Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is among the most popular software to remove Android screen locks and bypass FRP lock quickly and safely. Just like for any other software, a few users have concerns about using this powerful, multi-featured tool – and we totally understand that.

The online world is full of fake Android lock removal tools that can not only infect your device with malware but also hack and gain access to your private data stored on your mobile device. For this reason, this blog post aims to provide an honest review of 4ukey for Android to help you make an informed decision pertaining to buying and using this product.

Part 1. Does Tenorshare 4ukey for Android Truly Work to Remove Android Lock?

The answer is Yes. Tenorshare 4ukey for Android has proved to be the most efficient third-party software to remove every type of screen lock.

No matter if you forget Pin, Face ID, pattern, or have any problem with your lock screen, you can always fall back on this tool to regain access to your Android device immediately.

The below reasons justify why Tenorshare Android Unlocker is the #1 Android lock removal tool in the world:

Great Reviews from Customer

In this era of the internet, customer feedback and online reviews are probably the most important yardsticks to evaluate the efficiency and reliability of any tool or product. Having a 4.8/5 rating and thousands of satisfied customers around the world, 4ukey for Android has been the user’s top choice for quite some time now.

Ease of use, universal compatibility, super-quick procedure, and a comprehensive in-built guide are some of its qualities which are highlighted by almost every single customer.

Successful Cases

This powerful software has proved to be the one-size-fix-all solution for bypassing every type of Android screen lock.

One of the customers, Daniel, wrote : "Thanks to 4ukey for android, the locked screen has been removed. And the support team really helped me, nice people!"

Similarly, Kelley Palmer says : "Very easy to use, I had a Samsung that could not be unlocked but this software did the job in several seconds."

Another satisfied customer, Cindy, reviews: "Very easy to use, I had an ASUS phone that could be unlocked but this tool did the job in no time."

Search Trend is Increasing

Given the stellar features this one-of-a-kind software offers at such a low price; it has witnessed an exponential increase in its demand lately. This fact can be ascertained from its search trend on Google Trends and other similar forums where more and more people are searching for this tool to remove Android lock.

Protection of Users’ data

Probably the most distinct feature of 4ukey is that not a single case of data hack, theft, or loss has been reported by any customer. The developers of 4ukey have put stringent protocols in place to ensure the privacy of users’ devices and data – given the threat posed by fake Android lock removal tools available online.

Part 2. What Features Tenorshare 4ukey for Android Has?

When it comes to offering the most stellar and super-exciting features, 4ukey for Android is second to none. It has earned a reputed name in the market due to the wide array of useful features it provides to the users.

Some of the main features of 4ukey Android include:

Remove Android Screen Passcode

The most popular feature of 4ukey is its ability to remove every single type of Android screen lock – be it a pattern, PIN, or fingerprint lock. No matter what Android device or model you’re using, you can always trust this tool to get past the screen lock.

However, you’ll lose data after removing the screen lock using this feature.

Help Remove Google Account from Samsung Device

Users can rely on 4ukey to end any trouble caused by FRP lock. If you’re ever stuck on Google Verification Lock, install this tool and remove this lock without a password. This feature is available for Windows PC only as of now.

Advanced Auto Detection System

4ukey rules out the chances of bricking your device during the unlocking process. It has the latest Auto Detection System in place which prepares corresponding test profiles and checks whether your device is ready for the next operation or not.

Universal Compatibility

Another pleasing to the eye feature of 4ukey is that it effectively supports 99% of Samsung devices including the latest ones.

Head to this link to check the complete list of mobile devices it supports.

Part 3. Pros and Cons

Just like any other software, 4ukey for Android has its own list of pros and cons. While its team of engineers are always working to remove any technical shortcoming in its procedure, here are some of its pros and cons.

Its Pros:

Intuitive user interface. Simple and straightforward process. Compatible with a wide array of Samsung mobiles. 100% safe to use.

Cons:

Google FRP Lock removal feature is available for only Windows PC. You need to pay for its services – which is a no-brainer.

Part 4. Tenorshare Android Unlocker’s Price (Get 30% OFF with Coupon Code: A7E5E)

As mentioned earlier, 4ukey doesn’t offer its services for free and users need to buy the premium version to use its features. It comes in three different packages, which are:

Package (5 devices and 1 PC) Price 1 Month License $29.95 1 Year License $39.95 Lifetime License $49.95

Follow the below steps to redeem the 30% discount and get your product registered:

Step 1 – Head to official 4ukey for Android website and hit on Buy Now. Now, select a package of your choosing and click on Buy Now under the package.

Step 2 – On the next interface, click on Redeem Coupon Code and type in A7E5E and hit Enter to get flat 30% discount.

Step 3 – Finally, enter the billing information and hit Buy Now to complete the buying process.

Step 4 – Now, Tenorshare will send you a 4ukey for Android registration key in your email in 1-2 days. Look for the email with the title as: (Delivery Information for_Tenorshare XXXXXXX) and open it.

Now, copy the registration key which reads like EDB258-XXXXXX-XXXXXX-XXXXXX-XXXXXX.

Step 5 – Now, download 4ukey for Android setup from the official site and launch it. On its main interface at the upper right Settings Menu, click on Register and type in your email address and registration code in the corresponding boxes and hit on Register.

Step 6 – A pop-up window will appear on your screen confirming that you’ve successfully registered 4ukey for Android and now you can use all its features.

Part 5. How to Unlock Your Android Device with Tenorshare 4uKey for Android?

If you want to remove the screen lock of your Android device, then:

Step 1 – Launch the registered version of 4ukey for Android free download on your computer and hit on “Remove Screen Lock” on the main interface.

Step 2 – Now, connect your Android device to it and the software will download and install the driver for it. When it’s successfully connected, click on Start to begin the process.

Step 3 – After that, you need to put your mobile into the Recovery Mode.

First, turn off your device.

Then long press “Volume up” + “Home” + “Power” buttons together

And then, follow the on-screen instructions to enter into the Recovery Mode.

Step 4 – Now, 4ukey will take a few minutes to bypass the screen lock. Click on Done and start using your mobile as a new device.

That’s how you use Tenorshare 4ukey for Android free download to remove screen lock of Android phones.

Part 6. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 4uKey Android?

4ukey for Android is a professional software meant to help users bypass Android screen locks and remove FRP lock and Google account without password to regain access to your device.

It automatically detects the kind of lock on Android phone and takes hardly a few minutes to unlock it.

Is 4uKey free?

No, 4uKey is not free. Users cannot use any of its feature unless they buy its premium version – which comes in three different packages.

Any website or entity claiming to provide 4ukey for free is a scam and users shouldn’t bat an eye to it.

How do I use 4uKey on Android?

4ukey for Android offers the in-built, step-by-step guide on how to use its features. You don’t need any prior knowledge or watch tutorial videos to be able to use it.

Simply, install and launch the registered version and start following the on-screen guide to remove screen lock or FRP lock.

Final Words

It’s safe to conclude that 4ukey for Android is the most trustworthy and safe software to unlock Android passcode. So, whenever you’re stuck on an Android screen lock or by Google FRP lock, install this software and regain access to your device with just a few clicks.

Given the stellar features it offers at such a low price, 4ukey is your best bargain.