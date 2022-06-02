Having the right personnel to work with is crucial to the success of your business, but what’s even more important is giving them a set of effective tools. Technology has advanced over the years giving entrepreneurs a wide range of options from hardware to software in just about every department.

One of the most useful software applications that you should have in your office is a PDF editor. This article discusses all the main factors you should consider when choosing this software. But first, what is it and do you need one for your business? Read on to learn more.

What is a PDF editor?

A PDF editor is a software application designed to create, edit, manipulate, and even convert PDF documents. This way, you can easily work with such documents whenever they’re sent your way by clients, suppliers, or fellow business owners.

So, why do you need it? PDF is preferred by most businesses not only because it’s easy to work with, but also because it is secure compared to regular text documents or forms. You’re likely to come across it more than any other file format. Therefore, having a good PDF editor is crucial for your company’s daily operations.

There are many PDF editors available, but which options should you choose for your business? Here is a quick guide on how to choose the right software:

Prioritize ease of use

Some PDF editors are highly functional, but there’s a good chance that the people using the editor won’t be familiar with more complicated options. As a general rule, you’d want one that doesn’t require a lot of technical skills to just accomplish basic tasks like creating and editing PDF documents.

It’s worth noting that not all of your employees may be tech-savvy, so introducing them to PDF editors with complex user interfaces (UIs) will only slow down their operation and make them less productive. That said, choosing an editor with a UI that puts all common features in a familiar setup will make it easier even for the least experienced staff to use it.

Consider available functionalities

As mentioned earlier, PDF editors vary in design, and this also applies to the functionalities they offer. An ideal PDF editor should give you desktop-publishing features like inserting images, videos, and text. Basically, it should give you the ability to work on a document just as you would on a Word Processor without having to convert your other files using other applications.

It’s also crucial that you opt for a PDF editor that allows you to add headers, footers, watermarks, and stamps. These features are important because they let you personalize your documents and make them more professional. (3)

Check the available security features

Cyber security is a very crucial topic in this day and age as businesses keep relying on ever-advancing technology. There are many cyber criminals who’re always waiting for the slightest of security loopholes to get into your company’s digital space. If you consider the fact that most companies store their confidential information in PDF files, then that should give you more reasons to prioritize security in your software selection process. (1)

It’s only wise to make sure that you don’t give them the chance to infiltrate your network in the first place. Choose a PDF editor that supports the latest security features. This way, you can be able apply modern strategies without a lot of hurdles.

What are some of the main features to consider in this regard? One of them is the ability to use a password to restrict access to the content. Functionalities like printing and modification of the document should also be exclusive to the administrator. Other editors allow you to set unique permissions for specific people, and that may come in handy in your office network.

Access to customer care services

Many people consider all the other features of the software, but forget about the availability of instant customer services. This is an important factor to keep in mind in your decision-making process because it may impact your experience as a customer. No matter how well-designed a software application looks, there is always a chance that an issue might come up. To avoid slowing down your company’s operations, you’d want a provider whose customer service is just an email or a call away.

It can be difficult to judge the quality of customer support provided on the day you made a purchase. Fortunately, there are a number of aspects that can help you in your research. First, check how long they take to respond to questions on their social media pages. These are the platforms that many customers use to contact their favorite brands.

While on it, you can also try to contact them through other communication channels provided and see how long they take to respond to your queries. It would also be wise to also go through customer reviews and see what other people are saying about the quality of support they’ve received so far from that particular company.

Work with your budget

The final factor on your list of considerations is the budget. How much are you planning to spend on a PDF editor without taking too much out of your company’s finances? Remember, there are many editors offering free services, albeit they have limited features. As a business owner, you’ll need premium features for a more professional output, and that means “going premium” is the better option in the long run. (2)

Apart from varying prices, you’ll also come across different payment systems. You can either go for a monthly, quarterly, or yearly payment option, depending on your current budget. Some editors allow you to purchase a lifetime package, which can be cost-efficient for your business.

Conclusion

PDF files are the best option when it comes to business operations because they’re more secure than regular text documents. That said, you’ll have to get an online or offline PDF editor for your business at some point in your company’s run. To avoid unnecessary frustrations, it’s imperative that you consider the factors discussed in this article before making your final decision.

The ease of use and functionalities offered by the software are crucial because they can determine the overall productivity of your employees. Access to customer support is also important in case the software malfunctions. As you do all these, make sure you keep the available budget at the back of your mind.

