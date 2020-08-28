5 Must-Have SEO Plugins for WordPress (2020)

So you made your WordPress-powered website. Now you’re wondering how to attract people to your site. You want to use SEO because a significant source of traffic for most websites is through search engines. It’s an essential factor if you’re going to be successful.

Luckily, when using WordPress, there are plenty of plugins available that can help you with SEO. You might be overwhelmed by the vast amount of plugins available, so here I’ve compiled five of the must-have SEO plugins. However, keep in mind, that to get the most out of your website, you still need reliable WordPress hosting, SSL protection, and a little bit of effort to optimize content.

This is one of the most popular WordPress SEO plugins, having more than five million active users. It has the most optimization tools available to help your website.

It has constant new updates, a user-friendly interface, and options. Some of the features that Yoast SEO provide for free are:

Type a keyword and analyze how well those keywords are optimized on your website

See what your Google search engine results will look like, giving you the option to adjust your title and meta description

Readability check to help you see whether you need to break up paragraphs

Detects if you have duplicate content

An excellent feature provided by this plugin is that it automatically generates an XML sitemap for all your content. This allows search engines to have easier access to reading and crawling the entirety of your site.

If you upgrade to Yoast SEO premium, you’ll get access to more advanced features such as more keywords optimization, internal linking suggestions, and a focus keyword report.

SEO writing assistant by SEMrush is a content optimization tool. It gives you access to check your content for SEO suggestions to improve your SEO score in real-time. It bases its recommendations from the top 10 pages for your keyword based on the locale you select.

Marketers, bloggers, businesses, and SEO experts all use this plugin because it provides a comprehensive set of features to help you grow your business.

Some of its features are:

Generates content templates based on your selected focus keywords

Instantly gives you related keywords to include in your posts

Improves your readability score by analyzing your competitors and your content

Optimizes your headlines for SEO

Checks plagiarism directly on your website

Checks tone to sound as what you wanted it to be

To get this plugin functioning properly, you’ll need to create an account with SEMrush, which is free. The account will give you access to only one template. You’ll probably want to upgrade to the premium plan to get the best out of it.

As the name suggests, this plugin provides you a comprehensive set of tools to improve your site. It also works seamlessly with WooCommerce, the WordPress eCommerce site plugin.

Some of their features are:

Easily add SEO title and meta tags

Able to view graph meta tags to see how you are doing vs. competitors

Provides XML & image sitemaps

Auto-generate meta description

Add site links in your search box result

All of these essential features are free. They also provide a premium version that will give you more customization options such as editing your .htaccess file without FTP and editing your robot.txt file using a user-friendly interface.

As the name implies, Broken Link Checker is a free WordPress plugin that allows you to find the broken links on your website. Broken links will negatively affect your site’s SEO because Google algorithms will penalize you.

A broken link checker gives you the ability to remove or edit the broken links efficiently. This is very useful as this plugin runs in the background all the time. It can notify you immediately via email should any issues arise.

The only downside is that it’s very resource-intensive and can slow down your WordPress hosting server. If you have a great hosting server with a lot of bandwidth, you have nothing to worry about.

This plugin will greatly improve your SEO because it uses the XML sitemaps, which allows search engines to index your site better.

It will be easier for the crawlers (bots in the search engines) to see the entire structure of your website and retrieve the information more efficiently.

This plugin supports all types of WordPress generated pages and custom URLs. It will also automatically notify significant search engines every time you create a new post. Google XML sitemaps are great if you only need the sitemaps features and don’t need any other SEO tool.

Wrapping Up

All of the five SEO plugins are very useful and bring their own benefits. Let’s recap!

Yoast SEO — the best tool available for content optimization

SEMrush SEO writing assistant — helps rank higher on SERP

All in One SEO pack — everything-you-need SEO tool

Broken link checker — 24/7 checks for broken links

Google XML sitemaps — creates sitemaps for you

Remember that you need to regularly monitor your SEO performance as Google’s algorithm constantly changes. Use these tools to help you adjust to the changes.