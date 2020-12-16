The Best Mobile Games To Try In 2021

Thanks to technology, we now have access to extremely powerful smartphones, when it comes to their performances. Many of them even have better specs than some desktop devices. We are pretty sure that a majority of the world’s population cannot even function properly without their phone beside them, and you can’t blame them.

We use our phones for various reasons – texting, sending emails, reading the news, social media, paying bills online, and most notably – entertainment/playing games. Mobile gaming has had a huge surge in popularity in the recent period and millions of people around the world buy smartphones just so that they can enjoy the latest and best mobile games. With that thought in mind, we decided to name a few interesting games that you can play on your mobile. Let’s check them out.

Online Casino Games

Online casino games are loved in every corner of the planet. Thanks to the easy access as well as numerous great features such as hundreds of quality games, bonuses and promotions, online safety and security, and player anonymity, online casinos became vastly popular.

Players can choose between various card games, table games, and even live dealer games. The best part is that they can access these games whenever they want. All they need is a stable internet connection. Most of the online casinos have mobile-friendly websites, but some of them have even created apps to ease access even more. Finland is one of the countries where this type of gaming is very popular, so if you like to check the best online casinos in that region, head over to Uudetkasinot.com.

Call of Duty: Mobile

For the fans of shooter games, we have one of the best mobile games ever created. Not only can the Call of Duty fans enjoy the numerous installments on their desktop devices, but now they can also play it on their smartphones. Call of Duty: Mobile was released on October 1, 2019, and it was labeled as one of the largest mobile game launches in history by generating more than 250 million downloads as of November 2020. This is a multiplayer game that offers two modes: playing ranked or non-ranked matches.

Grid Autosport

For the fans of racing games, here comes one of the best racing games ever made for mobile. Grid Autosport was released for Android and iOS in 2019 and it became one of the most popular games in a very short time. In this game, the player builds his racing career but also has the chance to compete against other friends in the multiplayer mode.

PUBG Mobile

Finally, we have the game that took the world by storm in the recent period. PUBG became one of the most played games in history. Around a million players are active in this game in 2020 and this game is not only available for desktop use, but it is also available for mobile devices. In PUBG, players are put in an arena where the last man standing is the winner. As time passes by, the arena gets smaller and smaller, so the chances of running into an opponent are increasing with each second that passes.