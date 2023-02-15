There’s no alternative to using safe online casinos in Canada. But how do you find the safest one out there? Well, you turn to professionals, like us, of course.

Our gambling experts did all the hard work for you, and after days of extensive research and analysis, we have the results! Jackpot City is the safest online casino for Canadian players right now, but there are 9 others we have ranked and rated below.

Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Safest Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Advanced safety measures

Licensed by leading commissions

eCOGRA RNG certificate

Selection of over 500 games

Sign-up bonus up to C$1,600

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Jackpot City Casino, one of the longest-running online casinos in Canada, is also one of the safest online casinos in the industry, with an impeccable reputation. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Licensing & Reputation: 5/5

Jackpot City casino site is licensed to operate by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, and the license was issued to Baytree Interactive Ltd.

This online casino also has Malta Gaming Authority’s remote gaming license. Both of the iGaming authorities that license Jackpot City are very respectable in the online gambling world.

What makes Jackpot City the safest online casino site in Canada is its RNG certificate issued by eCOGRA which ensures fair play on all Jackpot City casino games that run on Random Number Generators.

In terms of safety measures, the team working behind the scene at Jackpot City has gone above and beyond to offer the safest gaming experience. To protect its customers’ financial and personal information, this casino uses the most advanced SSL data encryption technology.

We were very glad to find that Jackpot City Casino also employs other security technologies to ensure risk-free transactions no matter which deposit or withdrawal option you use, including regular internal and external safety tests and so much more.

Casino Games: 4.95/5

At the time of writing, the Jackpot City online casino lobby boasts a selection of over 500 casino games and the vast majority of games featured on the site are powered by Microgaming, one of the most respectable online casino software developers.

Jackpot City is one of the favourite online gambling sites for fans of online slots. This should not come up as a surprise considering the casino houses Break Da Bank Again, Wacky Panda, Thunderstruck, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and many other popular Microgaming slot titles.

Joining this safe Canadian casino also gives you access to popular live dealer games, as well as a great selection of table games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Jackpot City Casino welcomes new Canadian players with a generous sign-up bonus worth up to C$1,600.

This welcome bonus package consists of four 100% match deposit bonus offers, and each is worth up to C$400. Each requires making a deposit of C$10 or more to qualify.

Canadian players have a variety of other casino bonuses to claim at Jackpot City, including a daily match deposit bonus.

Join Jackpot City Casino and score your welcome package.

Pros:

Licensed by the MGA

iTechLabs-issued RNG certificate

Top-notch safety protocols

Over 3,000 casino games

Huge selection of live dealer games

Selection of wager-free bonuses

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

The second top pick on our list is PlayOJO – a very well-known gambling site with a lot to offer. Let’s take a closer look at it!

Licensing & Reputation: 5/5

As expected from one of the top online casinos in terms of safety, PlayOJO has a top-notch safety and security system in place which safeguards all customers’ private details. One of the safety technologies employed by this casino is SSL data encryption, alongside other security protocols.

One of these is a TLS 1.2 ECDHE RSA with a powerful key exchange technology. On top of this, the casino’s servers are also safeguarded with an AES 128 strong cipher technology.

These technologies, combined with firewalls, make sure that nobody other than you can access your PlayOJO account or intercept any type of information shared between you and the casino.

PlayOJO Casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, and the remote gaming license has been issued to the casino’s owner, Skill On Net Ltd.

Casino Games: 4.95/5

This leads us to the casino’s impressive gaming lobby. At PlayOJO Casino, you have a selection of over 3,000 real money games to explore, and the games are powered by leading names in the industry, including NetEnt, Play’n GO, Microgaming, and others.

Many of the online casino games at PlayOJO are slots, including players’ favourites Wolf Gold, Snake Arena, Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus, and others.

Aside from classic and online video slots, PlayOJO houses many progressive jackpots, such as Cleopatra, Diamond Mine Megaways, and King Kong Cash Jackpot King. There are also over 60 different live casino games if you want to play live classic table games or live game shows.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you join one of the safest online casino sites in Canada, you can claim 80 wager-free bonus spins to use on the Thor: Trials of Asgard slot. This welcome bonus also gives you one spin on PlayOJO Prize Twister.

To get this generous welcome bonus, pick your preferred deposit option from the list of secure payment methods, deposit C$10 or more, and use the OJO80 bonus code.

Get started at PlayOJO Casino with 80 wager-free bonus spins with the OJO80 promo code.

Pros:

Licensed by the Curacao iGaming Authority

Canada-focused payment services

Two-Factor Authentication options

Games by over 30 providers

Pragmatic Play live dealer games

Sign-up bonus up to C$200 and 200 free spins

Cons:

Design could use an update

With its advanced safety and security measures, Woo Casino also deserves a spot on our list of safe online casino sites.

Woo Casino is one of many legit online casinos owned and operated by Dama N.V. Woo Casino is also one of the best Canadian online casino sites if you want to use reliable Canada-specific banking options.

Licensing & Reputation: 4.9/5

As mentioned on the Woo Casino site, this is one of many online casinos with a remote gaming license issued by the Curacao iGaming Authority.

Essentially, the casino operates according to the strictest provisions and guidelines enforced by the Curacao iGaming Authority, and many of these guidelines have been enforced to protect players’ personal data.

With this being said, one of the best online casino sites for Canadian players features two-factor authentication options if you want to add an extra layer of safety to your Woo Casino account.

The casino also takes many other safety and security precautions to make sure all customers’ personal data remains well-protected at all times.

Speaking of Woo Casino’s safety and security measures, we have to note that the casino’s site is protected with a 128-bit SSL data encryption technology, alongside several other advanced PGP safety protocols.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

Just like other safe online casinos listed here, Woo Casino lets you play casino games by industry leaders, including BetSoft, NetEnt, Microgaming, and a whole range of other renowned brands.

In fact, over 30 different online casino developers contribute to the Woo Casino gaming lobby, so you can rest assured that there is a game for everyone.

Like the vast majority of other online Canadian casinos, Woo Casino caters to Canadian players who prefer online slots, and if you are one of these players, make sure you try out Johnny Cash Gold Rush, Goddess of Egypt, RollZone, and Big Bang.

The selection of casino games at Woo Casino also features the best live casino games by Pragmatic Play, alongside Drops & Wins slots, Roulette, instant-win games, and much more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

One of the top online casinos in the Canadian online gambling industry has a generous welcome bonus valued at up to C$200, attached to 200 free spins.

The welcome bonus includes a 100% bonus up to C$100 and 150 free spins you can claim on your first deposit and a second match deposit bonus of 50% up to C$100 and 50 free spins.

The casino bonus department also features Weekend Reload bonuses of 50% up to C$100 and 50 bonus spins alongside Woo Casino Mystery Boxes customers.

Get a sign-up bonus of up to C$200 and 200 free spins after joining Woo Casino.

Pros:

Dedicated mobile casino app

Kahnawake Gaming Commission license

Fairness guaranteed by eCOGRA

Sign-up bonus up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins

Cons:

Not the best game variety

Our top pick and Spin Casino are sister sites, so the selection of games and bonuses is very similar between the two casinos. Both casinos are compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices, but Spin Casino is our top pick for fans of the best Canadian mobile casinos for a couple of reasons discussed down below.

Licensing & Reputation: 4.9/5

As previously mentioned, Spin Casino is owned and operated by Baytree Interactive Ltd, and the same company is responsible for other well-known casinos.

With this being said, Spin Casino also has multiple remote gaming licenses, including one issued by the MGA and the other one issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Joining this well-trusted online casino guarantees the safest iGaming sessions for a couple of reasons.

First of all, the website relies on 128-bit SSL data encryption technology, which has been approved by eCOGRA.

Casino Games: 4.75/5

Exciting slot games powered by Microgaming form the majority of the casino’s gaming lobby. If you are interested in enjoying real money gaming sessions on Microgaming slot games at Spin Casino, we recommend you check out Wacky Panda, Trojan Kingdom, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, Midas Magic, and 9 Masks of Fire.

Aside from slot games, Spin Casino houses many Blackjack and Roulette games, including European Roulette, Classic Blackjack, Multifire Roulette, as well as Classic Baccarat, video poker, and standard online poker games.

At this Canada Casino, live casino gaming options are not missing either, and if you prefer Pragmatic Play live games, you are guaranteed to have a wonderful time here.

Home to the best mobile casino games, Spin Casino, lets you engage in mobile gaming sessions in an instant-play mode or via its downloadable iOS or Android casino apps.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Customers who join Spin Casino for the first time are eligible for a sign-up bonus that grants up to C$1,000 in bonus funds and 100 free spins. This sign-up bonus package consists of one 100% bonus up to C$400 and two 100% bonuses up to C$300.

Bonus spins newcomers receive can be used on the Wheel of Wishes slot. To qualify for sign-up match deposit bonuses, minimum deposits of C$10 and C$20 are required.

Once you have claimed your sign-up bonus, you can enhance your gambling experience with guaranteed daily reload bonuses of up to 125% and special Bonus Wheel promos.

Get a sign-up bonus package of up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins after joining Spin Casino.

Pros:

Curacao-issued license

Over 4,000 games

Crypto bonuses and promotions

SSL-encrypted transactions

Sign-up bonus up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins

Cons:

Bonus rollover requirements could be lower

Fifth on our list of the safest Canadian iGaming sites, we have the multi-award-winning online casino BitStarz!

BitStarz Casino has been serving crypto gambling fans since 2014. While a couple of other casinos we listed here accept crypto payments, BitStarz is our top pick for crypto gambling fans who want to gamble online in a safe environment.

Licensing & Reputation: 4.8/5

The company responsible for BitStarz Casino is Dama N.V., and you will remember that Woo Casino is also operated and owned by the same company. With this being said, both Woo Casino and BitStarz Casino are licensed to operate in many jurisdictions by the Curacao iGaming Authority.

BitStarz must follow strict iGaming rules and regulations because it is licensed by the Curacao iGaming Authority. Most of these strict rules and regulations are enforced to protect players’ private and banking information.

To protect your banking info and secure your deposits and withdrawals made at the casino, BitStarz uses standard SSL encryption. As expected, other safety and security measures are also employed, including firewalls that protect the casino’s servers at all times.

Speaking volumes about the casino’s reputation are the multiple awards it received over the years, including awards for Best Support 2020, Player’s Choice of 2018, Best Casino 2022, and Best Casino 2021, among others.

Casino Games: 4.85/5

Offering over 4,000 games by many content developers, such as Booming Games, Pragmatic Play, BGaming, and BetSoft, Play’n GO, BitStarz promises extraordinary crypto gambling sessions to every Canadian player.

As expected, the gaming lobby at BitStarz covers all the different gaming categories, from video slots to table and card games.

On the homepage, you will find the most popular slot games recommended by the casino, and the selection includes Elvis Frog in Vegas, Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Dragon’s Element, and others.

And there’s so much more!

If you are more interested in playing table and card games, make sure you check out American Blackjack, European Roulette, Classic Baccarat, Mini Baccarat, Multihand Blackjack Pro, and Trey Poker.

What makes BitStarz different from other casinos on the list is its collection of Bitcoin and Provably Fair games. Basically, if you want to ensure the fairness of your gaming sessions on your own, Provably Fair Games are the best option.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Joining BitStarz for the first time makes you eligible for an exclusive Bitcoin bonus valued at up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins. To get this generous crypto sign-up bonus, fund your account with 1.00 mBTC or more.

Once you have claimed your BitStarz sign-up bonus, you can benefit from bonuses and promotions reserved for returning players.

Claim a crypto sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 bonus spins at BitStarz.

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Safe Online Casinos

Safety Measures and Licensing:

While looking for the safest Canadian online casinos, the most important criterion for us was the casinos’ selection of safety and privacy measures. Needless to say, we only introduce you to trusted online casinos that are SSL-encrypted and which employ other technologically-advanced safety precautions and technologies.

We also looked into the casinos’ licensing bodies to make sure they have valid remote gaming licenses issued by the MGA and other renowned licensing authorities.

Game Library:

We also wanted to make sure you have enough top-notch games at your disposal. Hence, we thoroughly examined all casinos’ gaming departments looking into the availability of games within different gaming categories.

Bonuses and Promotions:

For us, it was also important to present you with casinos with rich bonus sections. Hence, every casino featured here has a sign-up bonus, alongside special bonus rewards for returning customers. Their bonuses are not only generous but also subject to reasonable terms and conditions.

Check out our similar articles below:

Why Is Jackpot City the Safest Online Casino in Canada?

After scouring the Internet looking for safe gambling options, we can conclude that Jackpot City is the safest option for a couple of reasons, as discussed down below.

Top-Notch Safety Measures : Jackpot City has a variety of safety measures employed to offer its customers risk-free gambling sessions, and one of these is the casino’s SSL data encryption technology.

: Jackpot City has a variety of safety measures employed to offer its customers risk-free gambling sessions, and one of these is the casino’s SSL data encryption technology. eCOGRA Certificate : eCOGRA is one of the most reputable RNG testing agencies in the industry, and it has been working with Jackpot City for quite a while. Essentially, eCOGRA runs regular audits on all Jackpot City games to make sure they offer fair results at all times.

: eCOGRA is one of the most reputable RNG testing agencies in the industry, and it has been working with Jackpot City for quite a while. Essentially, eCOGRA runs regular audits on all Jackpot City games to make sure they offer fair results at all times. Multiple Remote Gaming Licenses : Jackpot City has multiple remote gaming licenses, including one issued by the MGA and another one issued by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. The presence of multiple licenses speaks volumes about the casino’s security!

Why Should I Play at Safe Online Casinos in Canada?

As you know, there are many online casinos in Canada, and new iGaming sites are joining the scene almost on a daily basis. However, not all of these casinos are created equally, and if you value your safety and privacy, you will only choose casinos that have proven to be safe.

Advanced Safety Measures : As discussed in the previous sections, only casinos that have proven to be safe can offer you risk-free gambling sessions thanks to their advanced, top-notch safety and privacy measures in the form of SSL encryption and other technologies.

: As discussed in the previous sections, only casinos that have proven to be safe can offer you risk-free gambling sessions thanks to their advanced, top-notch safety and privacy measures in the form of SSL encryption and other technologies. Fair Gaming Sessions : When you choose to play at a safe online casino, you can rest assured that you are guaranteed fair gaming sessions. Online casinos featured here have their gaming lobbies regularly audited by eCOGRA and iTechLabs.

Guide to Playing at Safe Online Casinos in Canada

Are Safe CA Online Casinos Licensed?

Yes, safe CA online casinos are licensed by the MGA, Kahnawake Gaming Commission, Curacao iGaming Authority, and other prominent licensing bodies.

Do Canadian Online Casinos Offer Fair Gaming Sessions?

Yes, whichever safe online casino you choose from our list, you can be confident that you will have a fair gaming experience on all RNG games.

Do Canadian Safe Online Casinos Support Mobile Gambling?

Yes, the best online casinos with advanced safety measures are available to mobile gaming fans on smartphones and tablets.

What Are the Safest Canadian Online Casinos?

Based on our comprehensive research, here are the safest online casinos:

Comparison of the Top 5 Safest Online Casinos in Canada

Jackpot City Casino : With an impressive Microgaming-powered gaming lobby and an eCOGRA certificate, Jackpot City promises endless hours of safe gaming sessions. Join this casino and score a generous welcome bonus of up to C$1,600.

With an impressive Microgaming-powered gaming lobby and an eCOGRA certificate, Jackpot City promises endless hours of safe gaming sessions. Join this casino and score a generous welcome bonus of up to C$1,600. PlayOJO : PlayOJO has an even bigger gaming lobby with hundreds of games, including 60 live games, if this is your preferred gaming category. PlayOJO also offers a huge variety of wager-free bonuses, and newcomers who use the OJO80 code can claim 80 free spins right off the bat.

PlayOJO has an even bigger gaming lobby with hundreds of games, including 60 live games, if this is your preferred gaming category. PlayOJO also offers a huge variety of wager-free bonuses, and newcomers who use the OJO80 code can claim 80 free spins right off the bat. Woo Casino : Woo Casino works with over 30 different content developers, and all of these are leading gambling brands. Aside from a staggering selection of games, Woo Casino also has great bonuses. Newcomers are entitled to a sign-up bonus of up to C$200 and 200 free spins.

Woo Casino works with over 30 different content developers, and all of these are leading gambling brands. Aside from a staggering selection of games, Woo Casino also has great bonuses. Newcomers are entitled to a sign-up bonus of up to C$200 and 200 free spins. Spin Casino : Spin Casino is our top pick for mobile gaming fans. Aside from a spectacular selection of mobile games, Spin Casino offers an equally impressive collection of games to desktop users. If you join the casino, make sure you claim a bonus of up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins.

Spin Casino is our top pick for mobile gaming fans. Aside from a spectacular selection of mobile games, Spin Casino offers an equally impressive collection of games to desktop users. If you join the casino, make sure you claim a bonus of up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins. BitStarz : Finally, BitStarz deserves a spot on your radar if you prefer crypto over standard gambling sessions. With over 4,000 games, expect not a single dull moment at BitStarz. Joining the casino makes you eligible for a bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

Steps to Get Started at the Safe Online Casinos in Canada

Below, we briefly discuss the process of registering for an account at Jackpot City Casino if you are ready to register and play.

Step One: Visit the Casino Website

Follow this link to visit Jackpot City Casino

Click on the “Sign-Up” tab

Provide all the required info

Save your login info

Step Two: Complete Your Registration

Enter your email address

Verify your account via email

Return to the lobby

Step Three: Score Your Welcome Bonus

Open the Cashier page

Choose your deposit option

Deposit C$10 or more

Get your bonus and play!

So, What Are the Safest Canadian Casinos Online?

Now that you are familiar with the safest gambling sites in Canada and their highlighted features, you are probably ready to start your gaming sessions.

In this case, first, check out our top pick Jackpot City. If Jackpot City fails to meet your expectations, you have nine other awesome casinos to explore.

Just make sure you gamble responsibly!