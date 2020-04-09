Softros LAN Messenger Review: Chat App for Office

For the success of any emerging startup or company, the most important factor that plays a great role is the communication between its employees. They often need to exchange ideas, issues, and sometimes files.

However, it is important that whatever formal discussion happens between the coworkers, their file-sharing or data transfers stay secure and within the internal communication of the company. It is of equal importance that the company provides a safe office environment and a secure network. There are a lot of confidential files of the company that just could not be shared over any 3rd party messenger service. Physically sharing these files with removable media storage devices is also a time taking process and the employee has to move from his workspace to another person’s workspace. To overcome all these issues, it is important to establish a LAN messaging network for the employees within the company.

To overcome this communication gap inside our own company, we tried the popular Softros LAN messenger, and we can confidently say that you don’t have to look for any other messaging service anymore.

Softros LAN Messenger

Widely used instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook messenger, Telegram, Hangouts are good for personal use but for a company, these apps are not preferred in any case for communication. You just can not allow your employees to use the platforms for official communication. No matter how secure they claim to be, there is always a risk of a data breach and this can affect your company really much.

Keeping these important aspects in mind, Softros Systems developed a chat messaging software for the LAN networks of companies. This application runs completely on your company’s LAN network. All data stays within your company network and computers. You don’t have to install a dedicated server for this messaging software to work. And most of all, no outsider can get access to all these messaging history between employees and the files they share in between. Everything is quite secure as it’s internal company’s network.

The application features

Before we go any further into the process of reviewing this software, let me talk a bit about the features you will get with this chat app. I’m assured that you will get informed enough to get this implemented in your company’s office.

Safety and Privacy

Security is one of the main concerns of any company. The Softros LAN Chat program encrypts all the data including messages and files shared with AES-256 encryption on your company’s network. So everything is confidential and secure within the company.

Ease of Installation and Use

With a user-friendly interface, there is no need for any expert or training for employees. All you need is to install software on each LAN network-connected computer. Due to simple UI, even standard users can configure the software easily without any support from the IT guy.

Serverless Architecture

There is no need for any dedicated server to be installed for this application. It works as a peer to peer architecture in its core. There are no additional expenses for the hardware required.

Individual and Group Conversations, Meetings

You can do individual conversations with any of your colleagues or just add the whole working group into a group conversation to communicate simultaneously. Even if someone is offline, when they are back online they will receive the messages. You can also keep track of all your messages and activities by saving messaging history locally.

File Transfer and Broadcast

One big advantage is that you can share files and folders with others by just drag-n-drop option. Just grab the file and move it to the icon of the other coworker and the file will be transferred to a user on a secure network. You can also transfer files to multiple computers in one click.

LAN, WAN, VLAN, VPN Support

This handy feature allows you to link-local subnets of the company under one messaging environment. This will help in multiple departments connecting to each other and sharing ideas. There are different ways to connect the subnets. You can either do it physically, virtually or using a VPN. The Softros technical support team is always there to help you out.

Importing, Exporting and Pre-configuring User Settings

Softros LAN Messenger also allows you to automate the distribution of its settings including network settings, user groups, license files, administrative restrictions using built-in features.

Restricting User Access

The administrator can easily restrict access to features of Softros LAN Messenger.

Remote Desktop Access

This is one of the most important features. From time to time, there comes the need for sharing the desktop screen with the employee to explain some technical issues, or just to point out some mistakes. You don’t have to install a whole new program just for the sake of remote desktop access. Request assistance using LAN Messenger, and the colleague on the other end will remotely connect to your desktop.

Customization Options

There are a lot of customization options available. You just head over to settings and change the software as it suits your working style.

Operating System Support

Currently, LAN Messenger is available for Windows, Mac OS, and Android.

How to Use LAN Messenger?

Hopefully, you are impressed by now. Let’s talk about how to use this LAN Messenger. Due to its easy user-friendly User Interface, it’s just a matter of some clicks and keystroke to configure messenger and get going.

Step 1: Download and install the Softros LAN Messenger. It is a small about 15 MB file and will just take you 2-3 minutes to set up with a simple installation guide.

After Installation, a small messenger window will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now it’s time to check your colleagues in your contact list. The app scans other computers in the network and generates a list of users automatically. You don’t have to add everyone individually. As soon as you install the software, all other colleagues who are connected to the same wifi or LAN network will get added. So you have to do nothing in this step.

Starting a new group conversation is a piece of cake. Just click on the invite button at the top. And add your required users from the list.

Check Out How Softros Works In this Quick Video

Final Words

Communication in the business processes of a company plays an important role. All the chats, messaging sessions, and file transfers must happen within the company and stay inside. With Softros, you can set up secure LAN Messenger for employees to chat around. The installation and use are very easy, but if you get stuck at any point, you can contact their technical support team anytime. For us, it works great, and we are sure that it will be the best investment for any company or great emerging business can do.

Official Website