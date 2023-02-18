Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the fixed deposit (FD) are two safe investment instruments that let individuals earn interest on their deposits. Their interest rates remain fixed throughout the tenure.

To invest in SCSS, you will have to go to a post office branch; whereas, you can invest in the latter one from any financial institution. Nevertheless, decisions to invest in either of these instruments should ideally depend on the prospects of earning. This is why you need to compare SCSS and bank FD interest rates before investing.

What is a Senior Citizen Savings Scheme?

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme or SCSS is a government-backed instrument of investment for individuals who are older than 60 years. To invest in this scheme, you will have to go to a post office branch. You can put your money in the range between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 15 Lakhs in this instrument. The earnings on your deposits will get credited to your account quarterly. There is no provision for accumulating additional interest on your quarterly earnings.

Furthermore, your money stays invested for a lock-in period of 5 years. After this, you can, however, increase the tenure for more than 3 years in case you need it.

What is a Senior Citizen Bank Fixed Deposit?

Senior citizens fixed deposits (FDs) are a financial instrument that allows individuals above the age of 60 years to put in their deposits and grow that money. The bank FD interest rate remains fixed like the SCSS. However, unlike the SCSS, you do not get any payout every quarter. You get the accumulated interest after the end of maturity only. Your money gets compounded on a regular basis and as a result, your fund grows more quickly.

Present Situation of Bank FD Interest Rates

During 2020, there was a significant plummet in the bank FD interest rate. During this historically low FD rate, the SCSS gave a massive financial respite to senior citizens. At this time the FD interest rate was around 6.25%, whereas the interest rate on the SCSS was 7.4%.

The situation reverted altogether when the Reserve Bank of India made a 2.5% hike in its repo rate in May 2022. It left a direct impact on the interest rate of bank deposits, including and not limited to the FD. They, in fact, kept increasing this rate continuously thereafter.

At present, the bank FD interest rate stands around more or less 9% per annum. Nevertheless, the rate varies across different financial institutions.

Present Situation of SCSS Interest Rates

After the interest on savings schemes became market-linked, the government started revising them on a quarterly basis. Although there was a significant increase in other government savings schemes in September 2022, the impact on SCSS was not much. It became 7.6% from 7.4% in September. There was an expectation that it will increase again. In fact, it also came into effect in the October-December quarter, and the rate of SCSS stands at 8.0%.

Which One Is More Secured, SCSS or Bank FD?

If you assess security in terms of fluctuation in interest, both SCSS and Bank FD are secured options for investment. This is because their interest rate remains unchanged throughout the chosen tenure. They do not follow the stock market fluctuations.

If you are concerned about the insolvency of financial institutions, SCSS will edge over bank FDs. SCSS is more secure than Bank FDs since it is backed by the Government of India itself. The Indian Government is liable to give you back your deposit after the end of the maturity period with SCSS.

Your deposits in senior citizen FDs also come with an integrated DGCI insurance plan. Whatsoever, its coverage limit is Rs. 5 Lakhs. If your financial institution becomes insolvent, you will get coverage up to this amount, even if your deposit is higher than that.

Where Should You Invest Now?

In line with the changes made to the repo rate, banks also keep updating their FD interest rate, which has been positive so far. Due to this factor, it is a much-preferred instrument for saving for customers.

Another reason why individuals incline more towards FDs is that it allows them to choose a tenure according to their financial planning. They can keep their money invested for a period between 7 days to 10 years. However, the range may vary from one financial institution to another. Contrarily, if you invest in SCSS, you will have to consider the fact that your money will stay invested for a fixed tenure of 5 years. Tenure of SCSS is not flexible like FDs.

Furthermore, being a senior citizen, you get to enjoy additional interest rates on FDs. Financial institutions offer around 0.5% extra to senior citizens over the rate of interest for general customers. Whatsoever, before you put your money, it is important that you assess how much you will earn on your deposit after its maturity. So, you need to know how to calculate FD interest.

With the help of an online FD calculator, you can easily understand the total interest you can earn on your deposit and the total maturity amount. For this, you simply need to enter your tenure, interest rate and investment amount in this online tool.

Both Senior Citizen Savings Schemes and bank fixed deposits have their own unique benefits. For example, the former lets you earn interest quarterly; whereas the latter helps you grow your fund quickly due to the compound bank FD interest rate. So, whether you will invest in any of these will depend on what benefit you want to secure and which one will help you earn more.