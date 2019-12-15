If you are familiar with Twitch, or other streaming platforms, then you might be able to understand that the concept of professional gaming is taking off. However, the thing that you need to know here is that professional gaming is not limited to just streaming on Twitch. As a matter of fact, there are countless factors that add to the whole concept of professional gaming, and more and more people need to understand that.

For instance, If we just talk about the year 2019, the revenue of the eSports market hit $1.1 Billion. As the numbers in the revenue are quite excellent, it is the growth numbers that investors are focused on. Newzoo’s $1.1 billion predictions for 2019 revenues represent a promising 25.6% year-over-year. If that growth can continue, esports organizations will be even more profitable in the near future.

On the other hand, the iGaming industry is gradually reaching its new heights, the increase in the jurisdictions regulating the popular pastime. According to Statista, the online gambling market capture is expected to be valued at more than $94 billion by 2024. The current size of the market is almost $46 billion, meaning the size is forecast to double in the upcoming years. Find loads more info here about iGaming industry statistics; monetary income, what games people love and land-based establishments. The information is also illustrated through an infographic for quick reading.

As the title of this article suggests, can professional gaming be taken as a career? Well, it certainly can be. However, most of the people who ask me if they can become professional gamers have only one thing in common “we are not good enough”. The thing is that there is no written or unwritten law that says you have to be as good as Shroud, Dr. Disrespect. Ninja, or a few other professional gamers.

We all start somewhere, and practice is something that makes us perfect. You can’t expect to just pick up again and inherently be good at it. It can take you weeks, months, and even years to finally learn how to play.

In this article, we are going to look at a few tips that are best if you are looking to turn to the game into a career.

Understand the Language

First things first, you need to understand the language that is used in the professional gaming space. For instance, you may have never heard GG, or GGWP. Or you may not know what MOBA means, or what DOTA is. These are just a few examples of jargons that are used very commonly in the professional gaming scenario.

Now in case you are wondering why it is important to research them, the reason behind that is rather simple, if you are going professional, you are going to be hearing these words a lot as the team members normally use these words to communicate. It is better to come prepared rather than having no information whatsoever about what language is being used.

Start Practicing

Simply put, if you are really looking forward to becoming a professional gamer, you need to start practicing right away. The simplest way of doing it by making sure that you go against AI or bots first. Almost all the multiplayer games that are in the e-sports scenarios do allow you to play against the bots, so if you are serious about getting better, just start practicing.

I must tell you beforehand though, just because you are up against bots does not mean that you will get better right away. Simply because bots and AI are not as cunning, or as sharp as actual humans.

Start Teaming Up

Simply put, you cannot keep playing with the bots and AI for the entirety of your practicing tenure. Sooner or later, you are going to have to shift to playing with actual humans. Playing with other people was not as easy back in the older day, however, with Discord and TeamSpeak becoming more and more common, it is much easier to find gaming communities.

If you don’t find any luck on those platforms, then your respective platform such as PC, Xbox, or PlayStation should have a lot of people ready to play with. The more you play with humans, the better you will be able to understand. Another thing that you need to know is that even the most linear games can surprise you in the terms they are played by other people.

The more you play with others, the more you get to experience how others are better or worse than you. It is all about gaining experience that goes leaps and bounds in helping you become a better professional gamer.

Watch the Streams

Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube are great places for watching streams. If you are on a break, or you are still studying how the entire professional gaming scenario works, then I would suggest that you start watching streams. You will find a heap of streams of different games. You can watch the streams of your favorite genre, of the same game you are playing, or pretty much any other stream you could think of

Watching the professional players allow you to understand how the pros play, and what are some of the things that they are doing and you are not.

Find What You Can Do Best

When you are playing online games that are mostly revolving around team play, the thing that you need to understand there as every person playing the game will have a different role to fil. Now the simplest thing that you need to know here is that you should look for your what you are good at, and keep doing that.

For instance, if you are good at sniping, then you should always be a sniper unless you have mastered a few other disciplines, then you can shift between, but normally, people just master a discipline and master that.

Just know that it will take some time for you to master a discipline because there is a lot of practice that goes into these things.

Conclusion

If you are wondering whether you can make a career out of professional gaming, the answer is simple, you can. However, the thing about being a professional gamer is that it is not something that can easily be achieved. There are a lot of nooks and crannies about professional gaming that you need to understand before going into the mix.

If you already have a career in eSports, then I would suggest that you do not give up on it because I have noticed a lot of people doing that. Sure, you can keep the gaming part of it there as well. Once you think you have achieved the same lucrative outcome from professional gaming, you can go full time.