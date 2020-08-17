If you are a Mac user, you might already be downloading apps on Mac that can be heavy on pocket. And, when it comes to productivity, editing or developers tools, it can cost you an arm and a leg. The top quality tools range from $2.99 to $299 (or even more!), and not to forget the continuous updates only adds in the overall bill. But, don’t worry! Setapp is here for the rescue.

Let’s get into the review for the MacPaw’s Setapp review. But, if you are here for the short and sweet introduction, here it is: Setapp has been a talk of the town for a reason, it allows you to download 190+ paid apps on macOS under $10.

What is Setapp?

Setapp, a project by MacPaw Inc, is a library of applications for Mac. These applications include work tools, productivity applications, editing tools, developers applications and much more under the same roof. These apps, if purchased individually, cost much higher than what you get in this package.

Which apps do you get with Setapp?

Setapp features over 190 applications ready to install. These apps originally range from $1.99 to $299, which makes a total value of more than $1500. The collection of apps includes top quality and most in-demand applications for Mac Users.

AdGuard – Tired of ads, but struggling to find a reliable app to block them on your Mac? Setapp comes with AdGuard, an application that can efficiently block ads and keep your browsing safe. Be it Chrome or Safari, AdGuard is compatible with all your favorite browsers. It also helps monitor traffic on all the apps installed in your Mac, which means you get added security for your machine.

Ulysses – Now, you don't have to sit down with a notebook and pen to write something, Ulysses helps all the writers to make their time productive on-the-go. Whether it is a long-awaited novel that you are thinking to write or school lectures, Ulysses keeps all your texts at one place. Moreover, it also keeps an eye on all the silly spelling and grammar mistakes made in a rush.

Presentify – Since everything has moved online due to the pandemic, you might want to make sure that your online presentations stand out in the room full of the web conferences. And, to make that sure, Setapp comes with Presentify that makes your dull presentations exciting. It allows you to annotate your presentation as well as any screen on Mac. You can draw or use the screen as a digital whiteboard.

CleanMyMac X – Tired of the "Storage Full" pop up? Say no more! CleanMyMac X will help you clean out all the junk on your Mac to make some room for new applications. There are also of hidden files and folders, that are completely useless yet still taking up your storage, CleanMyMac X scans everything and remove them from your machine.

How does Setapp work?

No surprise, the user interface of Setapp is very simple and interactive. All you have to do is download the application through their official website, and then install it on your Mac. Once the installation is done, you can register/sign up for the service and enjoy the wide range of exciting applications.

Moreover, Setapp keeps expanding its range of applications and surprisingly subscription charges still are the same as they were before. That means, you have to pay neither for newly added applications and nor for the updates for existing applications, which isn’t the case if you download paid applications individually.

Is Setapp safe to use?

If you are here for a short and precise answer, then straightforwardly “Yes! It is totally safe.” Setapp contains two types of applications; ones that are developed by the MacPaw and ones that are developed by third-parties.

MacPaw has been serving with versatile softwares for Mac for years now, so developing an application that can be harmful to your machine is very unlikely. All the apps created by MacPaw are curated to boost the performance of Mac and meet the users’ everyday applications demand. Therefore, you can easily find many reviews about this application, and I am pretty sure they are all positive.

When it comes to third-party applications, MacPaw has a review team to keep a check on every application. The review team monitors each application’s compliance on the basis of quality, security, performance, privacy standards, and regulations. All these checks ensure that Setapp features reliable and trustworthy applications.

Pricing

As I mentioned earlier, Setapp doesn’t charge for individual apps. It’s a subscription-based service that allows you access to all the paid apps in just $9.99 per month. However, if you go with an annual plan, it will cost you $8.99 per month. Also, you can get a family subscription that allows 4 devices with a single account.

Monthly Subscription: $9.99 per month (1 Device) Annual Subscription: $8.99 per month (1 Device) Family Subscription: $14.99 per month (4 Devices)

Want to add your extra iOS device as well? You can get Setapp for those as well with just added $4.99 per month. Setapp also offers a 7-day trial, in case you change your mind about it.

Final Verdict

Well, if you ask my personal opinion, I will recommend going for it immediately. Setapp applications won’t only make your life easier, but also save you from a hefty credit bill for Mac applications. So, be it an adblocker (AdGuard) or an all-in-one place text editor (Ulysses), you won’t have to pay a few hundred bucks separately. Besides, whats bad in a 7-day trial!

Try Setapp For Free