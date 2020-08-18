The Dangers Of Online Betting

Online gambling has bridged the gap between gambling and accessibility as it’s placed one of man’s most lucrative guilty pleasures right in our fingertips. Its convenience, accessibility, and depending on the casino, mouth-watering bonus plans make online gambling one of the most celebrated activities since the dawn of the internet.

However, online betting, like a lot of other adrenaline-stimulating activities, does come with a downside, or in this case, several. These cons do not negate the importance of its advantages either. This piece is about the other side of the online gambling coin, which is the underlying danger of online betting.

It’s addictive

Gambling on its own is very addictive, and it can ruin lives. However, online gambling is on an elevated level of addiction. Maybe it’s the vibrant colors, designs, and animation presented on the casino’s web page of your favorite Bitcoin Blackjack game, or the zero time limitation as players can gamble 24hours/day because unlike landed casinos, online casinos do not close. Perhaps it could be the ease of navigation on the site. Still, whatever it is, something about having unsolicited or unscripted access to whatever game you want, all at your fingertips, is highly addictive and hence, isn’t advised for someone who’s currently trying to reform one addiction or the other.

It promotes secrecy

With the vast online casinos available to you on diverse platforms and devices, you can bet anywhere, anytime, even en route without knowing those around you. This exclusive solitary feature has made online betting more appealing to gamblers around the world because unless it’s divulged or someone goes through your devices, no one would ever know you’re betting online. Hence, gambling addicts can get on that betting drug once again without fear of getting caught.

Bankruptcy

This isn’t so much of a danger than a risk. Online casinos are privately owned businesses with one thing in mind, making revenue. Hence, they’re not working in your best interest. Because there’s little or no limitation on the amount which players can spend, the casino’s job is to lure you into spending your entire net worth with the promises of ‘sure bets,’ ‘mega offers,’ ‘large bonuses’ or ‘win-win.’ And with the decreased perception that one is spending his/her real cash, not only can you let go of your entire life’s savings with just a click, but your credit rating is also at stake seeing as these sites always ask for credit card details.

Identity theft

Personal and financial information registered on some of these betting sites is vulnerable to hackers and virtual criminals, especially if the site isn’t properly secured or threatened by a virus or spyware. Hence, you can go from betting online to being arrested for crimes you didn’t commit. It’s a gamble. Thus, your personal and financial details can be left exposed and at the mercy of whoever recovers them illegally due to these online betting platforms.

Invasion of privacy

Setting up your account on these online betting casinos and platforms requires certain personal and financial information like emails, locations, and a lot more. Some casinos in the quest for more revenue operate by selling this personal information to other platforms that may need them for various purposes, such as marketing or branding. This is why you may be getting more spam mails than ever before. This is a textbook case of invasion of privacy. It could be very detrimental to the individual as it could spiral into internet fraud or other diverse forms of cybercrimes.

Little Security

Let’s face it; any skilled hacker can acquire your most private details from the internet, and by putting these details on betting sites, you’re not giving yourself a fighting chance. Even though security is all these betting sites may brag about, very few of them have commendable security technologies in place. Hence, your details are as vulnerable as rain on a sunny day.

Illegitimacy

Nothing prevents the online casino from taking your money in the form of earnings or winnings and ceasing their operations. This has happened in thousands of online casinos worldwide, and millions have fallen victims. Hence, before you log on, be sure of the site’s legitimacy, years in operation, and licensing, you might just be playing to lose.

No age restrictions

As much as the online betting site says ‘18 and older’, little or nothing is done to ensure that kids under 18 are denied access to the site. This exposes underage kids to the emotional and mental vices of gambling at such a tender age. Well, you can say underage kids do not have credit cards. No, they don’t, but their guardians do.

With so many known dangers of online betting, one would think the business would be obsolete. Of course not. To some, the gambling business has given more than it’s taken. To others, it’s a way of making money fast. Regardless of the reasons, if you must gamble, ensure you’re not addicted to it as it could ruin you. Also, ensure you’re taking immense safety and security precautions such as;

Only gamble with what you’re prepared to lose. Keep track of the duration of play to ensure you don’t exceed it. Parents/guardians who gamble online should keep the sites blocked and password protected from their wards. Indulge in online betting sites where players can set their spending and session limits. Always vet the betting site to ensure authenticity and reputability before putting your private and financial details. Ensure the ‘Terms and Conditions’ section of these betting sites agree with your expectations. Use hard passwords and never reveal them. Choose a neutral username, one which doesn’t reveal any personal information like your name or age. Ensure that links to payment information are secured end to end. If you suspect fraudulent activities, do not engage, or are already engaged, call your bank to block transactions from your card details.

When strictly adhered to, these precautions will help you have a great online betting experience without being exposed to unnecessary risks.

