This is the best time of the year when teams prepare themselves ahead of the major league or Championships. Nowadays, football fans look forward to the names that will feature in their favorite teams. For some fans, the game promises a lot of entertainment on the field. If you love football-themed casino games go on this webpage and browse through many options available. The site is known for its wonderful assortment of titles.

For others, they need to be aware of every little newsworthy event that happens in this niche.

So, whether it is Arsenal or Chelsea, you will come across the rumor mills running wild with names from across the world. As you know, England had opened its transfer window for the summer since June’s first week. Arsenal has not had a great time in the last Premier League.

Their eighth position did nothing to motivate them for sure. But this season, using the summer transfer as their ladder to gain leverage, they are on a shopping spree. Again, they have their purse strings tight-stretched, meaning they do not plan to buy big names yet. But they are seeking names that show promise.

Let us check out a few top suggestions and rumored names doing the rounds in the Arsenal club vicinity.

The Big News First

A piece of news that is doing the rounds is of goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson leaving the team. When the team was looking for someone to replace Emiliano Martinez, they came across Runar Alex Runarsson. Arsenal’s chief Edu has lined up some names, and the team is in hot pursuit of the Euro 2020 star midfielder Manuel Locatelli. It would surely improve the chances of the team this year. But is it so easy to pursue the Italian player when he is also in the focus of the Italian team, Juventus as well? We have to wait for some time to see if this will work out at all or not.

Other Big Summer Transfers to Save the Day

Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United goalkeeper, is the target of Arsenal, and this is big news. There are bids to offer him up to £32million. Will this raise in the bid, help them to get him is the question?

Barcelona’s midfielder, Renato Sanches, is also a crucial target, and we cannot blame them because they need to pick only the best.

Jordan Henderson will also be a tentative target, and so will be the goalkeeper Neto. The club supposedly went up to him with a stunning offer.

Another top player Arsenal is looking forward to inviting over to their team is Locatelli. They have made an offer of £34million, which is a lucrative offer for this midfielder. But he has set his mind to join Juventus, and only time will tell if his decision will fall through or that of the Gunners’.

More Players to Make a Mark Tentatively

The rumor mill goes round and round, and we have James Maddison from Leicester City. We have to wait and watch if the club can rope him in or not.

Among the more positive note is the latest news of Gunners signing up to a £50 million deal. This is one of the most significant news pieces doing the round as he might be joining as a center-back.

Among the other names, they have Albert Sambi Lokonga, and left-back Nuno Tavares. These two are the new additions to the team aiming to put the Gunners up in league with the top names.