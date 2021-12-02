Smallpdf is an application that allows you to convert PDF files into a variety of different formats. The app can be downloaded on your smartphone and tablet for free, so it’s perfect for those who don’t have access to a desktop or laptop computer. It has a simple interface, which makes it easy to use even if you’ve never used this type of software before. In addition, the developers offer regular updates that provide new features and improve functionality. If you’re looking for an app to convert PDFs from your phone or tablet, then Smallpdf is definitely worth checking out!

Smallpdf Mobile App

Smallpdf Mobile App Key features

Smallpdf is an excellent mobile app that allows you to convert PDF files into a variety of different formats. Below are some of the notable features;

Create a Scanned PDF

With Smallpdf, you can create a scanned PDF by taking a picture of the document with your device’s camera. You can “scan” your document to a PDF. Take a photo of the document or import an existing file or image. You can change the name, rotation, color, or even scan several documents into one multi-page PDF.

Scan-to-PDF is easy with the Smallpdf mobile app

Step 1: Open the app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap the round plus button at the bottom.

Step 3: Select “Scan with camera” Take a photo of your document or scan it in pieces if you want to have more than one PDF file. Give it a name and tap “Save“.

Changing PDF Scans To Other Formats

When you create a file with Smallpdf mobile PDF scanner, you can click the icon for more options. Then choose to convert it to another form of a file. The app should then give you a list of available file types, including Word, JPG, Excel, and PPT. If the app cannot store non-PDF files it will automatically send them to your online storage service—which is easy to access from your phone or computer browser.

For more information about the Mobile Scanner, check out this Smallpdf blog article.

Compress PDF

Smallpdf file compressor tool can reduce your PDF size and quickly shrink your documents to an email-friendly format. Use basic compression to reduce the size by 40%. Use strong compression to reduce the size by 75%.

Convert PDF To Word

You can convert PDF files to Word format with this PDF converter. Select the file and choose a converter and your file will be converted. This is a great way to edit PDFs without using a PC/Laptop.

Convert PDF To Excel

Smallpdf mobile app will turn your PDF table into an Excel spreadsheet in a few seconds. You can also extract data from PDFs into separate cells and save them as an Excel file.

Convert PDF to Images

Smallpdf mobile app will turn your PDF into images. Select the files that you want to convert, choose the format (JPEG or PNG) and quality, and then tap on “Convert”. It’s that simple!

Create a PDF from Files

Smallpdf has the ability to create a new file or convert an existing document into a PDF. You can select files from your device’s internal storage or a cloud service like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud.

Convert PPT To PDF

You can easily change a file from PPT to PDF with this tool. Simply choose the right converter and you will have it in a PDF just in a few minutes!

Edit a PDF

Editing your PDF is easy with the Smallpdf Edit PDF tool. With the Edit PDF button, you can highlight or draw on your documents. You can also add a text box, insert or delete pages, and more.

Rotate a PDF

You can make a PDF in different ways. One way is to open the tool and rotate it right, left, or upside down. Then you save the document.

Delete Pages From PDF

Another way to edit your file is by deleting pages from it. You can delete an entire page, or several selected pages at once!

Watermark a PDF

You can add text or images as watermarks on your PDF. This is helpful if you want to protect the document or add a logo.

Merge PDFs

With Smallpdf, you can merge two or more PDF files into one document very easily. You can open your document in Smallpdf Merge PDF tool. Combine as many PDF files as you want. Save to permanently combine them together.

Sign a PDF

Smallpdf mobile app also allows you to sign your PDF documents. You can use your finger or a stylus. To sign a PDF, you need to open the PDF and add your signature. Then save the document so that it is signed.

File Storage & Integrations

You can store your files via the Smallpdf file storage service or you can send or email pdf scans to other apps, like WhatsApp.

Convert PDF To EPUB

EPUB is an open-source eBook format with a fixed layout. Convert your files to the universal EPUB format with Smallpdf.

Convert PDF To MOBI

MOBI is an open-source eBook format designed for reflowable digital text such as for Kindles and other E-Readers. Convert your files to this format with Smallpdf.

Convert Multiple Files

You can convert more than one file at the same time by using this app’s batch conversion feature.

Free & Simple Interface

Even if you don’t have any previous experience working with PDFs, you’ll be able to figure out how Smallpdf works in a matter of minutes.

Device Compatibility

Compatible with all major operating systems – Smallpdf is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux, so you can use it no matter which type of computer you have.

How the Smallpdf mobile app can help your business?

Smallpdf mobile app can help your business by allowing you to easily convert PDFs into different formats. This is helpful because it means that you can work with documents no matter what device or operating system you’re using. The app also includes a number of other features, such as the ability to edit PDF files and add watermarks. Finally, the app is free to use (with some limitations), so you’ll never have any issues with compatibility or formatting.

How to use the Smallpdf mobile application?

To use the Smallpdf mobile application, you’ll need to download it from your app store. Once downloaded, open the document that you’d like to convert and choose a file format in which you’d like to save it. You can also add a watermark if you want some extra security or privacy for your files. Finally, click on “save” and wait for the document to convert.

The pros and cons of using the Smallpdf mobile app.

Pros: It’s free to use (with some limitations), so you’ll never have any issues with compatibility or formatting. There are also a number of other features, such as the ability to edit PDF files and add watermarks. Finally, it has a simple interface that makes it easy for anyone to use regardless of previous experience working with this type of software.

Cons: The only downside is that there are some limitations on the number of files you can convert for free. However, these limitations are still generous and more than enough for most people’s needs.

Final thoughts

Overall, Smallpdf is an excellent mobile app that provides users with a variety of features for converting, editing, and managing PDF files on their devices. It’s easy to use and compatible with all major operating systems, making it a must-have for any business. If you’re looking for an app to convert PDFs from your phone or tablet, then Smallpdf is definitely worth checking out!

Download Smallpdf for Mobile