According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.3 million people worldwide die every year due to road traffic accidents, and another 20 to 50 million people are left injured or with severe disabilities because of it. That makes car crash injuries the eighth leading cause of death on a global level. Apart from the millions of fatalities and injuries they cause, traffic accidents also have a severe economic impact, costing most countries up to 3% of their gross domestic product.

The reasons for these shocking statistics are multiple and include the ever-increasing number of road users, poor infrastructure, unsafe vehicles and improper post-crash care. However, a recent report conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US suggests that human error is the greatest contributing factor. According to the study, almost 94% of all crashes are caused by human actions, not by external elements. This means most collisions are actually preventable, and technology can play a key role in reducing the staggering number of auto accidents. So, here are the most notable tech solutions that will hopefully make roads a lot safer for everyone.

Autonomous emergency braking systems (AEB)

Applying the brakes on time can significantly reduce the severity of the crash or help you avoid it altogether. That’s where autonomous emergency braking systems come into play. There are two types of AEBs that many modern cars are equipped with: a crash imminent braking system, which slows the car down or stops it automatically if an imminent collision is detected and the driver doesn’t apply the brakes; the second type, the dynamic brake support, requires the driver to intervene and activate it in order to supplement the braking power.

While both systems can be extremely beneficial, they are not a miracle solution that can prevent every accident or save you from all the negative consequences of a potential crash. You might still end up suffering a whiplash injury due to the sudden and powerful jolt. Although whiplash is often considered a minor concern, the symptoms can be quite uncomfortable, and some people experience long-lasting effects that seriously affect their quality of life.

That’s why damages for whiplash injuries in the UK lead to a staggering number of almost 1.500 compensation claims every day. Obviously, it would be better not to be in a situation that requires you to brake suddenly in the first place. Maintaining a safe distance from the car in front of you by following the 3-seconds rule is the best way to go about it.

Forward collision systems

Speaking of keeping a safe distance, a large number of rear-end crashes happen precisely because drivers don’t respect this basic traffic rule. Distracted driving is often to blame for these incidents. People are busy talking or texting on their phones, changing the radio station, or checking their GPS devices, so they stop paying full attention to their surroundings. Besides, not all drivers are good at estimating the adequate distance between their car and the vehicle in front. And that’s when accidents occur.

Fortunately, forward-facing collision systems can help put an end to these issues. These features scan the road ahead of you, monitoring your car’s speed, and the speed of vehicles in front and calculating the distance between cars at all times. If your car gets too close to another, the system will automatically reduce its speed in order to avoid a collision. It’s like having a guardian angel with you that warns you of potential dangers and intervenes whenever necessary to keep you safe.

Blind-spot detection

Blind spots are one of the biggest hazards that drivers have to deal with every time they get behind the wheel, causing a huge number of accidents every year. There are certain situations when drivers are unable to see what’s around them, be it pedestrians, other cars, cyclists, and so on. Conversely, other road users may not be able to see them, so blind sports put everyone in danger. Even if you are extremely careful while driving and you check your mirrors constantly, it’s impossible to have a 360-degree view of your surroundings.

Technology comes to drivers’ aid once again with blind spot detection. These systems use sensors that monitor blind-spot areas and detect vehicles located in hard-to-see areas like the driver’s side and rear, serving as an extra pair of eyes. If there’s a risk of crashing into another vehicle, the system activates warning signals alerting the driver of the potential danger. Therefore, they are extremely useful when changing lanes or reversing out of parking spots.

Lane departure technology

One of the golden rules of safe driving is to stay within your lane. But as simple as this may sound, some drivers may have trouble complying with it, either due to distractions or fatigue. That can cause them to drift out of their lane and collide with a car that’s driving in the same direction or end up on the wrong side of the road and crash head-on into an oncoming vehicle. As you can imagine, both scenarios can have devastating consequences for traffic participants.

These hazards can be greatly diminished by lane departure technology. Based on the same principle as forward collision systems and blind-spot detection, lane departure technology will detect the centre of the lane and warn the driver when they stray too far from it. There are two different types of systems used in this respect. The first one only employs audible signals to notify drivers that they’re about to depart from their lane, while the second type of system will offer further assistance, gently steering the car back into its lane.

There are many other tech solutions that drivers can make use of to reduce the risks they’re exposed to while they’re out on the road and prevent human errors as much as possible, and we’ll certainly see a lot more innovations in this area in the near future. So, we should all embrace tech advancements in order to enjoy safer and smoother rides.