Text Messages are an incredible source of information, history, and emotion. But have you ever wanted to save an Android text conversation or print one-off?

If so, you’ll have found that it’s easier said than done.

The best you can do on the Android phone is to copy the text from a single message bubble on Android to clipboard, allowing you to paste it somewhere else. There is simply no way to save multiple messages (let alone an entire conversation) using your Android device.

Hope is not lost! In order to do this, you’ll need to use a third-party program like Droid Transfer.

Why Use Droid Transfer?

Droid Transfer is a popular tool for (you guessed it) transferring files between Android and PC. Most excitingly for this particular guide, Droid Transfer can solve your message-copying dilemma.

Whether you need to save precious memories for safekeeping, document business transactions, or print out messages which could provide crucial evidence in court, you’ll want to consider Droid Transfer.

Using the tool, you can access all the SMS and MMS messages on your Android device, and then save them in a choice of formats to your PC. You can even print conversations directly from within the app!

Droid Transfer (on Windows PC) requires its free counterpart Android app “Transfer Companion” in order to open communications between the 2 devices.

Features

Droid Transfer is bursting with amazing features to help you transfer Music, Photos, Contacts, Messages and more between your Android phone and your PC.

It also provides the ability to backup Android Contacts, and Restore them to a new phone, and even transfer apps from phone to phone!

We’ll cover the main “Messages” features in this guide, but we highly recommend downloading Droid Transfer to experience the true power of the software!

Droid Transfer saves your messages with all associated information like dates, times, contact name and contact number.

Access and view your Android text messages on your PC: View all your text message conversations and attached images. Search and Order Messages and change what message information is shown in the Message output. Preferences can be set in Droid Transfer’s options.

View all your text message conversations and attached images. Search and Order Messages and change what message information is shown in the Message output. Preferences can be set in Droid Transfer’s options. Save Android messages to your computer : Save your message conversations as PDF, HTML or text to your computer.

: Save your message conversations as PDF, HTML or text to your computer. Print out messages: Print out your selected Android messages from your computer, retaining the format shown in the Droid Transfer preview.

How to Save and Print Messages with Droid Transfer

Droid Transfer boasts a user-friendly interface which makes the software incredibly easy to use. Let’s see how to save messages from an Android phone to PC:

Step 1: Download and install Droid Transfer on your Windows PC, and the Transfer Companion App on your Android phone.

Step 2: Launch Droid Transfer and connect your Android with USB or Wi-Fi using the on-screen instructions (this will open Transfer Companion on your Android).

Step 3: Click “Messages”, then select a contact from the list to view your Android text messages and photos in the chosen conversation. (Tip: you can select multiple conversations by holding ‘ctrl’ on your keyboard while clicking multiple contacts from the list)

Step 4 (Optional): If you don’t want to save or print the entire conversation, click the “Set Dates” button. Now click “Show messages between selected dates” and choose your date range.

Clicking “Continue” will apply this date range to your conversations, so Droid Transfer will only display and export messages sent and received between your chosen dates.

Step 5: – Save messages: Click “Save PDF”, “Save Text” or “Save HTML” to save your conversation in the select format. (Note: to print messages instead, click Print)

Step 6: Choose where to save your messages to on your computer, then hit OK to save your messages!

How do I print my Android messages? If you want to print off your messages, rather than save them to your computer, simply click the “Print” button in Droid Transfer once you have selected a conversation.

One the Print Preview window that follows, make any changes to the document as required, then click the printer icon to print your Android messages.

Which format should I save my messages as? Depending on your requirements, you’ll want to select the export format to suit the occasion. Let’s have a look at each one…

PDF: Saves the conversation in Portable Document Format (PDF). This format also saves your attachments such as images in the conversation thread, but not videos.

Text: Saves the conversation as a simple text file. It does not include the attached media like images or videos.

HTML: Saves the conversation as an HTML file (viewable in browsers such as Google Chrome). An HTML file will be created, as well as a separate folder containing any attached photos or videos. If you open the HTML file in your browser, the media like photos and videos will be shown in the text thread, just like they are displayed on your phone.

Message output preferences: If the message export doesn’t look exactly how you want it, there are certain preferences you can use to change the final output.

Using Droid Transfer’s options, you can choose to include/exclude contact information like number and image, reduce the size of images, and reorder your messages.

Pricing

Droid Transfer perpetual license – $30

You can use the license on up to 2 Windows PCs

One-time purchase – No Subscription

Droid Transfer is also available as a free trial, so you can try the software before considering a purchase. The features included in the free version vs the paid version of Droid Transfer are listed below. All trial limitations are removed when a license is purchased.

Droid Transfer Free Trial vs Paid Version Comparison

Features Free Trial Paid Version Export Messages First 5 messages in conversations ✔ Print Messages ✘ ✔ Copy Call Logs ✔ ✔ Transfer Calendar ✔ ✔ Delete Music ✔ ✔ Copy Music to PC 100 Copies* ✔ Add Music to Android 100 Copies* ✔ Sync Music with iTunes 100 Copies* ✔ Export Photos 100 Copies* ✔ Add Photos 100 Copies* ✔ Export Contacts ✘ ✔ Transfer Files ✘ ✔

Conclusion

So, if you need to save or print your Android text messages, look no further. Droid Transfer has all the tools you need to solve this problem and lots more.

We’ve seen how to use the software to easily save and print Android text conversations and attached media, along with all relevant information. These comprehensive conversation exports are now safe on your computer (or printed off) to do with as you will.

We are confident that this tool can not only provide professional-grade message exports, but also help with any other Android media management jobs you may need to do.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Feature-rich

Easy-to-use

Complete media manager

Wi-Fi or USB transfers

Choice of message export formats

Save or Print multiple messages and conversations at once

Set preferences for the export before saving/printing

Cons:

Not available on Mac

Not compatible with Android Advanced Messaging

Official Website