Did you know that 1.6% of electricity generation in the United States comes from solar energy?If you live in South Carolina, you could help to increase that number.

Solar energy is cheap, clean, and abundant in a sunny state like South Carolina. Plus, solar South Carolina has plenty of tax credits to sweeten the deal.

Are you interested? Keep reading to learn more about South Carolina solar.

Benefits of Solar Energy in South Carolina

Before we talk about solar panel costs in South Carolina, let’s look at the reasons why you might want to go solar.

There are two major reasons why solar energy is a good deal both for you and the world around you.

First, it’s great for the environment. Solar energy helps to fight air pollution, lower the nation’s dependency on “dirty” energy, and respond to climate change. It’s clean energy, which is wonderful.

Second, it can save you lots of money. Generating electricity costs a lot, and even though solar equipment can sometimes be expensive, the solar cost of energy itself is basically free. The sun doesn’t charge for its services.

Those might sound like pretty good reasons to go solar. But should you consider solar energy more seriously if you live in South Carolina?

Cost of South Carolina Solar

After the initial cost of installing solar panels, you’ll be left with a month-to-month cost of practically nothing.

Besides these inherent savings, there are federal tax credits for those who go solar. In addition to this, the state of South Carolina actually has its own incentive program for solar energy.

If you make the move to solar in South Carolina, you might qualify for special tax credits that can offset the initial cost of purchase and installation.

Even without these tax breaks, solar energy can still pay for itself. If you factor in what you would have been paying for electricity, you can end up saving money within just a few years of installation.

Why South Carolina Is Great for Solar

South Carolina is the perfect state for solar power.

The weather in South Carolina is consistently sunny. The summers are bright and hot, and even the winters have plenty of suns. You’ll never have to worry about getting enough power.

That makes South Carolina especially good for solar, as opposed to someplace like Washington state. Washington is so cloudy that solar energy is not nearly as energy-efficient.

Where to Find Solar Power in South Carolina

There are a lot of options for solar power in South Carolina, but you want to find a company that will give you high-quality panels and also will install them for you.

Be careful as you shop around, and do your research before signing a contract. There are plenty of scams out there, so it pays to be cautious.

Look for a reputable company with plenty of options and upfront information. Companies like Blue Raven Solar meet these qualifications. You can check them out at blueravensolar.com/south-carolina/.

Consider Going Solar

If you’re a South Carolina citizen, then South Carolina solar energy might be right for you. The tax credits, extra money, and clean living can make the hassle worth it!

To read more about companies that offer alternative energy, check out our Business section!