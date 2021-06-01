When you need to edit PDF files on the computer, you’ll surely prefer a PDF editor that offers maximum features but many such utilities available online offer limited features.

If you can’t compromise on quality and need something urgent, there is nothing wrong with going for a free downloadable PDF editor that gets the work done conveniently, such as SwifDoo PDF.

SwifDoo PDF – What does it do?

SwifDoo PDF is available for free and offers you a user-friendly interface within a powerful tool that converts any format to PDF. It can also help convert PDF to JPG, PNG, TIFF, PCX, PSD, and many other formats. SwifDoo is committed to serving its users in the best possible way as per their complicated and various needs.

In this SwifDoo PDF review, we will be taking a look at what the app offers us by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Features

Pricing plans

SwifDoo PDF’s Compatibility With Devices

SwifDoo is fully compatible with all operating systems, including Windows XP / Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10.

SwifDoo PDF: How does it function?

One of the biggest benefits of using the PDF file type is that its format cannot be changed no matter what but if you wanted to make a few changes to the document? It is possible to do so with SwifDoo PDF, and here we show you how to do that in a few simple steps:

Step 1 – Open PDF with SwifDoo

Run the PDF editor on your Windows device and import the PDF file, which needs editing. Now, click on the “Open File…” button on the Home window to select and upload the PDF file and begin editing the text in the PDF.

Step 2 – Begin editing text in the PDF

Click on the “Edit” button located in the upper menu and then click the “Edit text and image object” icon. You can now begin editing by simply clicking on the text that you want to modify.

SwifDoo PDF’s Main Features

Here are some of the powerful video features that SwifDoo PDF offers:

Multiple Functions

Easily Compresses Your PDF Documents for Sharing

Conveniently Edit PDF’s Content

Add Customized Elements & Crop your files

Merge Multiple PDF Files

Easily Converts Scanned PDF Documents Into Editable Word Documents

Efficiently Extract and Analyse Data

Compress PDF Documents

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1- Multiple Functions

SwifDoo allows you to easily open and edit any of your PDF files with multiple functions such as the following:

Edit

Annotate

Watermark

Create

Stamp

Split & Extract

Insert Image

2- Easily Compresses Your PDF Documents for Sharing

SwifDoo is a compact PDF program that smoothly assists you in compressing any PDF files into a more manageable size, making the files quite suitable for forwarding them to others. It also facilitates you to upload a PDF file of your choice from your computer, Google Drive, and or Dropbox and compress it. It will maintain its original content perfectly.

This whole procedure is quick and simple, making your choice of Swifdoo PDF a good selection, and it is equally useful for users of all levels of experience.

3- Conveniently Edit PDF’s Content

With SwifDoo, you can edit any PDF content on an MS Word file with the option to add, delete, and edit text and images carried by any PDF. You can also copy and paste the text into Word and Office files or easily change the fonts.

4- Add Customized Elements & Crop your files

SwifDoo offers its users to insert their signatures or add watermarks to the file. You also get the facility to crop your PDF to change page size and margins.

5- Merge Multiple PDF Files

SwifDoo can come in handy for sending multiple documents to someone; you can choose perfect for merging all of your files into a singular PDF. And this is done by using the operations such as SwifDoo PDF’s file merging capabilities. The program merges users’ selected files into a single PDF via a swift procedure that is both convenient and quick.

6- Easily Converts Scanned PDF Documents Into Editable Word Documents

SwifDoo has a built-in OCR technology that enables the users to read any scanned PDF text and images via the pdf to image converter, and it also converts them into Word. DOCX formats quickly, which are editable and can be updated as per convenience.

7- Efficiently Extract and Analyse Data

Most times, you receive crucial data via PDFs, which you may need to analyze via an Excel spreadsheet. Here SwifDoo is your ultimate solution for this as it easily converts PDF to. XLSX and enables you to extract any data from your PDF files. The users can also view it in a. XLSX format.

8- Compress PDF Documents

SwifDoo is a good way to reduce PDF file size. This helps you increase file transfer speed, save storage space, and reduce the file’s overall size.

SwifDoo PDF’s Pricing Plans

SwifDoo offers its users all the plans a free 7-days trial in which you will not need to pay anything at all.

Standard Plans

The Standard Plans charge users $59 per year and $69 in a perpetual subscription.

Pro Plans

The Pro Plans charge users $20 quarterly, $69 per year, and $119 in a perpetual subscription.

Final Thoughts

A great solution for those looking for a free online facility for editing PDFs.

You may come across several PDF editing programs that facilitate the standard user, which is why selection could confuse you. However, SwifDoo PDF offers a good range of functions at reasonable price points and the option to get a free trial. Avail of the free trial to check it out yourself and test the features yourself.

Try Swifdoo PDF