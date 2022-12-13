As the popularity and growth of NFTs continue to take the world by storm, it is hardly a surprise that there are more and more platforms that are making it so that places can buy and sell different NFTs. The market simply continues to grow bigger and bigger, and with that growth, there are a large amount of NFTs and NFT marketplaces that are available to people.

How Can You Check the Value of NFTs?

If you are interested in getting involved in the NFT market, then you are going to be happy to know that there are several different sites available to you where you can check the value of NFTs and keep an eye on what kind of trajectory these different NFTs are on. One of the more popular options out there currently is OKX, which is an excellent site that lists different NFTs that are currently on the market and gives an indication as to how these different NFTs are performing. You can also purchase NFTs from this site if you are not interested in using the different options Shopify has.

Intro to Shopify NFTs

If you are considering using Shopify as your platform to sell NFTs, then it is first worth introducing the platform, so that you have a better understanding of the process. Firstly, it’s worth noting an NFT is a non-fungible token, which is a digital good and unique. NFTs can be anything but, they tend to take the form of pieces of art, videos, and music. The NFT is a reference to the good which is completely original and, as such, if you buy an NFT, you own that piece of art, even though it exists digitally.

How Can You Sell NFTs on Shopify?

When you choose to sell NFTs on Shopify, the process is not much different than if you were to sell NFTs on any other site. That being said, it is worth noting that your store has to be based within the UK. Not only that, but your store also must be signed up for the Shopify Plus Plan. So long as you meet these criteria, you will more than likely be eligible to join the Shopify NFT Beta Program. Don’t worry if you don’t have a whole lot of experience on the blockchain, as you do not need to have any prior experience with crypto or a crypto wallet to sell different NFTs on Shopify.

Buying NFTs on Shopify

As well as selling NFTs, you are also able to buy different NFTs there too. As a customer, you can browse the different sites that use Shopify and then choose the ones that you are most interested in. After that, it will be like any other transaction as you can put that NFT in your basket and then using your card are going to be able to purchase the NFT in question. Although NFTs are still in their early stages, platforms such as Shopify are helping the trend to grow.