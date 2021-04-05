One of the best ways to keep employees engaged in the pandemic has been providing them opportunities to learn. While a lot of companies invest in employee L&D throughout the year, investing in digital learning solutions that can be accessed from anywhere has been very beneficial in this phase.

Popular tech tools like Paycom LMS have emerged as the one-stop solution for delivering, managing and tracking employee learning. But for a learning course to be effective, it has to capture the learner’s attention and build curiosity in them to continue learning.

In this article, we’ll share five eLearning techniques for creating training programs that motivate and engage employees:

Be crystal clear

Before you dive into it, clearly define learning objectives for the targeted audience. This requires you to know your audience and their learning needs very well. Without this information, the training program content will fail to make an impact.

Setting clear goals will help you structure the training program content very well and include only those aspects that serve the learning purpose of the employees. This leads to a very crisp content that employees enjoy consuming.

Keep it short

The average learner’s attention span is very limited and it is vital to keep this in mind while designing a course. If the course is extremely long, employees will lose interest midway. This is highly detrimental since creating courses is very expensive and you want your employees to make the most of it.

Creating small modules focused on only one topic at a time is a great way of keeping employees engaged. They deliver learning in short bursts, are easy to digest, and save time spent on learning. Such micro-modules also ensure high retention of information.

Narrate in an active voice

Listening to content narrated in an animated and energetic tonic has a positive effect on the listener. Additionally, using active voice to convey this content makes it extremely powerful as employees can relate to it on a personal level.

Sentences structured using passive voice can often feel too formal and make it difficult for employees to connect with the content. A narration in an active voice can turn even a complex subject into an interesting one. This ensures employees are able to understand even the most difficult concepts easily.

Make it visual

Would you prefer reading 4 pages of text or watch a video about the same topic? Of course, the latter. Because it involves multiple senses and creates an appeal. Using storytelling to explain certain concepts in videos ensures a greater callback value of information.

Humans process visuals faster and better than text. Making use of videos, infographics, animation, and gamification features is a great way of enhancing the value of a piece of information. Meaning and relevant visual examples can fulfill learning objectively more efficiently than plain information.

Use responsive eLearning design strategies

With LMSs offering mobile learning support, employee learning engagement has increased significantly. Employees find it easier to login to the course on their smartphone and continue learning during short breaks or while traveling.

But not every user will access the content on the same type of device. This makes it necessary to keep responsive design strategies in mind to ensure the same content looks appealing across all kinds of devices. Since the design adapts to the learner screen size, it creates a rich learning experience.

Conclusion

LMSs make it easy to track employee learning progress, but it is important to understand employee learning experience as well. Make sure to gather employee feedback after the training to identify any gaps. This will allow you to restructure the content and make it more attention-grabbing.