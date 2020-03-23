SFWare Photo Recovery Software Review

Have you ever wondered about recovering the deleted photos? In this article, we have reviewed SFWare Photo Recovery Software.

With the years passing by, technology is advancing at lightning speed. Tiny smartphones have cameras that are able to stand shoulder to shoulder with those bulky professional cameras. Even the smallest smartphone contains a camera and thus some of the precious moments of trips and voyages you have been to.

Losing all those memorable data which includes your perfect portraits, breathtaking landscape pictures or a star trail at night is a nightmare. You can’t just take those pictures again. Most of the time it’s not even anyone’s fault that they lost all that data. Sometimes just a wrong button press can cause you a mild heart attack when you know that it deleted your memories.

If you are one of those who have accidentally deleted some memorable pictures and are looking around for a way to recover them, you are in the right place. As here we discuss one of the best Photo Recovery software that you can use to fulfill your desire. As the title suggests its named SFWare Photo Recovery.

SFWare Photo Recovery Software

SFWare Photo Recovery is the software of our choice to recover those precious pictures of yours. It is built from scratch just keeping one purpose in mint and that is to recover your precious pictures. Whether it is accidentally deleting the photos or formatting the hard drive or pen drive containing pictures. Data loss is an inevitable situation that every one of you would have come across.

Key Features of SFWare Photo Recovery Software

Guaranteed recovery of lost, deleted, formatted photos, videos, and audio files

Photos recovery from recycle bin of the computer

More than 300 file type recovery supported

Support for deleted/lost photos and videos from macOS Sierra and High Sierra

File recovery support form HFS+, HFSX, FAT16, and FAT32 partitions/volumes

Preview of recovered Data/photos

Support for individual selection and recovery of photos

Recovery of macOS and Windows operating system

Self-explanatory user interface

Where to Use SFWare Photo Recovery Software?

Accidental formatting/deletion of photos

Photos lost due to any interruption during transferring them between devices

Photos lost accidentally while viewing them on camera by pressing delete all button

Photos lost due to camera switch off due to dead battery during photos transfer

How to Use SFWare Photo Recovery Software?

Like many other recovery software available in the market, SFWare Photo Recovery is very easy to use. Its Simple user interface is self-explanatory for everyone. And with just some clicks, you can recover your long lost data. Here is how you can recover photos in simple steps.

Step 1: Download and install SFWare Photo Recovery Software on your computer

Step 2: Launch the software and select one of the two available options Recover Deleted Photos or Recover Lost Photos

Step 3: In this step, select the partition/Pendrive/SD card or volume from which you want to recover data and click Next to scan

Step 4: After Scanning the software will show all the recoverable photos. Click on the small icon and it will be previewed for you to verify.

Step 5: Here you go, just select the required photos and recover them to your desired location on your computer.

If you lose them again, Just repeat the steps.

Operating System

SFWare Photo Recovery Software is available for both Windows and Mac Operating System.

It supports multiple windows versions including Windows Server 2003 & 2008, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10.

In MAC Operating system lineup it supports OS X 10.12 (Sierra), OS X 10.11 (El Capitan), OS X 10.10 (Yosemite), OS X 10.9 (Mavericks), OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion), OS X 10.7 (Lion), OS X 10.6 (Snow Leopard), OS X 10.5 ( Leopard).

Pricing

SFWare Photo Recovery software costs 49.00$ for a lifetime license with some exclusive features.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple User Interface

Small footprint (60 Mb install size)

300+ file format support

Multiple Partition type support

Mac and Windows Support

Tech Support for users You need a paid version to recover photos.

Conclusion

If we compare the price of software with its offerings, I say its not a bad deal. With support for up to 300 file types, you can even recover the camera RAW files. Its Fast and user interface is simple for anyone to understand.

It is also available for a trial version so you can use it and check if it recovers your files and satisfies your needs before buying the license key.

For more details, please visit: https://www.sfware.com/