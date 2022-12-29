Image source

Technological advancements and innovations have changed and continue to transform our world in so many ways that it would be next to impossible to list them all in one article. Technology has given us access to unlimited information, improving our opportunities for learning and building successful careers; it has made communication more convenient than ever and removed the geographical obstacles that we faced in the past; the healthcare industry has become considerably more efficient due to tech developments, and more people can now benefit from proper medical care as a result.

The list could go on forever, but since we can’t cover all these subjects, we’re going to focus on one area in particular where technology has been changing things for the better, and that is workplace safety.

Safety is paramount for every business in every industry and sector, but it’s even more important for companies that operate in high-risk industries such as construction, agriculture, manufacturing or transportation. There are all sorts of hazards employees need to be aware of and try to eliminate or reduce as much as possible, as they can cause serious damage to both workers and the company. In the event of an accident, employees can claim compensation for their injuries and suffering, as you can learn more at https://www.accidentclaims.co.uk/. However, that does not address all the negative consequences affecting the parties involved in the incident, which is why prevention remains the best approach.

Obviously, not all businesses have the same needs and requirements when it comes to ensuring health and safety, as these aspects are greatly influenced by the type of activity they perform. This means safety practices will differ from one company to another. But regardless of these differences, technology has become the common denominator in health and safety, helping businesses in all fields ensure a proper work environment for all employees and keeping everyone protected.

Training

Adequate training plays a crucial part in building and maintaining safe workspaces. You can work towards minimising external risks and hazards as much as possible and provide your employees with the latest safety equipment, but if you don’t offer them the information and knowledge that they require in order to perform their tasks safely, all your efforts will be in vain.

There are various methods and tools you can use to raise awareness and train your staff on health and safety matters, from introducing them to the safety policies they need to comply with to offering training courses and seminars. But if you want to enhance the training experience for your employees and ensure a smoother onboarding process for new hires, technology provides the best solutions. Thanks to emerging digital technologies like VR and AR, workers can now enjoy more immersive training sessions and experience different work environments and situations in a safe manner. These technologies allow them to get familiarised with the risks they might encounter, learn about the proper safety procedures and improve their skills without actually being exposed to any real dangers.

Ergonomic technology

Many employees spend long hours sitting at a desk or standing in the same position, which can lead to all sorts of health issues in the long run. Fortunately, technology and ergonomics have joined forces to reduce find better solutions for situations and reduce risks as much as possible.

There have been considerable advances in the field of ergonomic technology, resulting in adjustable workstations, sit-to-stand desks, and user-friendly computer equipment that provide employees with the support they require throughout the day and help them perform their activities in a safer and more productive manner. On top of that, personal protective equipment (PPE) has also improved significantly in recent years due to tech developments, providing a higher level of safety and comfort to wearers.

Wearables

Wearable technology often gets associated with workout routines and sports, but there’s more to it than fitness trackers and smartwatches. In fact, wearables have become quite popular in work environments where they can protect employees against hazardous situations.

There’s a wide range of devices that are currently being employed in different work settings for safety purposes. Most of these gadgets are used to monitor employees’ vital signs, such as heart rate, body temperature, or blood oxygen levels, while they’re performing their tasks and send warning signals when these metrics are out of the normal range. Apart from providing real-time information on health vitals, some wearables have additional features that enable workers to evaluate environmental conditions. For example, they can use sensors to track air quality, gas leaks, temperature, or humidity and notify employees if the area they’re entering is safe or not.

IoT Technology

Poorly maintained devices and malfunctioning equipment cause a large number of workplace accidents. Employees often forget or brush off regular maintenance if everything seems to work fine or fail to identify the tell-tale signs that the equipment is not working properly and might require servicing. Poor or inadequate maintenance and faulty machinery can lead to serious health hazards that can spell disaster in a work environment.

One way to mitigate these risks is by using IoT technology. This implies embedding different types of IoT sensors into the equipment in use in order to monitor its condition. These sensors are connected to the internet and can offer real-time data on a wide range of variables such as temperature, pressure, motion, water quality, level, chemical composition, smoke, humidity and so on. Therefore, users have the possibility to spot issues early on and take immediate action to solve them. This makes scheduling preventative maintenance so much easier, as workers will be informed when each piece of equipment is approaching a failure point.

There’s no doubt that technology can be a real game changer in health and safety. The integration of tech-based safety solutions in different business areas stands as proof of the immense potential of emerging technologies in this area. As technology continues to advance, risks and hazards will be greatly reduced, and workplaces are going to become safer.