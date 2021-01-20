Syncler APK – Download For Android (100% Working)

Upon checking out Syncler APK for the first time, it will more or less feel like TVZion which recently went offline. However, even though Syncler derives the basic code from TVZion, it is completely different in many aspects. Using Syncler on Android, you can browse, track, organize, and sync the watch list, progress, and history of your movies, TV series, and anime; all in one application.

How Syncler is different from other relative apps?

Syncler, unlike other streaming applications, does not contain scrapers therefore it does not fetch any links. Hence, the chances of Syncler going offline like TVZion and other relative applications are null. Following are the primary features of Syncler at a glance.

Syncler Home Page – On the home page of Syncler, you will see movies and TV shows neatly organized in genres. Tap on any title to view the information associated with it.

Syncler Android APK – How to Use?

Syncler allows you to integrate Android TV Home with it thereby allowing you to watch content present on your Android TV Home directly on Syncler.

The Home Page of Syncler has Endless Scroll Lists. So, apart from the home page, you rarely will have to go somewhere else on the application.

So, apart from the home page, you rarely will have to go somewhere else on the application. The episodes for TV Shows are listed consistently and not bifurcated in accordance with seasons.

You can sort the Watch List on Syncler using filters like All, Movie, TV, Latest, A-Z.

There’s a special content section present on the platform holding categories viz New in HD, Upcoming, Recently Aired, and Airing Today.

Syncler allows you to view trailers of upcoming movies, anime, and TV Flicks.

Content on Syncler | What can you watch on Syncler?

Third-Party Provision Packages

You can install third-party provision packages on Syncler to access and stream the latest movies or TV shows. As an example, we have shown below how to setup Kosmos Package on Syncler.

Launch Syncler application.

Navigate to Settings > Provider Packages.

Tap on Kosmos.

Note down the Authorization Code that comes up.

that comes up. Open a web browser and go to https://syncler.org/download/

Here, you require entering the Authorization Code that you noted above and tap on Next.

that you noted above and Now, the insertion of a provider file will take place. Here you can enter your own URL for fetching content or utilize the below-provided URL. Hit Done thereafter.

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/WeeklyProblem/Bouncy/main/bouncy.min.js

Now, when you will go back to Syncler, the added Provider Package will come up.

Debrid Subscription

If you hold a Debrid Account, you can utilize the Cloud Cache Streaming feature to stream content from Debrid Cloud on Syncler. Following are the steps to integrate Real-Debrid with Syncler.

Launch the Syncler application.

Navigate to Settings > Accounts > Real-Debrid.

Note down the authorization code that comes up.

that comes up. Open a web browser and go to https://real-debrid.com/device.

Simply put in the code in the space provided. Hit Continue.

Login to your Real-Debrid account if not already logged in.

Now, when you will go back to Syncler, you will see that your Real-Debrid account has come up.

Install Syncler APK on Android [STEPS]



As a first, please download the Syncler Latest APK file onto your Android device from this link Syncler APK

Tap on the APK File, to begin with, the installation.

to begin with, the installation. Provide necessary permissions and just follow the instructions that come up on your screen.

Wait for the installation to complete.

After successful installation, you will have Syncler present on the home screen of your Android device.

Syncler FAQs

Is Syncler ad-free?

Syncler APK is not ad-free. However, to get the amazing ad-free experience, Debrid utility tools, and other premium features you can subscribe to Syncler+ or S+ membership. Check out the plans and other information official site.

Is Syncler compatible with Firestick?

Yes! Syncler is compatible with Firestick and Fire TV.

Q – Does Syncler allow me to add my own scrapers?

Yes! You can develop and deploy scrapers created by you on Syncler.

Syncler APK Conclusion

We hope you have enough information on the app now to install and experience Syncler APK on Android. If you have any more questions to ask, please shoot them down in the comments section provided below.