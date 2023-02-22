Royal Keepers is a platform that aggregates many companies of various industries in one place. A helpful marketplace of a mission to bring together customers with their specific needs and businesses that can cover these needs.

How Royal Keepers helps customers?

What route do customers typically go to find a vendor? Yes, they go surfing the Web and have to visit many websites. On these websites, they have to spend a lot of their time finding information about a company and its services. And then, they still have a question about the company’s reliability and need to search for testimonials.

Indeed, this way of finding a reliable company is extremely time-consuming and tiresome!

With Royal Keepers, all that customers need to do is just enter the necessary services. Then, they will get a list of verified vendors that offer these exact services. Besides, the platform also provides about a vendor:

Company info and contacts

Certificates that a vendor wants to share to prove its proficiency

Examples of completed projects that a vendor wants to share to prove its experience

Independent and true feedback and testimonials from other customers

So, Royal Keepers helps customers to find the shortest route to getting their needs covered. This help from Royal Keepers is always free.

How Royal Keepers helps businesses?

What route do businesses typically go to improve their digital marketing and find customers? Doing SEO and content marketing, running ad campaigns on Google, social media, and various platforms. All this is difficult, costly, and even erratic.

With Royal Keepers, a business can improve its visibility just by being listed as a vendor on the marketplace. With a large number of not just visitors but hot leads that come to the platform every day to find a vendor, businesses can get a 100% result.

So, Royal Keepers helps businesses to find the shortest route to getting more leads into their sales funnels. This help of Royal Keepers can be free. However, businesses can subscribe to enjoy more options. Or promote just some of their services. Both subscription and service promotion are highly cheap and affordable even for small businesses with tight budgets.

Besides, businesses can use Royal Keepers as a B2B platform and find a reliable partner to collaborate with.