How To Schedule Instagram Posts and Stories

Are you looking for some Instagram marketing software that can schedule your posts and stories for you? Combin Scheduler must be your first choice to consider.

Are you an entrepreneur who wants to grow his/her business on Instagram. You are posting a lot of stuff related to your business product on Instagram but your content doesn’t get the reach. You want to spend that time in your product build and enhancement which is being used nothing except sharing content on Instagram. Do your photos just sit there with a few likes as a constant reminder of how insignificant you appear to be on social media?

If you can’t deny a single question out of these then you are at the right place. Because Combin Scheduler has got you covered. Combin Scheduler is an Instagram marketing software for Instagram Growth enhancement. The company behind this application claims to skyrocket your Instagram growth.

What is Combin Scheduler?

Combin Scheduler is a product of Combin available for the desktop which helps you in auto-publishing Instagram stories and posts at the scheduled time.

Planning your content posting on Instagram from a smartphone can be a challenging task. for people who use Instagram as an eCommerce business site, photographers, designers, illustrators and all those who have to share loads of content on Instagram and find it really hard to do with the smartphones, this tool is for those people. And those who just like to write long captions on Instagram, scheduling posts is no less than a blessing.

Combin Schedular assists users in auto-scheduling of Instagram posts and stories for creating a beautiful Instagram feed.

How does Combin Scheduler work?

The tool is a multi-platform desktop software that can be used on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The first thing you have to do is go to the Combin website and download Combin Scheduler software. After Installing the tool as instructed based on your OS choice, you open the installed app. At this step, it will ask you to log in with your Instagram account.

At this step, you are all set to dive into the process of scheduling your posts and stories on Instagram.

Combin Scheduler’s Advanced Features

As the name says, the main feature and selling point of the app is to assist in scheduling Instagram posts. Here are some other features which come as a bonus.

Instagram Posts Planing

The major feature of this app is to help you plan your content sharing on Instagram ahead of time, so that if you are planning to spend time with your family or in your business. You can plan your posts for Instagram feed for days, weeks, and months ahead or just share instantly. All the content you schedule even to be posted after a month from the current date will be posted on your feed down to minutes. Just drag and drop images or videos, write the caption, add hashtags, and add the location if you want to and set the publishing date, and voila! You’ve planned your first post with Combin Scheduler.

Here’s a short guide on how you can do it with ease. https://youtu.be/kx0gTwaZQ9E

Instagram Stories Planing

Instagram Stories are an important part of profile development. Almost 70% of the viewers watch Instagram stories and get to your profile if that story is interesting to them. Combin Scheduler also allows you to schedule your stories publishing on Instagram. This feature saves your time and effort and is very easy to perform.

Like with posts publishing, select the required image, choose the date and time, and press Create – all in a couple of clicks.

Image Size Editing

To share your images according to Instagram’s aspect ratio, you can upload your photo and crop, zoom or set aspect ration to change the photo size to the square. This feature comes handy when you want to focus on a specific point in the whole picture and zoom into that.

Caption Templates

This scheduling app not just assists you in scheduling posts, it also allows you to get the most out of the Caption Game. Text anything you would like to in a special caption feed, add emojis, tag others, add hashtags of your choice. The max available character count is 2200. You can write caption and format it as you wish without any fear that it will fall into one long unreadable caption.

As an add-in bonus, you can save the captions as a template for future use on other posts too. Or just store multiple hashtag packs for future use and to save time.

In-app feed Preview

Your content should be visually attractive on Instagram. So to make sure that your next posted picture fits perfectly in your current grid, style your grid layout within the in-app calendar and change it based on your taste or goals and attract new followers effortlessly.

Combin Scheduler’s Multi-Account Management & Post Scheduling

Based on your subscription plan, you can add more that one account in the Combin Scheduler application. This handy feature helps you in organizing multiple accounts and you can switch between them with just 2 single clicks.

Repost using Combin

Using Combin Scheduler, you can repost important moments and interesting posts with your followers in just few clicks. Just like other features, this one is also very easy to perform. You just need to click on Click ‘Add New Post’ at the bottom of the application window. Open the Repost tab in the appeared window. Copy the link to the Instagram post you want to repost. After selecting the location and date. Click on the “Create” button and it will be published on the scheduled date and time. Kudos!

Pricing

Starter – Free

1 Instagram account management

3 Instagram Posts per week

Up to 15 Instagram Stories weekly

Bulk image uploading

Location tagging

Link in Bio

Personal – $7/Month

1 Instagram account management

Unlimited stories and posts

Location tagging

Bulk image uploading

Link in Bio

User Tagging

Business – $21/Month

5 Instagram accounts management

Unlimited stories and posts

Location tagging

Bulk image uploading

Link in Bio

User Tagging

Official Website

Is Combin Scheduler Safe?

One can’t deny the amount of mental peace and you get when you can schedule the posts on Instagram even months ahead. Everything will be shared automatically at a specified time. The next thing that comes to mind is that “If this app is safe to use?” or ” Does Instagram policy allows that?”

Answer to both of these questions is Yes. Combin Scheduler is completely safe to use and your account won’t be flagged bu Instagram is you schedule posts.

Pros

HTTPs protected website, so your information is secure.

Varified payment gateways so your credit card credentials are also safe.

Help via FAQ page and support team.

Multiple contact options.

Cons

None

Final Thoughts

There are many other apps available in the market that also allow you to scheduler posts on Instagram, but why I like Combin Scheduler is because of its simple UI design and all the advance features it offers in contrast to other apps. The built-in feed preview allows beautifying your photo grid to make it pleasing. I am personally using this app to schedule posts to my own Instagram account and so far it is going great.