Step-By-Step Approach for Application Monitoring

Application monitoring isn’t all science. It includes at least a bit of art and imagination, regardless of what IT managers will tell you. That’s because even the best out of the box systems aren’t able to adapt to your particular business needs, niche, type of organization or other individual parameters. There’s a three-step process for making sure that whatever approach you take toward app monitoring, you’ll be sure to coordinate all the pieces of the puzzle based on how your company is set up, who your customers are and how you envision the future. Here’s a brief look at the three steps that many managers and IT experts use to get started with an effective APM system.

Think of the Big Picture

Too often, management teams focus on app metrics and code performance. Unfortunately, infrastructure and server monitoring tasks get left out in the cold. When you view APM as a top to bottom, holistic system, you’ll be able to make it work exactly as you want it to. Remember to use a full set of tools to gather, collate, aggregate, store, and analyze all the data you’re able to collect from the top level. Then you’ll be able to drill down into whatever problem you uncover and craft a fix in short order. Some IT professionals state this holistic philosophy toward app monitoring as going whole hog because it entails using all the tools at your disposal, not just app metrics and code.

Select the Appropriate Metrics

Be careful not to rely on out of the box setups. Always opt to configure systems based on your unique needs. If you offer a downloadable, digital product, for example, you’ll need to monitor shopping carts and delivery systems in a much different way that a company selling books, jewelry or auto parts. No two organizations are exactly alike, so always be on the lookout for ways that your AppOptics application monitoring solutions can be tailor made.

Also beware of including too many metrics in your main dashboard. Clutter leads to foggy analysis and weak performance. When you limit your measurement parameters to just a handful of highly relevant numerical data points, you’ll be able to quickly see when something goes wrong. Too often, new managers want the maximum amount of information. It’s an understandable human urge but in the field of app monitoring will often lead to ruin.

Real-Time Data Wins the Day

Whenever possible, opt for real-time, up to the minute data feeds of all your important measurement points. The main advantage is that you’ll be able to respond to problems instantly, without waiting to get back to the site and fix something that went wrong. Of course, there is a place for post-analysis, but IT professionals typically prefer to have as much of their app data in real-time as possible. Part of this concept includes having a vast system of alerts in place that warn you of potential problems, like low memory, overloaded cart data, slow site load times and more. You can set alert levels wherever you want, so be sure to test out a few different levels before settling on one point.