts in entrepreneurship and all the areas surrounding it to ensure that companies grow in a potentialized way and in less time.

Accelerators issue calls for proposals with established criteria that interested projects must meet. Once selected, the businesses receive mentoring, intensive training, education, and tutoring. These benefits are achieved in exchange for a fee or a percentage of shares in the company, in the case of some private accelerators.

The role of accelerators: how do accelerators help startups?

There are different types of business accelerators. Most focused on technology and innovation companies. Still, the offer for companies from other markets, including traditional models, is growing every day. Companies that enter acceleration programs have all the necessary benefits to strengthen their entrepreneurship:

Funding

Technology

Networking

Legal and financial advice

Mentoring

According to information from Entrepreneur magazine, business accelerators reduce entrepreneurial risks by identifying the necessary adjustments in terms of quality, hiring, sales, marketing, competition, and financing. Undergoing an acceleration program facilitates access to clients and investors for any company. It directs them to a global business context.

Can undocumented people access this kind of support?

Undocumented people living in the United States face more significant difficulties starting a business than residents and citizens. Not having the necessary documentation makes it impossible to meet the requirements of most accelerators. But there are other ways to get the support they need to grow their businesses.

Immigrants Rising has an entrepreneurship fund that provides small business grants to companies owned by undocumented immigrants. They have two models, short-term non-renewable funding for 2 thousand dollars and another one with a duration of one year, ranging from 5 to 50 thousand dollars. In addition to monetary resources, they provide professional guidance and advice, networking channels, and exposure through social media.

The institutions that provide this type of assistance are few. The eligibility criteria, in most cases, focus on companies generating positive social changes for the undocumented community.

Other financial support for startups or local businesses

An alternative available for undocumented businesses is Unshackled Ventures. This venture capital fund specializes in startups and immigrant companies whose immigration status is inconclusive. This firm invests in tech (software and hardware), life sciences, and materials. In addition to the capital, they have the necessary legal resources to help entrepreneurs with their immigration procedures.

Suppose a company does not meet the requirements to enter a business accelerator or obtain small business grants with other institutions. In that case, they can access financing resources such as those offered by online lenders.

Getting commercial loans allows the entrepreneur to decide his growth path according to the needs of his market and the potential of his company.

Regardless of where the funding for a business comes from, getting advice is vital to generate more revenue and better operational and management processes. Today some online courses and certifications can provide the necessary information to build a successful company. Don’t wait any longer. Unleash your thirst for knowledge and get the company of your dreams.