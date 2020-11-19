The Software That Is Revolutionising Hair Transplants 

You may not have realized that hair transplants and software go hand-in-hand, but they do. The software used during the transplant process makes the procedure easier and more efficient, and as software improves, so do hair transplants.

In this article, we take a close look at which software is being used within the hair restoration industry. We assess how it is helping doctors to provide better results, and what we predict for the future of medical software.

Why is Software Needed in Hair Transplants?

It is estimated that as many as 85% of men will suffer from baldness at some point in their lives. Because of this, the number of us having hair transplants has grown exponentially. It also helps that the techniques used have come a long way since the very first hair restoration methods used in the 90s.

This increased demand has been felt worldwide, but nowhere more than in Turkey. The number of hair transplants in Turkey is higher than the rest of Europe combined. It’s because of this that Turkish clinics have been some of the first to use new software and technology.

As a cosmetic procedure, the main aspect of a hair transplant is the mechanics and tools used to perform it. What is easy to forget, though, is that many of these tools are powered by software and controls. Long before a transplant even takes place, the consultation process involves the use of several intelligent software-driven devices. These include measuring tools, as well as 3d visualization for patients.

Software is helping to improve the entire process from start to finish and will continue to do so in the coming years. This is why it’s becoming an essential part of the industry.

3D Visualisation For a Better Patient Experience

Losing hair can be terrible, and once upon our time, our options were very limited. Now that transplants are better, more precise, and more successful than ever before, and so more of us are opting to have one.

But how can you know exactly what to expect? Where will your hairline be? Will it even look natural? All of these are common concerns, and the only choice we had up until recently was to take the doctor’s word for it.

3D visualization software has revolutionized the entire transplant experience for patients. One example is the ARTAS Hair Studio, which uses real photos of the patient. Using these photos, the doctor can create a simulation model of the expected results. It’s great for managing expectations and also allows you to see exactly what you will look like post-transplant.

This is made possible by 3D modeling, including every angle of the head. It takes into account real data, such as the number of grafts and parameters like hair color and length. The intelligent data that powers this software provide a real-life result, not a one-size-fits-all outcome.

Robotic Instruments for Amazing Results

The harvesting and implantation of hair follicles require absolute precision, and it can be long and tiring for both surgeon and patient. With the help of software and artificial intelligence, doctors are now able to operate a robotic arm during this process.

Grafts can be extracted at a much quicker rate with pinpoint accuracy, and this can dramatically reduce the procedure time. Not only are these robotic arms making the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant method faster, but the results are better than ever.

These robots are powered by control software and are likely to become a feature in almost every transplant in the near future. Because of this, the demand for software companies in the hair industry is higher than ever before.

What Is Next For Hair Transplant Software?

Technology has a way of surprising us, and just as we think we’ve seen it all, something new comes along. We expect the same to be said for software specific to hair transplantation.

More people worldwide are benefitting from the existing transplant advancements, and we see no sign of the demand slowing down. It’s extremely likely that the future of hair transplants relies on intelligent software and advanced technology.

We anticipate more software businesses branching out into the medical and hair markets, and for the industry to become more competitive. This can only be a good thing for patients wanting the best results.