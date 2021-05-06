Spotify, as well as its Spotify Premium APK version, is the best-known music streaming service in the world. It is an app that boasts 60 million subscribers and over 15 million subscribers to the paid version. If you listen to music, it is very likely that you are already aware of the huge catalog available on the platform.

Any Spotify app user is aware of the limitations of the Spotify Free version, the worst of which is the advertising break every 6 songs. In this article, we will see how to download the Spotify Premium Free version that bypasses the limitation of advertising and allows you to take advantage of all the features.

Without further ado, let’s begin our journey of finding out how to have Spotify Premium free for life on Android. Are you ready? For my part, I couldn’t be more ready …

Name Spotify Premium MOD APK
Compatible with Android 4.1+
Last version 8.6.24.918
Price Free
Size 44.49 Mb
Mod Unlocked
Category Music & audio

Why use Spotify Premium APK instead of Spotify Free?

Spotify Free is the free version of Spotify. It’s an extremely boring version… You get annoying ads all the time, you can’t even listen to the song you want, etc. In short, using Spotify Free is like being tortured rather than listening to good, calming, and entertaining music.

To solve this problem and be spared from Spotify Free, you need to use the Premium version: Spotify Premium. This version gives you access to all the features of Spotify: you have a much better sound quality, you listen to the songs of your choice, you are not limited in terms of the listening time of the songs, etc.

Here is what Spotify Premium will give you:

Download music / songs and listen offline – With Spotify Premium you can download your favorite songs and listen to them when you are not connected to the internet.

– With Spotify Premium you can download your favorite songs and listen to them when you are not connected to the internet. Premium sound quality – Each song is available in three sound qualities ( Normal, High, and Extreme ). The best quality is arguable “Extreme”, in which the music spins at 320 kilobits per second, which makes your music listening experience much more enjoyable.

– Each song is available in three sound qualities ( Normal, High, and Extreme ). The best quality is arguable “Extreme”, in which the music spins at 320 kilobits per second, which makes your music listening experience much more enjoyable. No more ads – Spotify Premium saves you from annoying Spotify Free ads. You will no longer be interrupted by commercials while listening to your songs.

– Spotify Premium saves you from annoying Spotify Free ads. You will no longer be interrupted by commercials while listening to your songs. Listening to the songs of your choice – Unlike the Free version, the Premium version of Spotify allows you to listen to the songs of your choice, and your song listening time is no longer limited

– Unlike the Free version, the Premium version of Spotify allows you to listen to the songs of your choice, and your song listening time is no longer limited And much more…

Key Features of Spotify Premium MOD APK

We list the features available with this version:

Ads Free

The most requested feature: disable ads while listening to music on Spotify. Ads Audio, Ads Video, and third-party ads will be disabled. You will then be able to listen to your music ad-free.

Skip tracks

An unlimited number of song skips.

No-root

No root access to the device is required to use Spotify APK for free.

320 Kbps quality

This allows you to listen to streaming music in high quality, significantly higher than the Free version.

Shuffle unlocked

To allow listening to any song or to choose a random order from a playlist.

and then:

Enable Repeat for a single song or an entire playlist Allows you to go back and forth between tracks Seek – or the ability to jump to any point of the song Allows the use of Spotify Connect Multilingual



How to Install Spotify Premium for free on Android?

As usual, on Twitgoo, I will organize this part in the form of steps. All you have to do is follow the various steps carefully to have Spotify Premium free for life on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Step 1 – First uninstall Spotify if it is already installed on your smartphone. If you have the official Spotify app or another modified version of Spotify, try to uninstall it.

Step 3 – If you haven’t already, enable Unknown Sources on your Android smartphone to allow the installation of APK type applications. Usually, to activate Unknown Sources, this is done in the Security settings of your Android smartphone.

Step 4 – Click on the APK file you just downloaded to start installing Spotify Premium Mod. Once the installation is complete, open the app and sign in to your account.

Once logged into your account, if you receive a message asking you to take advantage of 30 days free for Spotify Premium, do not be seduced, click without hesitation on “NO THANKS“.

And there you have it… You now have Spotify Premium on your Android smartphone, which you can use for free without paying any subscription. All Premium features are now available to you!

Important Note – Spotify fights against the use of modified applications and has set up a system for detecting accounts that use such applications. If Spotify happens to detect your account (although the chances of that happening are minimal), you will receive a warning message by email, and if you continue to use the modified applications, your account will be permanently deactivated. But it's not that bad because you will always have the option to create a new account.

Problems – Solutions: Spotify Premium APK

While you have and always will have the right and opportunity to submit your concerns about this article to us in the comments section, we will endeavor to clearly answer some frequently asked questions regarding premium Spotify Mod.

I am unable to connect to my account… Spotify automatically disconnects me

This happens when you are in a country where the Spotify service is not available.

To resolve this issue, you need to change your country of residence in your Spotify account settings from a browser (on the official Spotify website). Follow these few steps to find out how:

Clear the cache of the Spotify application, and use a VPN to simulate your presence in a country supported by Spotify (United States, France, Canada, etc.), I recommend the free VPN TouchVPN or one of these 5 best free VPNs for Android.

Go to the official Spotify website ( https://www.spotify.com ) and log into your account.

) and log into your account. Once logged in, click on the menu icon (the three horizontal bars located at the top right), then click on Account.

Scroll down and you will see the “Edit Profile” button, click on it. At the Country level, choose the country to which you connected with the VPN. Now that it’s done, click on “ Save Profile ” to save the changes.

There you go… You can now log into your account without any problem. When you log out of your account and want to log back in, remember to use a VPN connection in the country that you put in your account settings.

Spotify disconnected me automatically after 14 days and I no longer have the possibility to reconnect

This little problem occurs when you have traveled or moved to a country other than the one defined in your Spotify account settings. To solve this problem is really very easy.

If the Spotify service is available in the country where you are now, go to your account settings from a web browser to change your old country to the new country.

If the Spotify service is not available there, use a VPN to simulate your presence in your old country or in another country where the Spotify service is available.

I am unable to download the songs to listen to them offline despite using Spotify Premium Mod

Yes, it’s normal. The modified Spotify app that we have offered you in this article will not allow you to download music to listen to them offline. This is the only Premium feature that does not work with the app you downloaded in this article (Spotify Premium Mod).

Why it does not work? Quite simply because this functionality can be used on the server-side. This means that before Spotify authorizes the download of a song, it first checks the current status of the account (Free or Premium).

Now, as you know, the Spotify Premium Mod app does not change your account status, it just gives you access to the Premium features.

If you want to download the songs for free (to listen to them offline) from a music streaming app, I recommend you to read this article which shows you how to have Deezer Premium for free on Android.

Is it really necessary to use a VPN every time I use Spotify Premium Mod?

No, you don’t have to use a VPN every time you use the Spotify Premium Mod app. You must use a VPN when you log into your account the very first time from the Spotify Premium Mod app, and also when you want to change your country in your Spotify account settings.

Remember, I recommended TouchVPN VPN (which I currently use to enjoy Spotify Premium for free) or the other 5 best free VPNs for Android.

That’s it for this article, you learned how to get Spotify Premium for free on Android and that was the point of the article. If you have a question or suggestion related to this article, please let us know in the comment section.

Spotify Premium Subscription Plans

Student Package : This plan is tailored to students and costs $4.99 a month.

: This plan is tailored to students and costs $4.99 a month. Individual Package : This plan is for one person and costs 9.99 USD per month.

: This plan is for one person and costs 9.99 USD per month. Duo Package : This plan gives you access to two accounts, allowing you to use the Premium feature for two different people. It costs $12.99 a month.

: This plan gives you access to two accounts, allowing you to use the Premium feature for two different people. It costs $12.99 a month. Family Package: This plan costs 14.99 USD a month and offers Premium access to a maximum of 6 people.

Spotify Premium APK FAQs

What is Spotify Premium APK?

Spotify Premium APK is a tweaked version of the Spotify Android App. Some unknown developers have modded this app and unlocked Spotify premium features in mod APK, which guarantees that if you use the modded app, you can use all of Spotify’s premium features for free.

What are the requirements for installing the S potify Mod APK?

Works with all Android versions> 4.1.

Is it possible to install Spotify Premium APK on iPhone?

No, APKs are installation files (packages) available only for the Android operating system and not for Apple’s iOS.

Is it safe to use Spotify APK?

It has been tested and verified by tons of people and does not contain any malware or viruses. In these cases, it is important to install APKs from verified sources such as the one indicated above in the article to avoid problems.

What is the best way to use Spotify App for free updated to May 2021?

The modified version we recommend in this article is always up to date. A very convenient and above all legal alternative is account sharing as explained in point 6.2 of the guide.

Do you need the phone with root access (administrator)?

No, rooting your Android device is not absolutely necessary.

Is there a free version of Spotify?

Spotify’s free or trial edition has some limitations; however, you can enjoy the advantages of Spotify’s mod version for free.

What do I do if the free Premium version stops working?

Uninstall any version of Spotify and come back to this article or keep following us to get a new working version.

How much is Spotify Premium per month?

Spotify Premium 2021 subscriptions cost 9.99 USD a month, with varying pricing for different bundles.

How to get Spotify Premium free on Android?

How can I get Spotify Premium for 1 year?

It has various membership plans, such as annual, monthly family plans, student plans, and others that you can get on the Spotify App.

For certain users, Spotify’s free edition is sufficient for their daily listening needs. The premium edition, on the other hand, is needed for serious music fans. So, if you’re still not sure that Spotify Premium is right for you, here are the top reasons to sign up.

The free version allows you to listen at 96 kilobits per second or 160 kilobits per second in high quality. The Premium version, on the other hand, allows you to listen at up to 320kbps, resulting in a more rich and comprehensive output.

Who likes commercials? Even in the free edition, you’ll be bombarded with advertisements, which can ruin your music listening experience. When you upgrade to the premium plan, the commercials vanish entirely.

Premium subscribers also get exclusive and early access to new songs from their favorite artists for two weeks.

The number of times you can skip in the shuffled section with free is capped. Spotify premium, on the other hand, allows you to skip as many tracks as you want.

The premium edition allows you to listen to up to 10,000 tracks offline.

Other Music Streaming Platforms vs. Spotify

Numerous music streaming services have sprung up as a result of Spotify’s popularity. The majority of them work for major corporations including Amazon, YouTube, and Apple. These fast comparisons should help you decide between these options if you’re undecided.

Apple Music vs. Spotify

Spotify will attach to more devices, such as speakers and consoles, in terms of device compatibility. It can do so as long as the user is Spotify Connect compatible. Apple Music, on the other hand, is mainly for connecting to Apple devices.

Both sites offer weekly playlists focused on your interests, which is similar in terms of music discovery. If you want a wide range of playlists, however, Spotify is the way to go. Apple Music, on the other hand, is for radio listeners.

You will track artists and friends on both sites. What’s more, Spotify allows you to have group sessions, allowing you to work on a shared playlist.

Amazon Music vs. Spotify

The most significant distinction is that Spotify allows you to listen to tracks on demand for free (with ads), while Amazon Music does not.

Both of these music streaming platforms’ applications are excellent and easy to use. When it comes to their websites, however, Spotify comes out on top with tidy, minimal designs and easy-to-use controls.

Despite the fact that the two have a lot of features in common, Spotify is still the best option for people who just want to listen to music.

YouTube Music vs. Spotify

The inclusion of podcasts and audiobooks is one of the most significant distinctions between the two. Spotify offers over 700,000 podcasts, while YouTube Music is exclusively dedicated to music and music videos.

Spotify reigns supreme in the field of music exploration. This music streaming service releases a lot of new music every week that will appeal to your tastes. Though YouTube Music has a music discovery feature, it isn’t as sophisticated or committed as Spotify’s.

Spotify has a greater number of playlists for each genre than YouTube Music. This is due to the fact that it is the world’s largest music streaming site.

Pandora vs. Spotify

One of the most noticeable distinctions between the two is that Spotify provides more than just music. There are a number of podcasts available on Spotify.

Both have similar features, such as customization, music discovery, and album selection.

Spotify is the best place to find new music because it creates a lot of playlists based on your preferences every week.

To Sum Up

The modded Spotify version is sound to free all premium services, including unlimited music and other audio files, without publicity or song skips. You may also scan for the audio you want to listen to and download music file offline. Spotify Premium Apk is limited to having the best user experience and doesn’t have a video file such as Netflix video, and the mod version is not behind. The Spotify Music App can also be accessed via an emulator on a Windows PC.