If you have forgotten your iPhone passcode and enter the wrong passcode too many times, you will see a message saying ” iPhone is disabled, try again in 1 minute “. After 1 minute, you don’t really remember the locked screen passcode and enter the wrong passcode again, the device is still locked and you need to try again after 5 minutes. This is where iPhone passcode unlocker programs come in handy and StarzSoft KeyPass is one of them.

StarzSoft KeyPass has proven to be one of the best software to unlock iPhone passcode screens and enjoys a good reputation among various technical review websites.

StarzSoft KeyPass Key Features

StarzSoft KeyPass is an advanced iPhone unlocking software that uses the most up-to-date algorithm to unlock your iOS smartphone. Here is a rundown of the software’s main features that you should be aware of before using it.

Remove 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Touch ID, and Face ID from iPhone/iPad without a password

Compatible with all iPhone/iPad models (iOS 14 Supported)

A free trial version is available for testing purposes.

Without a lock screen, bypass any iOS gadget such as an iPhone, iPod, or iPad.

It is also possible to uninstall the FaceID and TouchID locks.

The program is fully stable and protected.

How To Unlock Your iPhone Passcode Via StarzSoft KeyPass?

Here is how you can bypass the iPhone passcode with KeyPass, step by step:

Step 1 – Download the tool by visiting their landing page and install. Once the installation process is done you can start to bypass the iPhone.

Step 2 – In this step, you need to boot the iPhone in DFU mode

Step 3 – Finally, you can remove the passcode in this step.

For a detailed guide, we will recommend you to visit their official guide page.

Alternatively, you can watch this video to see how this tool works.

StarzSoft KeyPass FAQs

Is StarzSoft KeyPass free?

While it is a paid tool, it offers a free trial. To tell you the truth, it’s shareware. You must buy a license if you want to take advantage of it. But the best part is that it comes with a number of different licensing choices. Let’s take a look at the various licensing choices available (pricing section).

Is StarzSoft KeyPass Legit?

Yes, indeed! It is 100 percent genuine, and experts have checked and analyzed it to confirm that it is 100 percent legitimate, but few users have left negative feedback claiming that they were unable to resolve their phone problems. In terms of our own experience, we have considered it to be completely genuine. Many who have left poor feedback must have had other problems with their device since this tool offers a ~98 percent success rate.

Is StarzSoft KeyPass safe?

Yes, indeed! It is fully secure and virus-free, and it can be used without difficulty. Experts have checked it and determined that it is completely safe to use. You can never notice a single error on your computer while using it, except during the unlocking process, and no single file will be lost or harmed by its use. If you’re worried about data loss, get over it.

As We previously said, the protection is 100 percent, but if your mind refuses to accept it, you can have a backup in your possession for added security.

StarzSoft KeyPass Pricing

Each licensing option has its own advantages, so it’s up to you to decide which one works best for you.

Personal License – $19.95 $39.95 (Can be used for 1 device only).

– $19.95 (Can be used for 1 device only). Family License – $29.95 $59.95 (Can be used for 3 devices).

– $29.95 (Can be used for 3 devices). Business License – $49.95 $89.95 (Unlimited devices)

StarzSoft KeyPass Review – Editor’s Feedback

The only thing we want you to know is that this StarzSoft KeyPass review is not focused on user experiences and feedback found on other websites; instead, we reviewed all of the software’s features to get first-hand results and further evaluate them. Now we’ll talk about our testing experience with the app, as well as some of the parameters we used to evaluate the tool.

Efficiency

Before installing any software, every user needs to know how effective the results will be, and we are happy to report that StarzSoft KeyPass software is extremely efficient and provides excellent service. You can deal with any forgotten password by removing or unlocking it, as well as unlocking different iPhone screen locks.

Pricing

No consumer will want to blow their budget or do so unless the tool’s results are worthy. On that note, while StarzSoft KeyPass software is affordable, it is well worth the investment due to its high success rate (98%) and a wide range of advanced features. You will get the best treatment and assistance possible.

User intuitiveness

Another important feature that users look for in a tool is an easy and interactive user interface, which StarzSoft KeyPass would undoubtedly provide. The tool is highly reliable, and the password removal process can be completed in only three simple steps. Using or comprehending the tool is not difficult at all, thanks to the numerous guides available.

Assistance

The application provides excellent support for each of its services. To make it easier for all users to use the tool, detailed videos are available in the interface’s support section. The customer service given by the team in response to their questions is also excellent, encouraging other users to use the tool so they would not get stuck.

Guaranteed Money Back

The company offers a money-back guarantee. If you are dissatisfied with this tool, you can request a refund and get the money returned to your bank account.

The only bad part is that the tool is NOT available for macOS yet.

Conclusion

That concludes our StarzSoft KeyPass review, in which we covered all of the software’s main features and concluded by strongly recommending it to you. StarzSoft is without a doubt the best method for unlocking or bypassing the iPhone passcode. Users still trust it because of the quick pace, precision, and reliability of the performance. Try the tool out and let us know what you think in the comments section.

