Stake.us is one to watch in the online casino sector. First founded in 2017, this sweepstakes betting site now offers 300+ games and routinely leads high-profile collaborations with the likes of Drake and UK soccer team Everton FC.

The operator’s social casino status means it’s currently accessible in 45 states. Right now, newcomers registering from qualifying regions can claim a Stake.us casino bonus code that’s good for 5% rakeback on sweepstakes betting losses. This special offer comes on top of an already generous Daily Reload bonus, which you can take advantage of simply through regular gameplay.

» Sign up with Stake.us referral code MAXIBONUS here

Business Stake.us (Sweepsteaks Limited) Address 28 Oktovriou, 313 Omrania BLD, Limassol, CY-3105, Cyprus Registration Number HE436222 Regulatory Authority N/A Website https://stake.us/casino/home Email support@stake.us Live Chat 24/7

Stake.us – introducing an online casino with a difference

At a time when old-school online casinos that accept cash bets are facing regulatory pressures across America, Stake.us has an ace up its sleeve. This online betting operator is what’s known as a “sweepstakes” or “social” casino – and this has very important legal implications.

In the US, online gambling for real money is technically only legal in a select few states. If you’re using a website or app to place cash bets online, you also need to ensure that the operator you are using holds a state-level license from the appropriate regulatory body in your region. But at Stake.us, this isn’t necessarily the case.

Is Stake.us legit and legal where you live?

Sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us don’t allow gameplay in real-world currency. Instead, social casinos require gamers to place bets using virtual currencies that only hold value within the limited framework of the online casino world they are playing in. What’s more, there is no obligation on the gamers’ part to make any actual purchases, as in-game coins are often distributed for free as part of frequent promotions.

In short, these technicalities mean that Stake.us and competitor sites aren’t actually classed as “online casinos” from a legal standpoint. This means that they can usually be accessed legally across most of the US, so long as the operator you’re using has made its services available in your state.

Right now, US citizens in 45 states (the exceptions are Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, Washington, and New York) can play sweeps games at Stake.us. This operator is also run and operated by major industry player Sweepsteaks Limited, so you can rest assured that Stake.us is a safe place to play, too.

Wait… but does this mean you can only play for fun?

Well, not exactly. While the concept of social casino gaming originally came about to enable game lovers to play casino-inspired games on social media alongside their friends, the “sweepstakes” element of Stake.us and similar sites takes things a step further.

Stake.us allows gamers to play games using two types of virtual coins. The first kind, known as “Gold Coins”, are used purely to play for fun, but the second iteration, “Stake Cash”, has a value of 1 Stake Cash = 1 USD in the Stake.us world, and can actually be exchanged for various real-world prizes if you accumulate a high enough balance.

A great way to get started with a sweeps betting site like Stake.us is to claim a new customer bonus – and the sign-up offer Stake.us has advertised right now is a particularly tasty one.

Stake.us casino promo code at a glance – what to expect

Sign-up bonuses are hugely important in the online casino biz. Operators rely on these to draw in new customers, and the latest Stake.us casino bonus code is particularly generous.

Using the unique promo code “MAXIBONUS” when you sign up to Stake.us today, you can unlock a bonus that actually pays you back 5% on all your sweepstakes gaming losses – perfect for beginners who are trying out online social casinos for the first time.

In fact, the latest Stake.us welcome offer is made up of two parts:

Part 1 – a 5% rakeback bonus

This aspect of the promotion requires a special code, “MAXIBONUS”, to be activated. By entering this code when creating your account, you’ll qualify to receive up to 5% in rakeback (i.e., coins returned) when playing qualifying sweepstakes games.

Part 2 – a Daily Reload bonus

Next up, you can also claim a “Daily Reload” bonus simply by remembering to log into your account and play sweepstakes games daily. This side of the offer is superb for frequent gamers.

Stake.us promo code pros and cons – is it worth your while?

Now, there are a lot of other sweeps betting sites out there to consider, so let’s look at some of the positives and negatives of the Stake.us exclusive offer to help you decide whether it’s a good fit for you:

Pros

Two-for-one welcome offers

5% rakeback on losses

Daily Reload bonus

Get both Gold Coins and Stake Cash

Cons

Prizes won’t suit everyone

Stake.us casino promo code activation – how to get set-up

Getting started with Stake.us is a pain-free process. Elsewhere, social casino operators might expect gamers to jump through a hoop or two before they can claim their welcome bonuses, but Stake.us likes to keep things simple. Just follow these steps:

Visit the Stake.us homepage and click “Register” Enter your personal information Input the unique promo code “MAXIBONUS” when prompted Prepare your ID and get ready to verify your account by email Click on the link in your verification email to activate your account Double-check everything is ready and hit “Play Now” to get started

Once you’ve completed these steps, your 5% rakeback bonus will be automatically applied to all Stake.us sweeps casino gameplay.

As for the Daily Reload bonus, this one is even easier to claim – all you need to do is remember to log into your account and play at least once every 24 hours, and Stake.us will automatically credit you with a mix of Gold Coins and Stake Cash every time.

Additional Stake.us promotions to consider

Stake.us offers a lot more than just the two welcome bonuses we’ve already mentioned. If you intend to play with Stake.us for some time, you can also take advantage of the following promos:

5,000 Stake Cash Daily Races

Much like other social casino sites, the majority of Stake.us promos aimed at existing players involve battling against other gamers via a leaderboard to be in with a chance of accumulating extra coins. If you can make it into the top 100 players of the day, you can potentially get your hands on a share of 5,000 Stake Cash coins.

Slot Battle

Many Stake.us slots games are powered by leading software developers in the industry. You can play on classic titles provided by Pragmatic Play and other big names. By sticking to the week’s most popular slots games, you can simultaneously enjoy the Stake.us Slot Battle promotion, whereby you can compete against other gamers for a share of a Stake Cash prize pot.

Originals Challenge

On top of its extensive portfolio of games derived from software giants, Stake.us also offers its own homegrown slots, keno and plinko games. All “Stake Originals” titles qualify for an Originals Challenge promotion whereby you can accumulate additional coins by hitting a target multiplier set for that day on that game.

Social casino giveaways and challenges

The Stake.us socials are packed full of frequent promotions. Multipliers are set daily on popular games, and Stake.us routinely uses its Facebook and Twitter pages to share one-time promotions and new bonus codes – so keep an eye out for these.

Weekly Reload bonus

Just as you can claim free coins via the Daily Reload bonus, Stake.us operates a Weekly Reload bonus, too. Think much the same, but with bigger and better rewards.

Useful tips to push your bonus the extra mile

Stake.us customers are very lucky in that this operator’s welcome bonuses have incredibly simple T&Cs. Often, sweeps casino special offers are a little more complicated to get your head around.

These useful tips can help you get more not only out of the Stake.us bonus, but out of any other social casino promotions you might choose to claim in future:

1 – Stick to modest stakes

Your Daily Reload bonus and similar promotions elsewhere will grant you some Gold Coins each day. Keeping your stakes low will ensure you don’t run out of coins too quickly – as if you do, there’ll be another 24 hours to wait, unless you intend on purchasing more.

2 – Treat your coins like regular cash

As Gold Coins don’t have a real-world cash value, some players tend to take them a little less seriously. Don’t fall into this trap. Think of all virtual currencies as if they were cash and keep yourself in the mindset of avoiding carelessness when you play.

3 – Eligibility is everything

The Stake.us welcome offer is currently available to players in all US states besides Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, Washington, and New York. You’ll also need to be 21 or above to claim. All sweeps casino bonuses

4 – Enjoy yourself

Social casinos are intended as a fun alternative to real money betting, so don’t forget to enjoy yourself. Sites like Stake.us are the perfect place to practice your casino gaming skills without risking any USD – the fact that you can exchange Stake Cash for real-world prizes is purely a bonus.

5 – Every bonus has its limits

Most online casinos will impose minimum wagering requirements and limitations on their bonuses. You won’t need to worry about this with these two Stake.us offers, but you should tread carefully with time limitations. Don’t forget that if you run out of Daily Reload coins early, it could be a long wait until you’re granted more.

The Stake.us VIP Club – what is it and how does it work?

So, Stake.us has a lot to offer when it comes to welcome bonuses, reputation, and accessibility across multiple US states, but what potential does this social casino offer to gamers who are in it for the long haul?

Well, once you’re all set up with Stake.us and have made a habit of claiming and playing those Daily Reload bonuses, you might want to consider focusing on the Stake.us VIP Club.

All new customers will be automatically enrolled into the program, which functions according to a tiered ranking system starting at “Bronze”, followed by “Silver”, and so on. The more often you play and accumulate coins, the higher up the ladder you’ll climb – unlocking exclusive promotions and other perks as you go.

Interesting aspects of the Stake.us VIP club include:

Races – a leaderboard-led competition where you can compete for Stake Cash

VIP promotions – much like regular bonuses, but exclusively for VIPs

Account manager – offering celeb-level customer service to top-ranking players

Stake.us casino bonus code verdict – two-for-one bonuses and tons of fun

Stake.us has it all. Whether you want a Stake.us casino bonus code with two-for-one potential, daily reloads and minimal restrictions, high-quality gaming experiences with top software providers or just the peace of mind of being able to play legally in your state, you can find all this and more with this operator.

The Stake.us bonus is easy to claim, play and enjoy and a good fit for beginner gamers who don’t want too many awkward T&Cs to have to get their heads around. On top of this, the Stake.us daily and weekly giveaways and multi-faceted VIP program make it a great gaming destination to stick with for the long haul.

Stake.us casino bonus code FAQ

Do I need a bonus code for the latest Stake.us offer?

In a word, yes – you’ll need to enter the special code “MAXIBONUS” if you wish to claim the Stake.us 5% rakeback offer. That said, you can claim the operator’s Daily Reload bonus even without a code.

Is Stake.us legit?

Stake.us social casino and sweepstakes games are legal to play in 45 US states, excluding Idaho, Kentucky, Nevada, Washington, and New York. The operator’s credentials and privacy policy reveal that this is an online gaming site you can truly trust, too.

Does Stake.us let you withdraw winnings?

All Stake.us gameplay is carried out using two kinds of virtual currencies – Gold Coins and Stake Cash. While you can’t withdraw any coins you’ve accumulated into USD, Stake Cash is exchangeable for real-world prizes such as gift cards and merchandise.

